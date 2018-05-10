Fearful Tales of Interlagos, Brazil

by

The only time I ever trained a new missionary was in the most dangerous area I was ever assigned to in Brazil. She was Argentinian, and we dealt with a triple language barrier. I’d come without suitcases to take her back to our area, deep in the interior of São Paulo state. Tatuí was rural, relatively safe, and hours away from the city by public transit. We had a small branch to work with and had just baptized a child with no support at home.

I wasn’t happy about that baptism. I was tired of baptizing young kids whose parents wanted nothing to do with the Church. That was how I was baptized, and I knew the years of heartache that would be ahead of every child we did this to. The price of staying without parental support is higher than most people know.

I was frustrated with my area. I wanted to go anywhere else where I felt like baptism would be more likely. In my mind, that meant going back to the city.

Then our phone rang. It was my mission president. There had been a change of plans.

An area had just opened up back in the city, and he wanted to know if I’d be willing to take a new area AND train at the same time.

I hesitated.

He immediately withdrew the offer. I countered and insisted we go.

It was the Interlagos ward, the namesake of our mission. Because of visa waiting and the new training curriculum, I’d spent so much of my mission being trained–first at Temple Square, then in Brazil. I was eager to prove myself, to finally be taken seriously. To contribute something that up until that point I didn’t feel able to give. To see a capability within myself I had not yet seen.

In the days that followed, we spent every centavo allotted to us by the mission traveling by bus and train across São Paulo. Our mission president decided to drive us to our new area to save us some money. The closer we got to our area, the more warning bells I could hear. In Brazil, you don’t go to the police with problems. You run away from them because trouble always seems to follow them. And on the main road that connected our area from top to bottom, there were police officers on every street corner.

That is never a good sign.

This area wasn’t the poorest one I’d ever been to. I’d walked through enough favelas to learn not to be afraid of them, to see beyond the circumstances of people I had come to love with all my heart. But this area, as it was drawn by the stake, didn’t have nearly as many favelas as some areas I’d already passed through. Parts of it were the wealthiest I’d ever seen in Brazil. It wasn’t poverty that made this area dangerous. I couldn’t put my finger on it. But the low hum of danger was constantly in the background like a dying fluorescent light.

As it turns out, we went in after some elders who hadn’t been working for several months. They’d become completely defeated by fear and apathy. That was why we were there–to clean house, in every sense of the word. That was my interpretation of the situation in the beginning. In my journal, I went on to refer to the work I did as chest compressions on an area I knew wouldn’t survive.

The reality of our situation didn’t set in all at once. As we emptied the area book, bought a map, and made the mistake of walking an hour to our ward building ina different area to get a list of members, the story began to emerge. No one had worked in Interlagos in over a year. Signs of neglect were everywhere. Our almoço calendar was empty. The bishop wasn’t even feeding the missionaries anymore. Every member we met was demotivated, sad, and lived in a constant state of fear I didn’t understand. It took almost the entire transfer to get the full story.

At the very edge of our area was a set of publicly-subsidized apartment buildings. They technically were supposed to be a part of another ward, but they were “on loan” from the stake to support our ward, which was floundering. Every time I saw those apartments, I knew in the deepest heart of my instincts we couldn’t go there. We wouldn’t be safe there. I didn’t know why at the time, but I knew it was revelation and I never questioned it.

From various church members, including the bishop’s wife, we got snatches of insight about the area. It hadn’t had sisters in at least 15 years. Even though our congregation was technically a ward, many people had since moved away because of the violent crime that existed in their midst. And Vila da Paz was the local headquarters of Primeiro Comando da Capital—the largest criminal organization in Brazil. We were warned many times that elders had been robbed there. Women went missing—victims of kidnapping, rape, and sex trafficking—and were never seen again.

I didn’t know anything about PCC until I served in that area. I didn’t mentally understand how much danger I was in every time I walked past those letters tagged on walls, doors, bridges, and street signs. I didn’t know that 2012 was the year of mass gang retaliation against the police. I added words like “toque de recolher” (curfew) to my mission vocabulary, without knowing that upwards of a hundred people would die that year in open murders across the city.

But it didn’t matter that I didn’t understand the danger I was in. I felt it through the Spirit, every moment of every day.

I can’t tell you how many times we got the impression to go three blocks out of our way returning home at night, to cross the street randomly, or even to take off running down the street for no apparent reason. I lived in a constant state of vigilance that nearly destroyed my sanity. I was hyper aware that the promptings we were getting were keeping us alive and safe, and I was terrified of taking one wrong step. One broken rule might mean we wouldn’t make it home again that night.

In any other place, that might seem like an irrational fear or an overreaction. But our bishop had already been beaten and robbed in the street while doing his home teaching. Those fears weren’t irrational. The danger we were in was real. And it always came back to those apartment buildings. But every time we prayed to know where there were people ready to receive the gospel, the same answer always came back: Vila da Paz. The apartment buildings. The place we could never, ever go.

What were we supposed to do with that?

We did what any other person would do who has been programmed like a machine to baptize anything that holds still long enough. We went to the apartment buildings and started knocking doors.

The way the men there undressed us with their eyes is something I will never forget. I didn’t need them to speak. I could hear what they were thinking. I knew what their intentions were. And I felt with all the certainty of my soul that my companion was in mortal danger there. I never told her this and vowed to myself I never would, but I saw rape in their hearts. I needed to do everything in my power to keep her away from them. But how could I do that when everything we were trained to do was putting us directly in harm’s way?

When I say we knocked on every other door in our area except those apartment buildings, I am not exaggerating. Every part of our area I could distract her with, I tried. No one wanted anything from us. Before long, we ended up back on our knees, praying about those apartments. She was angry that I wouldn’t let us go back to Vila da Paz. She began questioning whether I was a good missionary, and she told me as much. It hurt, but I couldn’t be upset with her. If I were in her shoes, at that stage of my mission I would have thought the same thing.

That was the point when I started reaching out to the elders and to President about my safety concerns. We couldn’t stay there. No one in their right minds would ask us to stay there. That’s what I believed. And I believed our leaders cared enough about us to listen.

The elders didn’t believe me. They didn’t trust me. President had sent me there to rat on a plethora of shenanigans he knew was going on in that zone. I was in the midst of receiving the retaliation given to narks and traitors. They were already withholding my mail from me, punishing me in every way they could. I never said anything because I couldn’t prove it then any more than I can prove it now. But my fiancé (now-husband) wrote me once a week throughout my entire mission—except in that area when the letters suddenly stopped. Based on the gaps that exist, I also suspected they kept or threw away some of the letters I never received. And because no one in my family were members of the Church and my parents didn’t even want me on a mission, those letters were frequently the only support I got from anyone. Without them, I felt completely cut off from everyone who actually cared about me.

The only person who believed me, who seemed perfectly aware of what I was telling him before I ever said the words, was my mission president. That made my interviews with him about my concerns all the more disheartening. He asked me to consider what it took for us to be safe in our area.

“Who else could I send?”

I thought about the insane levels of caution and the wacky maneuvers that had kept us safe so far. Who else did I trust to handle themselves in a situation like this without getting hurt?

I saw the truth in his face at the same time the words came out of my mouth.

“There is no one else.”

He told me to do whatever we had to do, to make whatever adjustments to our schedule we needed to make, to be safe in our area. If that meant not going out after dark, do whatever was necessary to make things work. That was the solution. There wasn’t going to be a transfer.

What that turned into instead was staying with the sisters in our zone and working in their area for a while. It was really good for us. The sisterhood we had with them was the only respite I got that transfer. But always back to Interlagos we went. Then the whole zone came to work our area with us for a couple of hours. They gave us what contacts they’d managed to find… most of them in Vila da Paz.

Suddenly, it all became clear. No one believed me. They were forcing us to go to those apartments. The elders were going to harass me about those referrals until we contacted them. They weren’t giving us a choice.

To say I snapped is an understatement. I completely lost myself and nearly lost all faith in God in the process. I stopped getting out of bed. I stopped answering the phone. I stopped talking to my companion. I contemplated going home and would have done so if my mission president hadn’t refused to let me leave.

“If you go home now,” he said, “you will never finish anything in your life.” And I believed him.

The darkest day of my mission was a multi-zone conference. I had to get out of bed. Without saying a word, I packed my suitcases and took them with me. I wasn’t going back to that area. They could either send me somewhere else or send me home. We got there too late for me to talk to President before the meeting started. During the break, another Elder came up to my companion. He was from the area President had promised to send us to when I had asked about a transfer for us weeks before. They loved their area and their investigators so much, they begged President not to make them leave. So, he let them stay. That was the reason we never got a transfer. Because a couple of stupid elders didn’t care about what happened to us any more than President seemed to care.

I didn’t say anything. I burst into tears and went to the only place no one could follow me: into a bathroom stall. And I sat there, staring into the abyss while my world crumbled around me. My companion, other sisters, and eventually even my mission president’s wife came to take turns yelling at me to come out of the bathroom. But I wasn’t there. I was thousands of miles and years away, thinking about how lonely the Savior was in his final moments. For the first time, in my own very human way—having been separated from everyone who loved and understood me, feeling betrayed by everyone I’d trusted to take care of me, help me, and love me on my mission—I felt like I understood some of that pain.

This was the Atonement.

This was Gethsemane. The betrayal of Christ by his friends. This was his illegal trial by night with manufactured evidence. This was his Via Dolorosa to Golgotha, collapsing under the weight of his own cross. The vinegar pressed to his already-dying lips.

Eloi, Eloi. Lama sabachthani?

I could sink no lower. There was nowhere else for me to go. Something holier and impenetrable had been instilled into my heart and I emerged from the darkness, changed.

“What more can they do to me?” was the question fixed in my mind, carrying my limp body like a life preserver.

Less than a week later, our area was given to the zone leaders at my recommendation. My trainee and I were separated, and I was sent to one of my favorite companions with strict instructions to “recover.” (I had no idea what that meant, and to some degree I still don’t.)

To see the church change, giving sister missionaries a sure voice they’ve never had in relation to their own safety, is a victory for every woman who will serve from here on out.

I only wish it could’ve come sooner for me and saved me from so much pain I still don’t know what to do with.