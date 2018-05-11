Immigration and the Twelfth Article of Faith

In the last couple days, an apparently Mormon Twitter user claimed to have reported someone in his ward to ICE, which started deportation proceedings against the family. I’m dubious of the claim, frankly: this person has a history of acting as trollishly as possible to get reactions. (And, for that reason, I’m not going to name him or link to his tweets—if you really want to see it, it’s not hard to find.)
However, in the last couple of days, we at BCC have verified instances where Mormons have called ICE on their ward members. I assume they claim they’re doing it because of the Twelfth Article of Faith, and especially that part that says that we believe in “obeying, honoring, and sustaining the law.”
Upfront: those people are lying. They’re calling ICE because they’re racists, xenophobes, or otherwise un-Christian-like.[fn1]
And why do I say that?
The Twelfth AoF Is Personal
The Twelfth Article of Faith requires us to obey, honor, and sustain the law. But it’s one of those commandments that is to each of us, personally. What it doesn’t do is tell us how to treat those who don’t obey, honor, and sustain the law. It certainly doesn’t require us to report those who break the law to authorities.
In fact, the church does not see reporting—or even censuring—members who are in a country illegally as a duty. In fact, the church has explicitly told members that we’re not in a position to make judgments about others’ immigration standards:
The First Presidency has for many years taught that undocumented status should not by itself prevent an otherwise worthy Church member from entering the temple or being ordained to the priesthood.
Bishops are in the best position to make appropriate judgments as to Church privileges. Meanwhile, Church members should avoid making judgments about fellow members in their congregations.
Let me emphasize that: even if undocumented immigration status violates the Twelfth AoF, the church does not see it as disqualifying for priesthood or temple attendance. The values described by the Article of Faith is subordinate to other important values.
It’s also worth keeping in mind that the church itself has been casual over the years about immigration status. I mean, I served my mission in Brazil, far from any national borders, so our immigration status was always fine. But I’ve known plenty of European missionaries who used a visa from one European country to overstay their permission to be in another European country.[fn2]
Selective Reporting
The Twelfth AoF argument isn’t, in itself, evidence of racism, etc., of course. But the selective application of the argument is. (Note that we shouldn’t even get to this point, given that there’s no Twelfth AoF reason to report undocumented ward members, and there’s strong church-inflected reasons not to. But let’s ignore those for now.)
Being in the country without permission is a civil offense.[fn3] You know what else is a civil offense?
- Speeding.
- Jaywalking.
- Not coming to a complete stop at the stop sign.
- Not paying use tax on out-of-state and internet purchases where the seller doesn’t collect sales tax.
- Copying sheet music for the choir, without buying individual music for each person.
- Downloading copyrighted material from the internet without paying.
- Missing a child support payment.
- Paying employees under the table to avoid payroll taxes.
Are you reporting your ward members when they do those things? In fact, are you reporting yourself when you do? If not—if you only chose to report undocumented individuals—you’re not doing it because of the Articles of Faith.
Neighbors
The weight of scripture deeply condemns reporting an undocumented ward member. It very clearly goes against Jesus’ command to love our neighbors. It actively disrupts the web of interconnectedness that Joseph Smith worked toward. And it’s 100% antithetical to Zion. We don’t live in a Zion community yet, but we’re trying to build one. And a Zion people would not try to alienate its members, much less rip a family apart.
My copy of Zion in the Courts is at work, and I haven’t read it in a number of years. But it points out that, in the nineteenth century, Mormons could be excommunicated for suing other Mormons in secular courts. We’ve moved away from that, but actively attempting to tear families apart, and to punish our coreligionists, strikes me as worse, even, than suing our neighbors.
[fn1] I’m going to keep a measured tone in this post. In part, it’s because I’m pretty sure some of my co-bloggers are going to bring the thunder. And partly it’s because I can’t express how despicable a Mormon who would call ICE on a fellow-Saint is in a way that’s appropriate for this blog.
[fn2] I wouldn’t be surprised if some members of the church have jobs that would require them to report undocumented individuals to ICE if they were aware of the individual’s immigration status. I would both hope and assume that their leaders would not call them to positions where they would find out immigration status. And I would equally hope that if an individual were under that legal obligation and got a calling that would make them privy to that information, that the person would decline the calling.
[fn3] There are, unsurprisingly, criminal violations of immigration law, too, that mostly deal with the manner of entry. The criminal violations are generally misdemeanors, though, and require the government to prove illegal entry. Basically, unless our reporting ward members actually saw their co-congregants enter the country, they’re reporting a civil violation.
Comments
Great post, Sam! I read Article of Faith 12 as nothing more or less than an affirmation of a belief in the rule of law. It doesn’t mean that all legal infractions are moral infractions, and it certainly doesn’t mean we have a duty to become government stooges in ratting out our fellow saints for legal infractions. Especially not where the legal infraction at issue isn’t causing any immediate harm or risk of harm, but reporting it risks tearing apart a family and consign them to several years of wandering in a byzantine bureaucratic hellscape.
This won’t stop until a letter from the First Presidency comes out explicitly forbidding this practice and threatening formal Church discipline against violators. There are too many racists in the Church for it not to, and the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania NW makes them feel empowered in their racism.
BTW, speaking of (nominally) LDS Twitter trolls, anyone know what happened to WifeWithAPurpose since she got banhammered?
Excellent, Sam. (Though, quick note: is the 12th Article of Faith a “commandment”? It’s part of a collective descriptive statement about members of the Mormon church which, as having been canonized, presumably has normative force…but I’m not sure it is proper to therefore conclude that baptized members of the church are, therefore, under commandment to be in a state of “honoring, upholding, and sustaining the law” at all times.)
JKC, I saw your take on Twitter (after writing this), and I really like it. But even if you believe it’s a specific mandate to obey the law as it exists today, it takes an insane amount of poor reading to get to it demanding that you call ICE on, well, anybody.
And Russell—I agree with your take. I wrote this from an even-if-it-is-a-commandment point of view.
Well written, compassionate article! Historical tidbit: “In a joint meeting of the First Presidency and the Twelve met to consider whether illegal aliens should be baptized. Some of the brethren supported the position of not baptizing illegal aliens. After hearing all the views and the reasoning behind them, President [Spencer W.] Kimball said, ‘I think they should be baptized’ That ended the discussion. (“Lengthen Your Stride, The Presidency of Spencer W. Kimball”, Edward L. Kimball, page 34).
“[I]t takes an insane amount of poor reading to get to it demanding that you call ICE on, well, anybody” Yep.
It takes an awful lot of wresting the scriptures to valorize the 12th Article of Faith over Christ’s teaching about the two great commandments.
It’s not just that they can be baptized and attend the temple. Many are actually called by God to serve as full-time missionaries of the church. The only restriction on their service is that the church makes sure to send them stateside, so that they don’t have to worry about reentering the U.S. once their service is over.
Can the church condemn this? I’m trying to think how that would look on paper.
Also in listening to the most Mormon Land, I was struck by the former mission presidents talking about the importance of missionaries telling the mission president when their companion was doing something wrong. Is this a worldwide mission rule?
Can we uncanonize the AoF?
Thank you for this piece, and appreciate the example used on civil actions that many of us violate everyday. Last year I was called to be the Bishop of a Spanish ward, and to my surprise have I come to know this topic very intimately. First off, I too was an undocumented individual for a greater part of 30 years, of which I had no knowledge about until I went to obtain a passport for the first time. I believe there are many in this same situation, where families have held this secret from their loved ones for various reasons. Nonetheless, upon receiving this new revelation, was the Lord looking after me. As a ward mission leader, I had baptized a Panamanian women who stood 4 feet tall and spoke 7 languages fluently. She worked at the INS, and when I told her my family secret that had been held close to the chest, she was dumbfounded that I had never known. She processed my paperwork within 30 minutes, which normally takes individuals filing for residency, 3 to 4 years to process in the late 1990’s. That said, I became a permanent resident and now a documented foreigner in the US. Now I might add, am I a naturalized citizen of the country. Once I was called to be Bishop, did I come to know that more than half of the membership was undocumented. I struggled as a new Bishop on how best to address this dilemma or just accept it as how it was suppose to be within the church. I knew well the church’s stance on residency status, and know that the Lord held no civil boundaries upon the children of men. Upon much prayer and fasting, did I come to know how to address the 12th AoF with my ward members. As their Bishop, I wanted to help them live this AoF to the best of my ability, I wanted them to fill confident in living the gospel of Jesus Christ. I had sensed that not only are these Latinos some of the most humbling people that I have come to know, but that were also feeling a bit less confident in themselves while they are living in this country struggling with cultural issues, language issues, and just assimilating in general – especially with all the anti-immigration sentiment with our new administration in the government. The Lord finally revealed to me that these loving, faithful individuals can continue to live the gospel & AoF by merely have a plan in place. Taking the first step is to knowingly acknowledge that they were not in accordance to this AoF and therefore looking for ways to rectify this situation. This became a righteous desire for them to make things straight and look to fulfill that AoF in their lives. By having a plan in place, discovering what the cost would be to obtain their documentation and get it in order; in essence allowed them to live the gospel as they progress to improve their status in this country. One member had discovered that they needed to save $5,000 for their immigration attorney to begin their process of residency. Everyone member had a different story, but no one had the same cost associated for their individual process. But this one member saving $20 dollars per week toward their $5,000, meant that they were working and progressing toward that plan – and in essence living the gospel. This brought them confidence again, allowed them to feel at ease in finally going to the Lord with peace of mind. The gospel once again, even with their temporal lives being challenged everyday, became their safe haven where they could worship in honesty and integrity. There are no coincidences in life and why I was sent to be a Bishop at this ward at this time, but am grateful for the experience and opportunity to serve these delight-some brothers and sisters of our Father in Heaven.
While some undocumented immigrants can become permanent residents, many of them can’t, regardless of how much money they save up. Those who entered the U.S. legally, overstayed their visa, and then married a U.S. citizen often have options. Those who entered legally and stayed long enough that their U.S. citizen children turned 21 often have options. Most other undocumented immigrants either have a very expensive and very tentative path forward (with a cost typically much more than $5000, and no guarantee of success) or they have no options whatsoever.
Here is a link to the Newsroom statement quoted in Sam’s OP, beginning “The First Presidency has for many years taught . . .”:
https://www.mormonnewsroom.org/article/avoiding-being-judgmental-immigration
I’m going to put that one on speed dial, just in case this comes up.
Thanks Loursat! I thought I’d put the link in, but I seem to have forgotten. (I’ll insert it into the OP too when I get back to a computer.)
I’m reminded of MLK’s Letter from Birmingham Jail, in which Dr. King points out that the atrocities of Hitler and the Nazi regime were “legal” (government sanctioned), while those who hid, assisted or protected Jews were in violation of those supposed laws–and that as Christians we would be morally obligated to take the position of the latter.
I’m further reminded of the difficult history of German LDS church members during the Nazi regime. It’s not pretty.
Eight or so years ago, we had a missionary assigned to our ward who was undocumented. He took the Greyhound bus from the MTC, along with his companion, to the Portland Oregon Mission because he didn’t have the proper ID to be able to fly. I thought it a little odd at the time that the church would send undocumented Elders and Sisters on missions, but I figured that young men and young women who are worthy should be allowed the same opportunity to serve as any other member of the church. Most immigrants are here because they want the same things we want for our own families: safety, opportunity, and freedom.
About ten years ago an undocumented Elder was deported after ICE questioned him at the Cincinnati Airport. He had honorably finished a 2-year mission and was flying home to his parents (he lived in the U.S.) I think that incident prompted the church to stop flying undocumented missionaries around. Unfortunately, Greyhounds are now being targeted by ICE, so I hope the church is using safer methods to transport missionaries.
My wife and I were living in Cincinnati at the time, and while I didn’t know this missionary I knew several other Spanish-speaking missionaries. We of course never asked about immigration status, but I recently found out a missionary I had known there at around the time of the ICE incident was also undocumented at the time. He only publicly admitted his status once he married and became legalized. I’m sure many others are in similar situations.
Love your process, Rudy. That’s beautiful.
Rudy, thank you for writing about your personal experience concerning this complex issue. Well done.
“We’ve moved away from that, but actively attempting to tear families apart, and to punish our coreligionists, strikes me as worse, even, than suing our neighbors.”
Amen. Great post, and true.
Rudy, great comment but I also need to point out my strong belief that being in the country “illegally” does not necessarily mean one is automatically “in violation of” the 12th Article of Faith. No more than speeding or jaywalking mean you’re actually “violating” the 12th Article of Faith.
As JKC points out, the 12th Article of Faith declares that we believe in the rule of law. Yes, obeying laws is important. And we work to do that and want to be good, law abiding contributors to society. But morality may require other courses of action under certain circumstances. For instance, would it be moral for parents in Honduras *not* to flee and seek refuge in a safer place (like the US or even Mexico, where they’d be illegal in either place) if in their country it would be impossible to keep their daughters safe from rapes committed as gang initiations or their sons from being forced to commit murders or other crimes by neighborhood gangs who lay claim to ownership of them as human capital?