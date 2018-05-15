Are Mormons Christian? Sometimes. But Bigots Are Always Bigots

Anybody who has played the “Are Mormon’s Christian?” game knows that it is a trap. The only possible answer is that it depends on who gets to define the terms. Under some definitions, Mormons are Christian. Under others, we are not. Since Christianity does not have anything like the royal language academies of France and Spain, the only logically coherent way to ask the question is, “are Mormons whatever it is that I think that Christians are?”
The answer also depends on why you are asking the question. After substantial research and discussion, The Roman Catholic Church decided in 2001 that Mormon and Catholic doctrine were so far apart that it would not accept Mormon baptisms as valid. This is entirely appropriate. Mormons believe exactly the same thing about Catholic baptisms. Mormons who want to become Catholics, like Catholics who want to become Mormons, must be baptized again.
But the question gets asked for other reasons too. One of these reasons is that people want to stir up hatred and resentment against Mormons (and lots of other people) by casting them as inherently immoral, mentally inferior, or culturally suspect. No matter how one tries to spin it, the word “cult” carries these connotations in contemporary usage.
The same thing goes for “Satanic.” From the Christian perspective, labeling someone a tool of the Prince of Darkness is pretty much always going to be an insult. When good historical Christians have thrown the “S-word” around to describe other categories of people, it has rarely ended well for the other people. Equating a group of people with Satan is how things like crusades and genocide start.
Saying that Mormons are not Christians is not an inherently bigoted action. But saying that Mormonism is “a heresy from the pit of hell” is. So Mitt Romney’s recent statement criticizing the choice of Pastor Robert Jeffress to say the opening prayer at the dedication of the new American Embassy in Jerusalem merits serious consideration:
Now, of course, this is politically motivated. Jeffress is a political gift to Romney’s Senate candidacy. In a single tweet, he can appeal to the #NeverTrump crowd by attacking the President’s decision without paying even the slightest political cost with Utah’s many Trump supporters, for whom anti-Mormonism is perhaps the only wedge issue imaginable.
And what of Jeffress’ response:
This is disingenuous. Jeffress defends himself here as though he were being accused of doing comparative theology and not using his pulpit to dehumanize millions of other human beings. His basic argument, “Most people that most people consider Christians don’t consider Mormons Christians” works well for “. . . and this is why we do not accept Mormon baptisms at my Church.” It does not work for “. . . and this is why Mormons are deluded cultists rising from the pit of hell to feast on the blood of your children.”
And the overall form of Jeffress’ argument works just as well for bigotry as it does for Christianity. Most people that most people think are not bigots think that calling other people infernal cultists is bigoted. There is nothing controversial or newsworthy about that. If Mormons should just accept that they are not Christian because that is what Christians think, then people like Robert Jeffress should agree that he is not tolerant because that is what most tolerant people think.
And yes, it does go both ways. There are and always have been plenty of Mormons who are as hostile towards other faiths as Jeffress is to Mormonism. They are bigots too. It is hard to consistently display the love and compassion that Christ calls us all to. We all do a bad job sometimes of acknowledging different religious opinions without treating each other as something other than children of God. This why the best answer to the question “are Mormons Christian?” is, in my opinion, “sometimes.”
Really, though, anti-Mormon bigotry is a bit player in this ugly scene. The real question is, “why was somebody who preaches that Jews are going to hell and that and Islam is an ‘evil, evil religion‘ invited to give the opening prayer at the opening of an American embassy at the epicenter of a conflict between Jews and Muslims?” Why, in other words, was a clear religious bigot invited to perform a diplomatic function guaranteed to offend the very people we are trying to be diplomatic with?
Religious bigotry is not a crime, but it is a strange sort of characteristic to look for in people performing diplomatic functions in areas experiencing serious religious conflict. Our Constitution protects people’s right to be as religiously bigoted as they want to be, it does not suggest that they be allowed to perform important religious functions at major government events. Indeed, the problems inherent in such activities is the reason that the Constitution strongly suggests that there not be important religious functions at major government events.
Comments
Why, in other words, was a clear religious bigot invited to perform a diplomatic function guaranteed to offend the very people we are trying to be diplomatic with?
Because moving the embassy was not conceived as, and does not serve to be, a diplomatic function.
The only silver lining to this move is that it enables the glorious phrase “immanentize the eschaton” to enter more common usage than it currently enjoys.
Russell: Perhaps, but a formal ceremony, held in an embassy, involving the Presidents of several countries and an ambassador is a diplomatic function–kind of by definition.
Jeffress is a fountain of disingenuousness these days, and Benjamin Netanyahu has made a deal with the devil that may well backfire on Israel in the long run. Dark times. Will Mitt Romney be able to save the GOP from itself?
This was a strange event all around. John Hagee, who gave the benediction at the embassy opening, is not much better, just maybe not as bigoted against Mormons as Jeffress. However, he has suggested that Hitler was doing God’s work. Both espouse an end times worldview where the Jews are mostly destroyed at the second coming. There are lots of reasons to do as you suggest, and lower the religious profile of government events. But whoever planned this event didn’t seem to care, and neither did Israeli PM Netanyahu. As Russell points out, this was not ever envisioned as a diplomatic function.
Or in other words, it was a political event that diplomats attended.
I think of C.S. Lewis’s The Last Battle where a non-Aslanian who worshiped Tash received the blessing of Aslan in the after life. “All the service thou hast done to Tash, I account as service done to me.”
Or was Jeffress not including Lewis in his “tens of millions…for two thousand years”, because he’s an Anglican?
Quick aside. Heretical baptism in the Catholic church is a bit more complicated than the reciprocal rebaptism you outline, Michael. Catholics (and consequently their Christian offshoots) generally accept the baptism of just about everyone (this goes back to the first Millennium of Christianity). By saying they don’t accept Mormon baptism, they are saying that our baptism isn’t Christian. When we don’t accept other church’s baptisms, we are saying that their baptism isn’t Mormon.
Works-based heresy! Didn’t you know that the Epistle of James is straw for donkeys to poop on?
Another distinction of the Catholic rebaptism requirement vs the Mormon rebaptism requirement is that the Mormon version is based on being baptized by what we believe to be proper priesthood authority. That’s not at the issue of the Catholic declaration.
Amen. I think it’s important to maintain the distinction between “you shouldn’t think that way” and “you shouldn’t exist.”
FWIW, I agree with the side comments about Christian baptism. As I understand them, the distinctions made on the Catholic side reference issues and considerations that most Sunday School-level Mormons wouldn’t even recognize as questions. “Christian baptism” doesn’t mean what you think it means, in other words. Which reinforces the point of “sometimes” about Mormons and Christians.
The CDF decision on Mormon baptisms is an interesting problem. The Catholic church no doubt has the authority to decide it’s own doctrine and what baptisms to accept, but it doesn’t have the authority to define Mormon doctrine.
The problem with the CDF decision isn’t that it got Catholic doctrine wrong, it’s that it arguably got Mormon doctrine wrong by defining it based on historically widely accepted but non-canonical teachings, and then applied Catholic doctrine to a bad version of Mormon doctrine and got the wrong (in my opinion) answer.
In an ideal world, they would have issued a “certified question” to the First Presidency to define the Mormon doctrine of the Godhead, then applied Catholic doctrine to decide whether the LDS doctrine is non-Christian, or merely heretically Christian.
Sorry for the threadjack on the baptism thing, Mike. This is a great post. Believing Mormons are going to hell doesn’t make Jeffress a bigot. Vituperatively denouncing Mormons in inflammatory language does.
This is a very insightful and meaningful essay. Would love to see it get more exposure!
For our church, the validity of baptism is not whether or not it is “Mormon,” but whether or not it is performed by recognized authority. Baptisms performed by Alma and John the Baptist are surely recognized as valid by the Mormon Church, but are not “Mormon Baptisms” by any definition that does not involve begging the question.
FWIW, I think that the Catholic position is correct. It is really more of a linguistic position than a theological one. According to Catholic doctrine, as I understand it, an approved baptism requires that the proper words be said with the intention to do what the Church does when it administers the sacrament of baptism. In an emergency situation, no authority is required, nor does the person doing the baptism have to be Catholic. They just have to say the correct words–“I BAPTIZE THEE IN THE NAME OF THE FATHER, AND OF THE SON, AND OF THE HOLY GHOST.”–with the correct intentions.
Since Mormons do use the correct words, then the basic question is one of what they mean by the words. Do Mormons mean the same thing by “Father,” “Son,” and “Holy Ghost” that Catholics (and other denominations whose baptisms Catholics accept) mean. It is fairly clear to me that we do not, since we are not Trinitarians and do not believe that “Father, Son, and Holy Ghost” is a singular term and not a plural one.
So, to J’s original point, it is true that Catholics accept the baptisms of a lot of different religions. But these are all religions that accept the Athanasian Creed and understand the fundamental nature of God the same way that Catholics do. The key here is not that Mormons are not Christian, but that Mormons are not Trinitarian Christians, so, as a matter of pure semantics, “Father, Son, and Holy Ghost” do not have the same meaning, and, therefore, the words do not observe the correct form.
For Mormons, baptism is made correct by the authority under which it is performed, and that is only conveyed through the Mormon priesthood. So, in not accepting Catholic (or other) baptisms, what we are really saying is that other denominations do not have the proper authority to perform saving ordinances.
So I acknowledge that it is not quite as simple as a reciprocal non-acceptance of each other’s baptisms. But it is also not quite a matter of Catholics say Mormon baptism is not Christian and Mormons simply say that Catholic baptism is not Mormon, There is a reciprocity here, but it is tangled up in very different assumptions about what baptism means and who should perform it. But that is significantly more than I wanted to go into this particular issue in a post that is really about something else.