There’s a time and a place to rat out your neighbor, but church isn’t it

by

As a followup to Sam’s post on Mormons referring other Mormons to the ICE, this post is directed to those who feel called to enforce the law in their spare time (or who feel pretty good about other people doing so): Regardless of where you stand on (il)legal immigration, church is simply not the venue where we gather to police civil infractions.

Before rolling your eyes too hard, note that what this post does not do is suggest that the law stops at the chapel’s door. In my experience the Church strives to be in compliance with every jot and tittle of the law, including zoning laws and building codes; we’ve even recast the kitchens in our meeting houses as “serving areas” in order to comply with safety and health regulations! Certainly there is no obligation to sit on our hands and let Zion go to hell in a hand basket with expired tags. Nor am I suggesting we have no debate about the moral implications of, say, an immigration policy that calls for separating families who cross the border illegally as a deterrence. At the same time, however, worshiping and ministering are not first and foremost about law enforcement.

In making my case, let me begin by sharing what I hope is an illustrative example of the importance of the proper venue for our undertakings.

I spent last week at an informal meeting where members of a United Nations committee hashed out the text of a draft resolution on international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space. While this might seem like a pretty straightforward, even dry topic, it turns out that passions run high when it comes to access to and the use of outer space, and the negotiations were difficult.

One thing that’s important to understand is that in Vienna, negotiations are conducted on the basis of consensus. Also, all participants are sovereign and can do as they please. What this means is that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, and any single participant could potentially torpedo an entire undertaking. So how do you get anything done when everyone is a potential spoiler?

Well, it helps to have a wise and creative chair who can read and leverage the readiness of participants to compromise. But sometimes participants feel strongly about an intractable issue that no wordsmithing can paper over. So what then? In that case, one option is to decide whether the issue falls under the area of activity officially assigned to the organization in question; if it doesn’t, you can insist that it be dealt with in the proper forum and rely on past practice and peer pressure to encourage the member who tabled a proposal to take it elsewhere.

We had just such a case last week. After a prominent member of the committee made an unrelated announcement last Tuesday, another member came back the next day with a proposal to add a reference to the resolution condemning the weaponization of outer space (in reference to this) to an already contentious paragraph. This was a proposal that no one else could accept and it threatened to stall negotiations; under the circumstances, running out the clock would mean effectively no resolution, wasting a lot of effort and missing opportunities for the future.

In the end, negotiations were able to proceed without the weaponization reference and agreement was reached by consensus on a draft resolution that will now wend its way to the UN General Assembly. What saved the day was not arm-twisting by powerful members of the committee but appeals by countries that actually shared the views of the proposing member on the weaponization of outer space to select the proper venue to debate its valid concerns. They argued that while they too felt strongly about the issue, it fell outside the committee’s mandate—there is a time and a place to debate that issue where the country in question would have their full support, but that time was not this week and that place was not Vienna (rather the CD in Geneva). The point wasn’t that the issue couldn’t be discussed at all, just that the proper time and place were essential elements of a constructive discussion.

Let’s get back to leveraging the relationships you establish at church to police civil infractions. I mean, you could show up and, say, start checking the parking lot for non-moving violations—we are all moral agents, after all, just like the sovereign members of a UN committee—but why on earth would you bother to go to church just to elide the distinction Jesus made during his ministry? Moreover, if the only reason you know someone’s name and immigration status is because of your association with them at church—and you are not some kind of mandated reporter (is there such a thing for immigration issues?)—how can reporting this information to the authorities be anything other than a breach of trust?

But if the thought of sham marriages, forged documents and overstayed visas going unpunished keeps you up at night, consider seeking the guidance of your ecclesiastical leaders for possible careers in law enforcement. Barring that, consider being upfront about your law enforcement hobby—let those with whom you share a pew know that you have a code that could land them in hot water if they confide too much. That way you can be true to your principles and they can choose their level of interaction with you.

In the meantime, let’s be more like the Germans at church. The graphic below is from a regular feature of the Süddeutsche Zeitung, one of the largest dailies in Germany, called “Perceived Truth,” a tongue-in-cheek opinion poll on everyday situations.

This one illuminates “What Germans Worry About at the Bakery”

Legend

The yellow portion of the pie chart: “That the man next to you might have crossed the border illegally”

The blue portion of the pie chart: “That the man next to you doesn’t know that your turn is before his”

Let’s go back to worrying about your neighbor’s noisy kids, chronic illnesses and spiritual welfare at church. Their immigration status can wait til Monday. In the meantime, there are bigger fish (donuts?) to fry.