Ramadan Mubarak!

“Whoever witnesses the crescent of the month, he must fast the month.” [Al Baqarah, 2:185]

Wish your Muslim friends a blessed Ramadan today. Then ask them whether they are fasting starting today or tomorrow. Prepare to be fascinated by their answer.

Why? Because the official start of Ramadan is a subject of mass theological, scientific, and geographic debate. The best Mormon analog I’ve come up with so far is our spirited conversations about the nuances of the Word of Wisdom.

I’m no Muslim theology expert, so I apologize if I get anything wrong (and I readily welcome correction). But essentially, the month of Ramadan starts with a new moon — on the first night that a sliver of a waxing crescent is visible. This is one reason a symbol of Islam is the crescent moon with a star.

Various hadith expound upon this “visibility” requirement. They feature iterations of the following: “Do not fast until you have sighted it (the new moon) and do not break fast, until you have sighted it (the new moon of Shawwal), and if the sky is cloudy for you, then complete it (thirty days).”

In other words, if it’s cloudy or the moon sliver is too thin to see, Ramadan is pushed back a day.

This delay happened yesterday. Maybe. Depending on spirited theological arguments.

Why? Because at least the following alternate interpretations of a “visible” crescent exist:

The moon must be visible to a naked eye in Mecca / on the Arabian peninsula.

The moon must be visible to a naked eye on your continent.

The moon must be visible to a naked eye in your country.

The moon must be visible to a naked eye within the region of your city/mosque.

Due to scientific advancements, a moon visible not quite with a naked eye but with a telescope counts.

Due to scientific advancements (largely thanks to the incredible work of various Arabian empires), astronomers now know with exactitude when the new moon begins regardless of visibility. The moon need not be literally visible, so long as it would be visible if there weren’t clouds.

There does appear to be universal agreement that every person does not need to see the moon for themselves — they can rely on the testimony of a designated excellent eyesight individual, or an astronomer, in their community.

Nevertheless, the result of the above theological debate is an annual day of mild chaos and meme-wars.

Late last night and into this morning, the Twitter and Facebook feeds of my Muslim friends were full of humorous dithering about whether to fast today or not — most reports from around the world, including Arabia, are of no sighting last night. There were heavy storms on the East Coast of America blocking the sky, but one mosque in California saw a moon sliver with a telescope. Thus, some of my colleagues started fasting today, but most did not.

“I follow science, which is blessed by Allah,” teased one. “Relying on human eyes and cloud cover is double-edged — it also means Ramadan does not end if clouds cover the next new moon. If there are storms for a week, next thing you know, I’ll basically be a Christian because I’ll have fasted for 40 days!”

Regardless of the position your Muslim friends take, asking the question will make for an insightful conversation. Then offer them peace and blessings — regardless of their Ramadan start date, the sign of interfaith well-wishes and respect will be appreciated.

If you want to go above and beyond, many Mormon and interfaith groups in cities around the country host iftar (nightly break-the-fast) dinners for their Muslim neighbors each year — I encourage you to offer to help cook and serve.