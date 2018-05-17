Garments are Symbols of the Atonement

I had a conversation years ago where I expressed a desire for the women’s garment pattern to change to a camisole type top. The woman I was talking to stared at me blankly and asked, “Then how would we stop women from wearing sleeveless shirts?”

I wanted to shriek.

Thankfully I did not shriek. (Though after the rant I went on, perhaps my friend would have preferred the shriek.)

It should not be surprising that most people associate garments with modesty. I would argue that most of the mental energy members give to the garment on a day to day basis is centered on keeping it covered. It’s not then, a stretch to assume that ‘keeping it covered’ is the reason we have it. Most of the advice and concern about preparing women for the temple and wearing the garment are centered around building an ‘acceptable’ wardrobe. I suspect that many, if not most people would say that modesty is the primary purpose of garments. If modesty is not the purpose garments then what is? Perhaps the next most common answer would be ‘remembering our covenants.’ While that’s not a bad reason to wear the garment I would argue that ‘covenant reminder’ is just a bonus feature.

I feel confident saying that modesty and covenants aren’t why we wear garments because we are explicitly told in the temple what garments represent; they represent the coats of skins given to Adam and Eve as they left the Garden of Eden.

‘But!’ I hear you say, ‘God instructs Christ to prepare these coats of skins for Adam and Eve because they have discovered they are naked. Needing to wear clothes to cover nakedness is obviously a modesty thing, right?’

Well, no. We currently live in a clothing rich society where genuine nakedness is vanishingly rare. If you saw some guy walking down the street naked your first assumption would be that he’s a deviant, and you’d likely call the cops. You would not think “oh, man that poor guy can’t even afford pants.” We have such reliable access to clothing that it has taken on an entirely social function, our primary concern about clothes is often what those clothes say about us. The protective function of clothing is often a given, not even worth considering. This state of affairs is relatively recent. For most of human history “clothing the naked” was right there with “feeding the hungry” and lack of clothing can have similar survival implications to lack of food.

Sending a couple humans out into a world with rain and snow, sun and wind, claws and thorns is a risky move. They need something to keep their soft, hairless hides safe. Clothing is protection. It’s no accident that we are told garments can be a protection for us.

But lets go back to Adam and Eve and when they discovered their nakedness. It was actually Satan who pointed it out to them when he suggested they make their leafy aprons.

“Aha!” You say. “Satan was introducing sexual sin and shame into the world. So the coats of skins may have been a protection thing, but they were also definitely a modesty thing.”

No, again. Immediately before he started passing out bad fashion advice, Satan and Adam were having a conversation about Satan’s clothes that went something like this:

Adam asks (paraphrasing) “What’s with those clothes you’re wearing?” And Satan replies, “These? These represent my power.”

Clothing = Power.

That nakedness that Adam and Eve were trying to hide? That was their impotence, not their private parts. The aprons they made? That was a claim to to power they didn’t have, and that’s why it offended God.

You might also notice that this pattern of putting on or changing clothes to symbolize new access to power and authority is a recurring theme over the remainder of the endowment ceremony. It’s not just some thing Satan made up to distract us.

If we accept that clothes represent power in this story, then the leafy aprons they made rather accurately symbolize the power they actually had. Clothing made of leaves would be fragile, ineffective, not durable, and offering no protection from thorns, claws, weather, or fire.

Coats of skins, though? Leather? Leather is durable. It can be soft and flexible. It offers such reliable protection from physical harm that people *still* use leather as protective gear in an assortment of situations. Riding motorcycles, working with dangerous animals, and dealing with incredible heat, trimming rosebushes are all made safer by leather clothing.

Sadly, the amazing protection offered by leather comes with a price; in order to get leather an animal has to die. When you wear leather for protection it means someone died to keep you safe.

The coats of skins Christ gave to Adam and Eve, and the promise of the protection they offer is a heavy-handed symbol of the atonement and the resurrection made available to us through Christ’s death.

Adam and Eve were sent away to face the dangers of the world clothed in veritable armor provided to them as a symbol of Christ’s sacrifice. It may be hard to see the leather suit of armor of the atonement in our uncomfortable, cotton-poly underthings, but that is what they are meant to represent to us.

And that’s why I wanted to shriek when my friend saw the garment as a tool for enforcing sleeved shirts on women. The garment is an expansive symbol of God’s love for his children. Reducing its function to “I’m safe from committing adultery when I dress modestly,” is frankly, insulting. Shrinking the symbol of Christ’s power to save our eternal souls to little more than a mystical source of protection from physical harm is childish.

But here’s the thing: while the garment is meaningful and inspiring symbol of the protection of the atonement, the execution leaves much to be desired. Garments as they exist are not comfortable. They can be expensive. They’re not friendly to the planet. We’re expected to use them as underwear but they aren’t able to do the specific things women’s bodies need from underwear and so women wear additional underwear. They’ve become a stick for us to beat each other with, and a visible ruler we use to measure our neighbor’s righteousness.

My thinking is that a secret set clothes we wear under our regular clothes is just one of many things we could use to symbolize the coats of skins Christ gave Adam and Eve (which were, themselves, symbols). The form of the symbol is far less important than the concept it represents. Moreover, a symbol is ineffective when its intended audience no longer sees the intended meaning in it.

I believe that a complete re-thinking of the garment could go a long way towards bringing it back in line with the intended meaning. My suggestion would be to replace it with a simple sash. The sash may or may not be white (perhaps it could be made in the various shades of natural leathers so as to be more invisible against human skin, and more reminiscent of actual leather). The sash may or may not have symbols on it. It could be thin and stretchy. It could be worn tied (or hooked, snapped, whatever) underneath the clothes around the waist, on the chest, over a shoulder, or even looped around the ankle. It could be tucked in a pocket, or carried on or near the body in a wide assortment of ways. This is just one idea. It could be anything- a simple durable item of jewelry, an actual piece of leather (or faux leather), a slip of paper.

If we can’t bring ourselves to consider a redesign of the garment, then anything we can do to move away from the puritanical fixation on hemlines and modesty that we’ve developed in conjunction with garments would be welcome. At the very least we should move away from telling those that find garments unworkable that there is virtue in their continued suffering. Christ died in part to relieve our suffering, to bear our burdens, and make our yokes light. It does not honor his sacrifice to suffer for the sake of wearing a symbol of his gift to us.