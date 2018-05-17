Garments are Symbols of the Atonement

I had a conversation years ago where I expressed a desire for the women’s garment pattern to change to a camisole type top. The woman I was talking to stared at me blankly and asked, “Then how would we stop women from wearing sleeveless shirts?”
I wanted to shriek.
Thankfully I did not shriek. (Though after the rant I went on, perhaps my friend would have preferred the shriek.)
It should not be surprising that most people associate garments with modesty. I would argue that most of the mental energy members give to the garment on a day to day basis is centered on keeping it covered. It’s not then, a stretch to assume that ‘keeping it covered’ is the reason we have it. Most of the advice and concern about preparing women for the temple and wearing the garment are centered around building an ‘acceptable’ wardrobe. I suspect that many, if not most people would say that modesty is the primary purpose of garments. If modesty is not the purpose garments then what is? Perhaps the next most common answer would be ‘remembering our covenants.’ While that’s not a bad reason to wear the garment I would argue that ‘covenant reminder’ is just a bonus feature.
I feel confident saying that modesty and covenants aren’t why we wear garments because we are explicitly told in the temple what garments represent; they represent the coats of skins given to Adam and Eve as they left the Garden of Eden.
‘But!’ I hear you say, ‘God instructs Christ to prepare these coats of skins for Adam and Eve because they have discovered they are naked. Needing to wear clothes to cover nakedness is obviously a modesty thing, right?’
Well, no. We currently live in a clothing rich society where genuine nakedness is vanishingly rare. If you saw some guy walking down the street naked your first assumption would be that he’s a deviant, and you’d likely call the cops. You would not think “oh, man that poor guy can’t even afford pants.” We have such reliable access to clothing that it has taken on an entirely social function, our primary concern about clothes is often what those clothes say about us. The protective function of clothing is often a given, not even worth considering. This state of affairs is relatively recent. For most of human history “clothing the naked” was right there with “feeding the hungry” and lack of clothing can have similar survival implications to lack of food.
Sending a couple humans out into a world with rain and snow, sun and wind, claws and thorns is a risky move. They need something to keep their soft, hairless hides safe. Clothing is protection. It’s no accident that we are told garments can be a protection for us.
But lets go back to Adam and Eve and when they discovered their nakedness. It was actually Satan who pointed it out to them when he suggested they make their leafy aprons.
“Aha!” You say. “Satan was introducing sexual sin and shame into the world. So the coats of skins may have been a protection thing, but they were also definitely a modesty thing.”
No, again. Immediately before he started passing out bad fashion advice, Satan and Adam were having a conversation about Satan’s clothes that went something like this:
Adam asks (paraphrasing) “What’s with those clothes you’re wearing?” And Satan replies, “These? These represent my power.”
Clothing = Power.
That nakedness that Adam and Eve were trying to hide? That was their impotence, not their private parts. The aprons they made? That was a claim to to power they didn’t have, and that’s why it offended God.
You might also notice that this pattern of putting on or changing clothes to symbolize new access to power and authority is a recurring theme over the remainder of the endowment ceremony. It’s not just some thing Satan made up to distract us.
If we accept that clothes represent power in this story, then the leafy aprons they made rather accurately symbolize the power they actually had. Clothing made of leaves would be fragile, ineffective, not durable, and offering no protection from thorns, claws, weather, or fire.
Coats of skins, though? Leather? Leather is durable. It can be soft and flexible. It offers such reliable protection from physical harm that people *still* use leather as protective gear in an assortment of situations. Riding motorcycles, working with dangerous animals, and dealing with incredible heat, trimming rosebushes are all made safer by leather clothing.
Sadly, the amazing protection offered by leather comes with a price; in order to get leather an animal has to die. When you wear leather for protection it means someone died to keep you safe.
The coats of skins Christ gave to Adam and Eve, and the promise of the protection they offer is a heavy-handed symbol of the atonement and the resurrection made available to us through Christ’s death.
Adam and Eve were sent away to face the dangers of the world clothed in veritable armor provided to them as a symbol of Christ’s sacrifice. It may be hard to see the leather suit of armor of the atonement in our uncomfortable, cotton-poly underthings, but that is what they are meant to represent to us.
And that’s why I wanted to shriek when my friend saw the garment as a tool for enforcing sleeved shirts on women. The garment is an expansive symbol of God’s love for his children. Reducing its function to “I’m safe from committing adultery when I dress modestly,” is frankly, insulting. Shrinking the symbol of Christ’s power to save our eternal souls to little more than a mystical source of protection from physical harm is childish.
But here’s the thing: while the garment is meaningful and inspiring symbol of the protection of the atonement, the execution leaves much to be desired. Garments as they exist are not comfortable. They can be expensive. They’re not friendly to the planet. We’re expected to use them as underwear but they aren’t able to do the specific things women’s bodies need from underwear and so women wear additional underwear. They’ve become a stick for us to beat each other with, and a visible ruler we use to measure our neighbor’s righteousness.
My thinking is that a secret set clothes we wear under our regular clothes is just one of many things we could use to symbolize the coats of skins Christ gave Adam and Eve (which were, themselves, symbols). The form of the symbol is far less important than the concept it represents. Moreover, a symbol is ineffective when its intended audience no longer sees the intended meaning in it.
I believe that a complete re-thinking of the garment could go a long way towards bringing it back in line with the intended meaning. My suggestion would be to replace it with a simple sash. The sash may or may not be white (perhaps it could be made in the various shades of natural leathers so as to be more invisible against human skin, and more reminiscent of actual leather). The sash may or may not have symbols on it. It could be thin and stretchy. It could be worn tied (or hooked, snapped, whatever) underneath the clothes around the waist, on the chest, over a shoulder, or even looped around the ankle. It could be tucked in a pocket, or carried on or near the body in a wide assortment of ways. This is just one idea. It could be anything- a simple durable item of jewelry, an actual piece of leather (or faux leather), a slip of paper.
If we can’t bring ourselves to consider a redesign of the garment, then anything we can do to move away from the puritanical fixation on hemlines and modesty that we’ve developed in conjunction with garments would be welcome. At the very least we should move away from telling those that find garments unworkable that there is virtue in their continued suffering. Christ died in part to relieve our suffering, to bear our burdens, and make our yokes light. It does not honor his sacrifice to suffer for the sake of wearing a symbol of his gift to us.
Comments
I love this. I love re-thinking what they mean, and creating a new relationship with that meaning. I value the idea of carrying a religious reminder with me throughout my life, but the reality of garments is so fraught for women in particular. I’ve often wished I could write the symbols on my body rather than tug and pull and tuck uncomfortable unders all day. Regardless, I love your thoughts here. Thank you.
This is insightful. I learned a lot.
I have two questions:
1. The analysis of the symbolism of the garment seems right but for me this raises the question of why the apron isn’t abandoned after an early point in the temple ceremony. Is it supposed to take on a new meaning? Or serve as a reminder of the fall? Or something else?
2. The author suggests a sash as a reasonable alternative and says that the sash may or may not have symbols on it. My question is, how important are these “lesser” symbols and is it acceptable to be rid of them? I think one could argue convincingly that they currently distract from the central symbolism that the author describes, but I think it’s an open question whether they ought to be replaced or modified or removed entirely.
I’m not sure about the sash idea, but that’s a great perspective on garments. I’ve always been a bit puzzled by Satan’s comment.
Thank you for this insightful post. To enlarge on your garments as sacrifice section, recall that Adam and Eve had never yet encountered death. Witnessing the sacrifice of the lamb necessary to create those garments of skin (or light–the Hebrew word ‘or is a homophone for both so there is a fun play on the meaning there) required the death of their friend–a lamb they had named, cared for, known and loved. So every time they put on those garments, they would think of his death and how it was for their protection. How the sacrifice of the eternal Lamb would save and protect us all. And the word “covering” is the Hebrew root of the word for Atonement, kippur/kapah (think Yom Kippur, the kippah hat). A very rich Atonement metaphor indeed, to wear the garments of sacrifice that cover our nakedness and all our sins. I think it’s also powerful to consider that scriptures were later inscribed on animal skin–literally written on the body of the Lamb as well.
Does anyone know about the garment in the early days of the church? Was it worn only during the temple ceremony or did they have clothing 24/7 like we do now?
Thanks for this! Like you, I want to rant when someone brings up modesty. The temple garment is not about modesty! I loathe that it is used as a way to enforce norms of modesty. Also, they simply do not work for many women, and men, in everyday ways that have nothing to do with being dressed inappropriately. For many people, they are simply miserable and have become a point of resentment. Resentment not toward the meaning of the garment, or the covenants that are made, but resentment at the basic discomfort or inconvenience they pose. This is often parlayed into a sense that we must suffer for our covenants. I can’t make this point strongly enough, but the point of the temple garment is NOT to make us suffer. Yet, suffering is perhaps the most common experience among those who wear the garment. They are not about modesty, and we are not meant to suffer! And it’s not alright that Salt Lake gets to inflict that upon us.
OK, I’ll end the rant…for now.
I find myself loving and hating this at the same time. I stopped wearing garments after 30 years of faithful wear to the point that I pulled down the leg on my one-piece back in the early 70’s to make sure the knee mark was on my knee. Since I no longer believe in a litteral creation and Adam and Eve story, garments make no sense to me. But I wholeheartedly agree with the writer about what, for a believer, the meaning ought to be, rather than the trite reasons generally given for the necessity to wear it.
And I love her suggestions for a replacement.
I also agree that many women “suffer” while wearing the garment. Recently, a friend took exception to my use of the word when referring to wearing the garment, calling it a “first world” problem. But I definitely suffered when I wore it in the hot humid Deep South for 20 years. It kept me indoors much of the summer, from activities I would have otherwise enjoyed. I believe God wants me to enjoy summer. While I wouldn’t compare this type of suffering to that which I endured watching two of my three children suffer and die, it was suffering nonetheless.
To Michael’s questions- I personally see the continued wear of the apron as a works/grace type thing. We must contribute all of our power, even though the power that really saves us is Christ’s power. But I don’t have a whole lot to support that theory.
I think the symbols can definitely contribute to viewing the garment as a symbol of the atonement because we encounter those symbols at a place where we interact with the Lord. That said I think familiarity changes the weight of the symbols. We see the symbols on our garments so regularly that it ends up working out that for most people the symbols in the Temple remind us of our garments rather than the other way around. I don’t know that there’s a structural fix for that.
Thanks for the thoughtful insights. I have always put the garments into the same category as the Word of Wisdom, as physical, material things we do and touch on a daily basis to remind us of greater spiritual truths. This adds a deeper perspective on that for me.
Good post. A few points I want to make:
1. The temple recommend interview question asks if you wear the garment day and night as you covenanted in the endowment. I have asked a lot of people (including a temple president) and no one has been able to give me an answer when you ever covenant to wear the garment. It’s an instruction to wear it throughout your life. The question is phrased in a way that makes people think they need to be keeping a promise they have never made. That seems really unethical to me.
2. The garment was seen in the early days of the Church as a magic talisman to protect from physical danger. Joseph and Hyrum were said to have been killed because they were not wearing their garment in Carthage. I remember being on the tail end of this as a kid in the 80s in Utah County and hearing stories about the physical protection of garments. We have really moved away from that and now we try to say it’s a reminder of covenants and a way to be modest, which are much less compelling reasons than the promise of physical protection.
3. The garment has essentially become a boundary marker and an indication who is in (temple recommend holding, been through the temple) and who is out. Unfortunately, it’s essentially a control mechanism and, as has been pointed out here, a way for women’s modesty to be controlled and a way for us to police each other. The main reason I wear garments is so that people won’t judge me or see me as an outsider.
4. Eliminating the garment outside of the temple has been considered and almost passed the Q15 on two occasions that I’ve read about. I keep hoping that will happen eventually. Another option would be to just stop asking about it in TR interviews and let the people who want to keep wearing it do so and the rest of us off the hook.
5. Good piece of marital advice for believing married couples, when you go on dates, take a break from garments. When you go on a vacation with the two of you, leave the garments at home. It will really improve your marriage!
Excellent post.
One problem I see with garments is that for many members, myself included, they don’t represent power so much as they do the loss of it. We are literally outsourcing the choice of our underwear–which is one of the most personal daily decisions each of us makes–to a global organization that does not care very much about us as individuals, and has everything to gain by keeping it’s members obedient. For me, garments are really a tangible symbol of being under someone else’s control, and losing individual agency.
We have wandered so far away from the intended purpose of temple garments that we need to get rid of them completely, and perhaps replace them with a more practical symbol, like the sash mentioned in the OP. I’m told that in the early days of temple worship, the garment was not an everyday clothing item, but only worn when performing temple work. Maybe we could revive that practice as well. It would also go a long way to helping us jettison harmful modesty rhetoric, as well as getting past all the folklore about garments stopping bullets and whatnot, not to mention sparing church members from additional ridicule about “magic underwear”.
I love all of this and think that it provides a beautiful explanation for the existence of garments while opening us up to more ways that we can conceptualize a physical reminder of the atonement. However, I could not help but think of the cross as this simplest possible reminder. I have been wondering for a while not about the company line about crosses- we don’t like them because we don’t want to focus on the Savior’s death. This seems terribly disingenuous when the temple tokens focus almost entirely on the cross/death. Could it be that mainstream Christians/Catholics have already been doing what we should have been doing all along by simply wearing a cross?
To Jack Hughes comment: Amen. This is what garments are to me first and foremost. Sould crushing every day.
Love this post. I’ve had much the same thoughts.
– I’ve expanded this idea of nakedness and being covered by the atonement to the incident with Noah and his sons.
– I hate the idea of a sash, simply because we seem to have no idea how to wear the sash in the temple (it’s not a belt!), and would end up being even more inconvenient to wear, despite the expanded options your give.
– If you take the Eden story literally, I don’t see how you can incorporate literally killing a lamb to make the garments, unless you had an exceptionally large lamb (big enough to cover two people neck to knee) or the original garments being bikinis.
– I’ve always compared the garments to the yarmulke/kippah/little Jewish hat. Our is less visible (not invisible from those who complain of people looking for garment lines), but both are a reminder of who we are as a people. I wonder if any of our Jewish converts have decided to wear both.
But again, love the post, as I generally have any time I’ve come across StarFoxy’s work.
I stopped wearing my garments a few years ago in conjunction with a faith transition. I do miss the symbolism but I feel like I got so much mental energy back not constantly thinking about my underwear. I don’t even really dress any differently, but not having to worry if my skirt was a millimeter too short, or a boat neck might stick out a little bit-the impracticality of wearing an outfit under my outfit always crowded out any affection for the symbols for me.
Oh, and for me, the apron is one of those Old Testament God type punishments. “You did this stupid thing, now you and your children have to wear it til I get over it”. Kind of the the “mark of Cain”.
I recall a Mormon Stories interview awhile back with Sean Carter, an African-American legal humorist who converted to the LDS church as an adult. He mentioned being deeply conflicted about temple garments because in the community where he grew up, a common euphemism used to say about someone being in prison is “now, someone else is picking out [his] underwear”, often used in a cautionary tone toward youth who might be headed in the wrong direction in life.
As I suggested earlier, we’re at a point where the negative connotations of temple garments have outstripped the positive ones, so something significant needs to change on this front.
Thank you for your post. An additional issue: Many church members live far, far away from distribution centers. It may seem like no big deal in the era of online shopping, but it has been an additional burden of time and $ for me. Ready access to new underwear, particularly during pregnancy, breast-feeding, refluxy babies, and the fun/unpredictable periods that forever follow these epic body transformations, is IMO up there with clean drinking water. Plus garment styles have been a-changing (YAY the new iron on symbols). It seemed like whenever I finally found a style that I could deal with, it would change. I envied my sisters and friends who could stop by a distribution center, shop, discuss, finger samples, and buy a new assortment, knowing they could easily return the (unopened) styles they didn’t enjoy, or stock up on the styles that were soon to be discontinued.
Some garment changes were for the better. Others were just impossible. The constricting elastic around the arms of the drisilque chemise a few years ago had me at a breaking point. It was the one style that provided any comfort and now with the change I could not deal. I could not deal because I’m prone to yeast infections in my armpits. Gross. I know. I felt completely and terribly divergent in a shameful way. Other women weren’t having this problem, because this was the new inspired style. I was a sweaty, smelly, disgusting outlier, who also happened to be living in 117 degree temperatures. Maybe I should try a different style? But that requires time and $ and it takes a few tires to hit on the right sizing and ugh. I hated my body. I hated how the garment bottoms dug into my stretchmarked and scarred tummy. I hated how I could never, NEVER keep my garments white. Sweat apparently doesn’t mix with garments.
A friend whispered about bamboo garments. I made the call. I was overwhelmed with the measurements I was supposed to provide. The woman on the phone, while sympathetic to my medical issues, told me that these garments were very expensive to produce so maybe I should call back when my weight had settled out after the baby. And then the research that said I should subtract a solid two inches from every measurement so the bamboo garments would fit, had me in tears. I get it. I’m not a super model. I just wanted to wear underwear that didn’t exacerbate my already embarrassing health issues.
Sigh. I prayed. I prayed. I prayed. I prayed. I told my Heavenly Father everything. EVERYTHING. And my answer came from Mark 2:27: “And he said unto them, the sabbath was made for man, and not man for the sabbath.” God cared about me. He didn’t care about hair-shirts. He didn’t care about fences around modesty (which is just another type of fence). Garments were not supposed to be a curse, they were supposed to help me. Wearing them was not more important that my happiness or my health.
I gently wear my garments these days. Often I think of my t-shirts and capris as garments. (If the military, police, and other civil servants can send anything they want in to SLC for the iron on symbols, why can’t I?) and let my bra and panties do the job of underwear. My wedding band also serves as a nice reminder of covenants made and kept. Why couldn’t symbols be engraved on the inside of a ring if people really need that reminder? I wear my SLC issued garments now and then. I’ve not started wearing sleeveless shirts. (Although I pray for the day when we can step away from sexualizing shoulders, mainly because summers are very hot where I live.) My shorts are still all Bermuda length. (Again I pray for the day when we can step away from sexualizing a woman who is dressed in a midlength short. It’s just hot people.) My dresses go to my knee cap.
I hope we can walk back from men in leadership asking women (or anyone) about underwear. I hope SLC will continue to expand and experiment with garment styles, maybe even offering the option of members adding their own markings/embroidery to camisoles, bandeaus, and slips. If someone in a different part of the world wants to trade an inch of their exposed tummy and cover up their ankles because its what their culture has always done to beat the heat that IS NOT a problem.
I’m one of many people I’m sure who has always begrudgingly worn garments because of the physical discomfort and the emotional baggage associated with modesty. Thank you so much for sharing this perspective. I don’t know how much garments will change in my lifetime, but I hope reconfiguring their symbolism in my mind will help me wear the ones I have with more gratitude.
I wish instead of garments we could get some sort of symbolic tattoo. You’d only have to pay for it once, not for the rest of your life, there would be no issues with fit, comfort, etc. as we have with garments. if anything it would reflect a more significant commitment, and so forth. But I guess we’re so anti-tattoo that that would never happen.
Turtle Named Mack: maybe we should take the Opus Dei route and wear a barbed chain around one thigh to inflict pain on ourselves a couple times a day. :)
To the OP: the superstition and folk doctrine that surrounds the garment have gotten out of hand. One is reminded of how many Mormons of previous generations would make sure that a finger or toe was always touching the one-piece hanging on the hook next to the shower or bath. I like Kevin’s tattoo idea, or perhaps some sort of ritual scarification. (How very Burning Man of me.)
I just want to second maebridge’s eminently sensible suggestion that we utilize the cross as our symbol of the atonement.
As for tattoos, sure they’re more comfortable, but for those of us who were traumatized by the temple, perhaps a permanent brand on our flesh isn’t the best way to go. Garments are uncomfortable, psychologically as well as physically for some of us, but they’re much easier to remove than a tattoo.
Do they hold you down and cut out the tattoo when you are excommunicated?
In the Army, the garment symbols were simply put on the inside of the brown t-shirt that was part of the BCU (uniform). This meant only one shirt, not a shirt with garment underneath. I preferred this so much that even after discharge I wore only those Tee’s for quite a long time. They went just fine with Levi’s or shorts. If we can do such a thing as attaching them to T-shirts for military, why can’t it be done for everyone? Something like iron-on patches could be used to add them to any shirts/pants the person wanted.
The sash is an interesting idea, and much easier than adding symbols to all your clothes, but I think it’d have to have the symbols the garments have, for the same purposes. When it comes to changes like this I have to ask though… how much of current garment design is OUR’s, and how much of it is what God has told us he wants from us? If we had an answer to that, then it’d be easier to convince people that it is alright to change what has been done before OR to convince people to accept God’s will. The uncertainty leads to dissatisfaction.
Love all of the post and the discussion. I love the symbology of the atonement with the garment – I am not the best listener but I do believe that is the first time I have heard that interpretation and I appreciate it so much. I don’t believe in the modesty enforcement aspect at all and frequently wear sleeveless shirts and dresses (it is soooo comfortable in the summer). I used to trim the sleeves of the tops until I stopped wearing tops all together, worn out by grey lacey bits peeking out of my collars and the embroidered symbols showing through my shirts.
I also do not wear the bottoms when I am on my period as they are completely and utterly useless. What I would give to do a powerpoint presentation for GAs going through the ins and outs of periods and the actual functions of womens underwear. The awkward silence would stretch for miles…
Kevin – I agree, I have thought about this as well, but since visible tattoos are frowned upon they would have to be done with invisible ink that only shows up under ultra-violet light that can only be seen when black light bowling or when being scanned for entrance at the pearly gates.
I think having the symbols tattooed in a freckle-colored ink (whatever that means for your unique skin tone) would be good, and is something I have considered for years. I might actually do it someday.
Brilliant! As an exploration of what garments mean and what they should mean. Also as an illustration of a woman’s point of view. I think the same idea written and posted by a man would sound very different, and be lesser for it.
As another long-time wearer and now long time not, I’ve found that wearing a cross does all the symbolic work for me. I know that’s counter-cultural and it might be idiosyncratic, but symbols can be imbued with meaning in all sorts of ways.