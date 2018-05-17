The Unfinished Endowment

by

Cory B. Jensen is a longtime temple worker and author of Completing Your Endowment, which traces the history of the endowment.

In May of 1842, Joseph Smith first introduced the temple endowment to nine men in the room above his Red Brick Store. Over the next eighteen months, Joseph continued to add to this basic endowment. He introduced separate prayer circle meetings, sealing for time and eternity of a husband and wife, and a capstone two-part ritual sometimes referred to as the second endowment or second anointing. By the time of his death in 1844, Joseph had endowed about thirty-seven men and thirty-two women.

Unfortunately, Joseph never had the completed Nauvoo temple to work with and he left Brigham Young a charge to complete the work. Brigham Young recalled: “Bro. Joseph turned to me and said: ‘Brother Brigham this is not arranged right but we have done the best we could under the circumstances in which we are placed, and I wish you to take this matter in hand and organize and systematize all these ceremonies with the signs, tokens, penalties and key words.’ I did so, and each time I got something more, so that when we went through the temple at Nauvoo I understood and knew how to place them there. We had our ceremonies pretty correct.” [1]

About a year and a half after Joseph’s martyrdom, Brigham began to introduce the endowment to the general Church membership. This was done in the attic of the still-unfinished Nauvoo Temple using canvas partitions. As these endowments proceeded, Brigham continued to make additions, changes and alterations to the ceremony Joseph had introduced. By time of the exodus from Nauvoo over 5,000 members had been endowed. Endowment ordinances resumed in Utah in 1852 in the Council House and then in the Endowment House that was completed in 1855.

However, it was not until 1877 with the completion of the St. George Temple, that the endowment ceremony was finally committed to writing. For nearly 35 years (from May 1842 to April 1877), it had existed and been transmitted only orally. Variations then occurring between the endowment sessions concerned President Young who wanted to standardize the ceremony. On January 14, 1877, Brigham tasked a committee, comprised of Wilford Woodruff, Brigham Young Jr., John D. T. McAllister and L. John Nuttall, with this charge: “write out the Ceremony of the Endowments from Beginning to End.” [2]

The process took several months to complete with changes, revisions, and much discussion ensuing over the specific wording. As part of this written endowment, Brigham introduced a 30-minute lecture which was delivered at the veil at the conclusion of the endowment. The lecture outlined some of Brigham Young’s Adam-God theory that has since been renounced and removed by the Church. Brigham Young also added an oath of vengeance to the ceremony in response to the martyrdom of Joseph and Hyrum. This was also subsequently removed.

By the time Brigham finished working on the endowment, it is possible he left fingerprints in places Joseph never intended. Some of those may remain to this day. Even at the end, Brigham Young never seemed completely satisfied with the ceremony and remained uncertain as to how to proceed. He concluded that things would be fixed in the Millennium. [3] President John Taylor similarly concluded: “Had Joseph Smith lived he would have had much more to say on many of those points which he was prevented from doing by his death.” [4] This view of the ceremonies as unfinished left the door open to continued changes and modifications both to the ceremonies themselves and to Church policies surrounding them. [5] Church leaders, following Brigham Young, continued to make changes and refinements.

For some Church members today, the temple is not a good experience. Their feelings are real. The reasons members sometimes struggle with the temple are varied. Some concerns might be alleviated by better understanding the endowment’s history. Tracing that full history is beyond the scope of this article, but it is interesting that Wilford Woodruff, who helped write the first 1877 version, seems to have felt that the underlying principles in the endowment were more important than the specific wording of the ceremony. I agree with that sentiment. That view would caution against placing too much weight upon specific phrases or wording.

If we view the endowment as “perfect” in its present form, then parts of it remain troubling for some members. If, instead, we recognize these revisions and changes as an ongoing effort by Church leadership to improve and perfect the temple ceremonies then perhaps, in their present form, they can be viewed as being more fluid and open, and less rigid and dogmatic. For example, it may be completely appropriate for women and men who are troubled by the wording of a particular covenant to view the underlying meaning and intent rather than interpreting the words literally, especially if that helps them see the overall endowment in a more positive light.

We potentially risk overlooking the good that could be gleaned from the endowment ceremony if we get hung up on a perceived negative element. Please understand that I am not suggesting that we willy-nilly adjust the endowment to suit our personal preferences and whims. Not at all. But I do think we can and should approach the endowment prayerfully and seek additional help and insight from the Lord, particularly with anything that troubles us, with the understanding that there may be something we can glean even from things we initially disagree with.

