Three strange ways I’ve aquired LDS books

by

Emily Debenham is a three-time Mormon Lit Blitz finalist. She loves ancient history, Mormon literature, and telling herself stories.

There are two things you need to know about my younger self. First, I was a voracious reader. Second, I was obsessed with LDS fiction. The combination of being obsessed with a niche market of books and a voracious reader meant that I constantly ran out of books. So, here are three tales of the strangest ways I acquired my next LDS literature hit.

Story One. My high school creative writing teacher was extremely pro-arts and enthusiastic in supporting students literary interests. This led her to convince several of us to attend a small, one-day conference hosted by the Red Rock Writer’s Guild. We filled out conference application forms and paid registration fees. This small ritual served as one of those magical bridges that bestowed a transformation of adulthood to my teenage self. My first writing conference ever. We met in a little white building near the St. George Opera House and Brigham Young’s Winter home. There, we mostly listened to some amazing poetry readings.

However, not everyone there was a poet. One gentleman had self-published a doctrinal book about the great flood in the times of Noah.This was in the old days when self-published meant risking financial suicide and the mockery of all your literary peers. So, this guy, although extremely intelligent, was probably one slice of bread short of a sandwich. Despite this, he was an interesting and thought-provoking speaker and I enjoyed his presentation. I liked his lecture enough to buy his book for my dad for Father’s day. My dad genuinely loved the book and was delighted to read it. He passed it off to me when he was done reading it and I didn’t read the entire book but read enough extensive passages that I got the overall concept.

Fast forward to my BYU years. My roommate, who was also from St. George, but whom I didn’t actually meet until college in Provo, mentioned that she had a super crazy grandpa that self-published a book about the great flood in the bible and that he had all these weird theories. To which I responded, “You mean x theory?” She gave me a weird look. Yep, I had read her crazy grandpa’s self-published book.

Story Two. My dad was a super-fan of Hugh Nibley and some sort of acquaintance-friend of his. The only time I ever remember meeting Nibley was when I was too young to realize who he was. My dad and I were walking through the mall (Nibley must have been doing a book signing) and my dad got super excited to go and talk to a man who he said was a friend. So, I waited a little bit away from them both. They talked for a long time while I waited out of earshot. When my dad returned he was so happy and excited. I asked him who his friend was and he responded that it was Hugh Nibley and that he was a writer. That’s how I learned that my dad’s favorite writer was Hugh Nibley. When I was in my late teens, my dad passed on to me some pre-publication manuscripts of Nibley’s works. I have no idea how he talked Nibley into giving these papers to him, but they were bound like they’d come from the local Office Max. I read about thirty pages before Nibley’s text discussed specifics from temple ceremonies. As a conservative Mormon, I knew I wasn’t supposed to know about the temple before I went in the temple. So, I told my dad about it and he shrugged his shoulders and told me it was my choice to read it or not. I was very suspicious of the manuscript after that. After all, it wasn’t officially published and since it wasn’t officially published it probably had stuff in there that wasn’t supposed to be. So, I stopped reading it. Post endowment me agrees with pre endowment me–that manuscript did have specifics that were dangerously close to crossing the line.

It is only upon writing this essay that I realized how significant it was that I was reading Hugh Nibley’s pre-publication manuscripts. This is bizarre! Seriously? I’m asking myself if this memory is for real? Was it really pre-publication manuscripts? Why were they bound like they were from the local Office Max? Maybe it was a leaflet of articles? But I’m certain it was in book format. It wasn’t a bunch of little articles and it wasn’t one long article either. It was a book, non-traditionally bound, and my dad said Nibley had given it to him. Who knows what I was actually reading!

Story Three. Another source of off the beaten path LDS market books was a small family-owned independent bookstore that is now out of business. It was located near the St. George Tabernacle, tucked into the historic district of St. George. Since the bookstore had a lot of deep local connections they stocked books that the Deseret Book refused to carry. There were a lot of works there written by local authors. The store was a treasure trove of the esoteric and rare title. This is how I got introduced to Marilyn Arnold’s novels.

She wrote books that were distinct from most mainstream LDS fiction. They had their own style that I don’t quite know how to describe years after the fact. I read them before I’d discovered the words used to understand fiction and how it worked. Before I had the contextual reading background to understand the traditions she was playing in. That was one of the weird aspects of reading LDS fiction too. I read out of my age range frequently. So, I don’t think I can properly explain how I understood her work then. I thought her books were a little boring but her voice intrigued me because it was so different. She wrote about the rural, small-town setting in a way that made it feel beautiful and magical. A portrayal that I felt conflicted with my experience of the rural and small town, but that’s why her books intrigued me so much–her words transformed my world into something it was not. I found it fascinating. Although I do think the books lacked for plot.

This little bookstore provided a unique experience even in the era of independent bookstores, providing a constant stream of unique and rare LDS literature titles. The only place I’ve had a fraction of a similar experience is at the BYU Bookstore in Provo, Utah. It is incredible to realize how much our world has changed. My community bookstore is now a relic from a past literary era. How I find, share, and read books has dramatically changed and these physical spaces of discovery are extremely rare.