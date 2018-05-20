Prayer for the Day of Pentecost

by

O God of the nations,

you who speak to all in their own language,

you unto whom all are alike,

black and white, female and male, bond and free:

pour down your spirit upon us;

let its thunder ring in our hearts

as it calls us into your love,

which became flesh in the person of Jesus;

let it teach our tongues to name the wounds

that have long festered in our body,

until we know at last how to pray for their healing;

let it teach us to hear the sighs too deep for words,

the groanings in the hearts of our fellow saints;

let it teach us to speak the long-awaited word of comfort;

let it teach us to pray your kingdom into our midst

until, Great God Almighty, we are free at last.