Prayer for the Day of Pentecost

May 20, 2018 by 2 Comments

O God of the nations,
you who speak to all in their own language,
you unto whom all are alike,
black and white, female and male, bond and free:
pour down your spirit upon us;
let its thunder ring in our hearts
as it calls us into your love,
which became flesh in the person of Jesus;
let it teach our tongues to name the wounds
that have long festered in our body,
until we know at last how to pray for their healing;
let it teach us to hear the sighs too deep for words,
the groanings in the hearts of our fellow saints;
let it teach us to speak the long-awaited word of comfort;
let it teach us to pray your kingdom into our midst
until, Great God Almighty, we are free at last.

Comments

  1. Kevin Barney says:
    May 20, 2018 at 7:13 am

    I just gave the opening prayer and mentioned Pentecost. I imagine we have some confused folks In the pews.

  2. Jason K. says:
    May 20, 2018 at 7:14 am

    No worries, Kevin: the Spirit will translate Christian into Mormon for them.

