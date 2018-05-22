Even He Can Be Redeemed

by

Sam Brown is a medical researcher, ICU physician, and author of several books, including In Heaven As It Is On Earth: Joseph Smith and the Early Mormon Conquest of Death.

I love Richard Wagner’s music. Love it. My wife hates everything about Wagner. Hates him. She dry heaves when I forget and mention some opera of his I’ve enjoyed. I guess I don’t blame her. His music is loud and muscular. If you’re not in the mood, he sounds a bit like a glamour metal band resting its weary haunches on power cords, hoping to stir up faint echoes of adolescent passions. But his music is much more than that.

I first encountered Wagner, as I suspect did many of my generation, through the brutal surf scene on the beach in the disturbing Vietnam war film, Apocalypse Now. The Ride of the Valkyries is dizzy, wild, frightening stuff. I was hooked the moment I heard it blaring from the speakers installed on the outriggers of the army helicopter.

It helps that Wagner’s a bit medieval in his musical sensibilities, as if J.R.R. Tolkien’s Elven worlds had been arranged for the orchestra. There’s something outright fun in this campy enthusiasm. It can be addictive. I’m aware of all his social and political troubles. I’m not naïve. I hate that he was a German nationalist and that his art was later put to malignant purposes by National Socialists. Those aspects of his life and legacy nauseate me.

Wagner’s awful character flaws notwithstanding, several of his operas stir me deeply. They have been vessels of divine wisdom to me, Tannhauser most of all.

The clownishly simplistic plots of opera are the latticework for a stunning efflorescence of music and passion. In Tannhauser, the protagonist is a musician who has been seduced by the goddess Venus to live with her in a purely sensual world. Tannhauser breaks free of Venus’s too-satisfying grasp and returns to Germany, where the lovely and virtuous Elisabeth has been awaiting his return. He tries to reintegrate into human society but immediately violates Elisabeth’s trust and publicly humiliates her. He can’t help himself. Elisabeth’s friends and peers turns against him in anger, swords drawn. They even appear to be calling for his execution.

Elizabeth, the wronged person, throws herself between the swords and her besmirching beloved. She says, in essence, that Tannhauser is not beyond redemption. Whatever their rage tells them, this fallen musician can still be redeemed. She thus spares his life. He disappears into pilgrimage, where he learns that he is as likely to be made whole as it is that a wooden staff will bloom like a live tree branch.

Elisabeth dies, grieving Tannhauser’s apparent failure. Tannhauser finally disavows Venus and dies of holy grief on discovering her death, just as we hear the Pilgrim’s Chorus return to us the exciting and promising melody of the overture that began our journey with this odd musician. The pilgrims have come to announce that the Pope’s staff has in fact sprouted as if it were still alive. Two impossible events have occurred: Tannhauser was redeemed, and dead wood came to life.

There’s a lot to process in Tannhauser. The plot is thin and idiosyncratic. The kinky ballet at the beginning is a bit distracting. The music is beautiful. The story is sad. And there’s a fulcrum in the story that binds me.

My mind keeps returning to the moment when Elizabeth throws herself between Tannhauser and the angry crowd clamoring for his death. I remember the woman brought to Jesus for judgment in John 7-8. She’d been found having sex with a married man, or so the crowd reported. They hoped that this Jewish holy man would sanction their decision to lynch her. In a cryptic way that has stymied centuries of interpreters, Jesus told the mob that this woman was not beyond redemption. Whatever law she might have violated, she could be made whole. The community could not expel her.

In some sense, that is the whole story of Christ’s ministry. It is to discover the possibility that we broken human beings can be made whole. None of us is beyond God’s powerful love. Not even the worst of us.

My professional life is spent in the intensive care unit, the “ICU.” These strange wards deep inside hospitals are technological marvels in which complex machines maintain life despite every biological indication that death has come. Often, although not always, we win this strenuous contest with death. That is the exciting, dramatic side of the world of the ICU, the part they like to show on TV. But this story forgets, as so often, the spiritual side of our work. In the ICU we are striving to be true to Elisabeth’s example. The patients who need my services are often a Who’s Who of the people Christ loves when no one else seems to. Drug addicts and alcoholics, homeless individuals, people with terrible psychiatric illnesses, people with advanced cancer or other signs of oppressive physical weakness. Many of them have intentionally done themselves harm and are struggling to imagine that their lives could have any worth. They are the weak who, some say—with increasing fervor in recent years—would be better off dead anyway.

As I returned to work after encountering Tannhauser, I realized more clearly than ever that I’m not just called to operate life support systems with technical precision. I’m called to protest that these weak and unloved people are not beyond redemption. I must sing with Elisabeth, who sings with Christ, that I will be a witness to their hidden dignity. I will see the light that shimmers in and through them, whatever their physical attributes or situation.

In my personal life, too, I am called to realize that if I want to be like Jesus I will need to sing Elisabeth’s song. Tannhauser is not beyond redemption; my most troubled patients are within the scope of love and respect. No one is beyond redemption, not even Wagner.

I’m still not as good at this calling as Elisabeth was. I’m prone by nature to avert my eyes, to walk away, to refuse to see some people who cross my path. My blindness often intensifies in response to what I instinctively perceive as people’s benighted cultural or political views or their violence to self or others, or their capacity to demand beyond my ability to serve. But I am trying. I hear her song, I see her face, and I work a little harder.

I know that the context for observations like mine has changed in the last couple decades. The battle lines of our culture wars continue to harden, like the sclerosing arteries of an ailing diabetic. I can see how easy it will be to misunderstand. Warriors from either side may be tempted to force Elisabeth’s call into the well-worn paths of mutual recrimination and spite. Some may want to abandon the very notion of redemption as a remnant of colonialism; others may hate the possibility that calls to extend redemption are poorly disguised advocacy for entire moral relativism. Neither side is wholly wrong, but the life of God dances between such extremes with energy and grace.

I know that we must make judgements about the nature of the good life, about the choices that stand before us. I know that refusing to sit in judgment of others can be seen as an abandonment of principles. I know that at the far end of that road stands a kind of narcissistic nihilism that does none of us any good, weak or strong. And yet, as I recur to that encounter between Elisabeth and Tannhauser, I can’t help but think that when my eyes alight on a stranger, a sufferer, an antagonist, I am called to say, “He is not beyond redemption. She is not beyond the pale of the self-emptying love that flows from our heavenly parents and, if I will open my heart, through me.”