by

I’m guessing that for most of you, as long as you can remember Sunday School has followed a four-year rotation: OT, NT, BoM, D&C/Church History. I suspect at least some of you young pups may be surprised to learn that when Correlation first rolled out the new Sunday School program after 1971 the rotation was actually eight years long, spending two years rather than one on each volume of scripture. At some point in the late 80s or early 90s[1] the Church went to the four-year rotation we’ve become accustomed to.[2]

I’ve taught GD under both systems.

One thing I liked about the new rotation when it first rolled around was that we got to change gears every year and the material felt a little fresher that way. Spending two consecutive years on a volume of scripture can come to feel like a bit of a slog.

But I privately lament the change the most during the OT years, such as we’re experiencing now in 2018. Trying to “cover” the OT in one curriculum year is pretty ridiculous. The OT is so much longer than the other volumes of scripture that I really felt the difference the most in the OT years. A single year on the entire OT isn’t even close to being enough. Two years allows the text to really breathe and enables the class to get much more into the weeds than a single year will permit.

I’m curious whether any of you old timers remember the eight-year SS rotation, and what your thoughts are about eight years versus four years in how we present SS. Your experiences and perspectives on this topic appreciated.

[1] Substantial googling has failed to turn up the exact year when the Church changed the rotation from an eight-year cycle to a four-year cycle. I believe we went through at least two full eight-year rotations starting in 1972, but after that it gets murky. I found on lds.org a 1994 announcement of the 1995 curriculum that includes the words “will continue to rotate over a four-year cycle,” so that is a terminus ad quem and we know the change happened some time before that year. (Help us, Ardis, you’re our only hope!)

[2] My understanding is that the Church went to the four-year rotation because the Brethren didn’t like the idea of going so many years in between those devoted to the BoM curriculum.