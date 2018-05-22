Why the hoax isn’t courageous, and isn’t allyship

by

Last week, on the day the church met with the NAACP, someone created a detailed replica of the church’s newsroom website and posted a fake statement of apology from the church for the priesthood and temple ban and racist teachings. Many people were tricked into believing the apology was real, and many tears of joy were shed, especially by black LDS. The whiplash of discovering it was fake was crushing for many. Unfortunately, I have witnessed many in the “progressive Mormon,” post-Mormon, and ex-Mormon communities hailing the hoax’s creator as a hero or even a good ally to people of color, for “calling attention” to the need for a (real) apology. I can’t understand thinking that, and I certainly can’t understand persisting in that view even after learning of the pain it caused, or after watching this raw, required viewing from Tamu Smith or Zandra Vranes, or reading these incisive critiques by LaShawn Williams. So although, in a just world, Tamu, Zandra, and LaShawn would be the last word on this, I’m going to try to reach out to some of my fellow white people who seem unmoved and explain step-by-step exactly why the hoax was so abhorrent.

An Analogy

Sometimes analogies help us see a situation where we have huge built-in biases or blind spots more clearly. It must be emphasized that there are no truly adequate analogies on race issues, but here is one attempt:

Setting: height of the mortgage crisis in 2009, when millions of Americans were evicted or facing foreclosure. Everyone was saying the banks needed to modify loans (reduce monthly payments and reduce debt so it’s not greater than current home value), but the banks were just not doing it. Homeowners were living in terror day and night about eviction and being ripped from friends and community, kids pulled out of their familiar schools, facing credit ruin and in many cases homelessness. (This part is all real so far!)

Summary: Banks unambiguously in the wrong and needing pressure to do the right thing.

The Hypothetical: What if somebody faked some letters from banks saying, “We feel your pain, we hear your pleas, we are pleased to tell you that we are modifying your loan,” and sent them to tens of thousands of distressed homeowners. They texted friends and family in celebration, sobbing with joy and relief. Then the hoax is revealed and they’re sobbing again. And angry.

Can we possibly imagine that people in this scenario would be saying, “The hoaxer did nothing wrong! He was brilliant and brave! You should be directing your anger at the banks, they’re the real villains here! In fact, the hoaxer has started a useful conversation, and all these videos of families sobbing with joy and then with betrayal that are blanketing the local TV news this week are drawing attention to what the banks should be doing, so it’s great!” The banks were unambiguously in the wrong, but the hoaxer in this scenario is still a complete monster for using homeowners’ pain–and inflicting new pain–without their consent.

And this recession scenario doesn’t even match the scale of a legacy of centuries of racial oppression borne by black people in America, or the inter-generational harms to black Mormons from the Priesthood and temple ban and ongoing racism in our communities and in the church. The harms suffered by black Americans and black LDS are actually much worse, meaning the analogy understates problem.

Personhood and Autonomy

Nobody is saying that it is wrong to bring attention to the problem of racist teachings and community culture in the church. If white people want to demand the church issue an apology, fantastic. Please do it. (Seriously. You could start by going to Shoulder to the Wheel, a website for white Mormons to learn to be advocates for anti-racism and better understand issues people of color face.) But you don’t get to intentionally hurt black people as a way of drawing attention to your voice when you make that demand. It’s incredible that this even needs saying. White men already have an enormous advantage in getting their voices heard, especially in the church. So for the hoaxer to presume to induce black pain to increase the volume advantage on his own megaphone relative to that of black people, and especially black women, is astounding.

Here’s the bottom line: White people don’t get to unilaterally decide how much black people suffering is “worth it” to further a cause we care about. Black people are already all too aware of the racism in the LDS church. They’ve also been leading the effort to get the church to address it. They sometimes leave the church over it. They sometimes stay to try to change it from within. They often suffer for it (either way). But the choice of when and how to engage is their choice. Not the hoaxer’s choice. He doesn’t get to unilaterally decide that hurting them is a good idea, that his ends justify the means. Even if his ends are good! That’s not the point. The point is that it was wrong of him as a white person to force that suffering on them. The hoax showed appalling levels of indifference not only to black suffering, but to their basic right of autonomy. Indifference to their right to decide for themselves what the best way to fight this fight is.

Two More Quick Analogies

Not to put too fine a point on it, but you don’t get in your car and go run over a bunch of pedestrians to show the city that they need erect a safety barrier between traffic and the sidewalk, no matter how important raising that issue with the city might be. “Oh boy oh boy, I bet THIS will get the city’s attention!!” Who does that? And yet I’ve seen so many white people in this thread trying to defend this saying exactly that–look it got people’s attention, ends justify the means.

There is nothing courageous or honorable in this. The creator of the hoax didn’t bravely storm the castle, risking attack to depose an evil king. He sent an unwillingly-conscripted army of black people to absorb harm for him, and they (predictably) took heavy casualties in the process. That’s not heroism, that’s cowardly and cruel.

[Acknowledgements: this post is based on some comments I made in discussions on Facebook, which I decided to gather and organize into a more comprehensive argument.]

[Update: I’ve updated the post to add links to LaShawn Williams’ writing on this.]