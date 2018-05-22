Why the hoax isn’t courageous, and isn’t allyship

Last week, on the day the church met with the NAACP, someone created a detailed replica of the church’s newsroom website and posted a fake statement of apology from the church for the priesthood and temple ban and racist teachings. Many people were tricked into believing the apology was real, and many tears of joy were shed, especially by black LDS. The whiplash of discovering it was fake was crushing for many. Unfortunately, I have witnessed many in the “progressive Mormon,” post-Mormon, and ex-Mormon communities hailing the hoax’s creator as a hero or even a good ally to people of color, for “calling attention” to the need for a (real) apology. I can’t understand thinking that, and I certainly can’t understand persisting in that view even after learning of the pain it caused, or after watching this raw, required viewing from Tamu Smith or Zandra Vranes, or reading these incisive critiques by LaShawn Williams. So although, in a just world, Tamu, Zandra, and LaShawn would be the last word on this, I’m going to try to reach out to some of my fellow white people who seem unmoved and explain step-by-step exactly why the hoax was so abhorrent.
An Analogy
Sometimes analogies help us see a situation where we have huge built-in biases or blind spots more clearly. It must be emphasized that there are no truly adequate analogies on race issues, but here is one attempt:
Setting: height of the mortgage crisis in 2009, when millions of Americans were evicted or facing foreclosure. Everyone was saying the banks needed to modify loans (reduce monthly payments and reduce debt so it’s not greater than current home value), but the banks were just not doing it. Homeowners were living in terror day and night about eviction and being ripped from friends and community, kids pulled out of their familiar schools, facing credit ruin and in many cases homelessness. (This part is all real so far!)
Summary: Banks unambiguously in the wrong and needing pressure to do the right thing.
The Hypothetical: What if somebody faked some letters from banks saying, “We feel your pain, we hear your pleas, we are pleased to tell you that we are modifying your loan,” and sent them to tens of thousands of distressed homeowners. They texted friends and family in celebration, sobbing with joy and relief. Then the hoax is revealed and they’re sobbing again. And angry.
Can we possibly imagine that people in this scenario would be saying, “The hoaxer did nothing wrong! He was brilliant and brave! You should be directing your anger at the banks, they’re the real villains here! In fact, the hoaxer has started a useful conversation, and all these videos of families sobbing with joy and then with betrayal that are blanketing the local TV news this week are drawing attention to what the banks should be doing, so it’s great!” The banks were unambiguously in the wrong, but the hoaxer in this scenario is still a complete monster for using homeowners’ pain–and inflicting new pain–without their consent.
And this recession scenario doesn’t even match the scale of a legacy of centuries of racial oppression borne by black people in America, or the inter-generational harms to black Mormons from the Priesthood and temple ban and ongoing racism in our communities and in the church. The harms suffered by black Americans and black LDS are actually much worse, meaning the analogy understates problem.
Personhood and Autonomy
Nobody is saying that it is wrong to bring attention to the problem of racist teachings and community culture in the church. If white people want to demand the church issue an apology, fantastic. Please do it. (Seriously. You could start by going to Shoulder to the Wheel, a website for white Mormons to learn to be advocates for anti-racism and better understand issues people of color face.) But you don’t get to intentionally hurt black people as a way of drawing attention to your voice when you make that demand. It’s incredible that this even needs saying. White men already have an enormous advantage in getting their voices heard, especially in the church. So for the hoaxer to presume to induce black pain to increase the volume advantage on his own megaphone relative to that of black people, and especially black women, is astounding.
Here’s the bottom line: White people don’t get to unilaterally decide how much black people suffering is “worth it” to further a cause we care about. Black people are already all too aware of the racism in the LDS church. They’ve also been leading the effort to get the church to address it. They sometimes leave the church over it. They sometimes stay to try to change it from within. They often suffer for it (either way). But the choice of when and how to engage is their choice. Not the hoaxer’s choice. He doesn’t get to unilaterally decide that hurting them is a good idea, that his ends justify the means. Even if his ends are good! That’s not the point. The point is that it was wrong of him as a white person to force that suffering on them. The hoax showed appalling levels of indifference not only to black suffering, but to their basic right of autonomy. Indifference to their right to decide for themselves what the best way to fight this fight is.
Two More Quick Analogies
Not to put too fine a point on it, but you don’t get in your car and go run over a bunch of pedestrians to show the city that they need erect a safety barrier between traffic and the sidewalk, no matter how important raising that issue with the city might be. “Oh boy oh boy, I bet THIS will get the city’s attention!!” Who does that? And yet I’ve seen so many white people in this thread trying to defend this saying exactly that–look it got people’s attention, ends justify the means.
There is nothing courageous or honorable in this. The creator of the hoax didn’t bravely storm the castle, risking attack to depose an evil king. He sent an unwillingly-conscripted army of black people to absorb harm for him, and they (predictably) took heavy casualties in the process. That’s not heroism, that’s cowardly and cruel.
[Acknowledgements: this post is based on some comments I made in discussions on Facebook, which I decided to gather and organize into a more comprehensive argument.]
[Update: I’ve updated the post to add links to LaShawn Williams’ writing on this.]
I almost wonder if there are going to be some that see this one way and others that see it another and no analogies or discussions will change the overall framing of everyone. It almost feels like there is an argument of, “is the medicine worse than the illness?” And yes I am being a hypocrite for saying analogies won’t help and then making an analogy.
In all of this I am trying to move on past if the hoax was good or bad and focusing more on how I can help make things better. I don’t even think my comments above will really make a difference in much of anybody’s mind.
The medicine analogy also perfectly illustrates why the hoax was horrible: some people might choose to undergo chemo, others might say the side effects are not worth it. But a doctor performing medical experiments on people without consent is never the right thing to do no matter how beneficial he thinks it might be, and that’s why we have very strong prohibitions on anything like that. See also long history of white doctors NOT following those ethical constraints and experimenting on people of color and/or enslaved people (Tuskegee experiment where black men were infected with syphilis, James “Father of Gynecology” Sims performing obstectric and gynecologic surgeries on enslaved women not only without their consent but without anesthesia, pharma companies performing human trials on impoverished Guatemalans, ….)
James Sims: https://www.history.com/news/the-father-of-modern-gynecology-performed-shocking-experiments-on-slaves
Tuskegee experiment: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuskegee_syphilis_experiment
Guatemalan experiments: http://www.nbcnews.com/id/39456324/ns/health-sexual_health/t/us-apologizes-guatemala-std-experiments/
I have two comments/objections to this post.
First, I’m tired of people classifying members as black, white, green, or red. We are all members of one Church. The problem with original racial ban is that it divided members between black and everyone else. This post perpetuates that division. Because I’m a white member, I can’t understand racism when I see it? We are all members of the same Church. I’m white so what?
Second, the analogy doesn’t work period. The two pains are nowhere near the same. But I don’t want to discuss analogies, that misses the point. In a top-down patriarchy, there are no reasonable ways to effectuate change. This is highlighted by the fact that it took the Church until 1978 to lift the ban. Now it going to take at least 40 years to issue an apology for the racism. If the hoax brings about a faster apology great.
I lived through the 1960’s and the Civil Rights Movement. It wasn’t a lot of fun being a white member of a racist church.
The hoaxster isn’t a hero, but at least he, either intentionally or unintentionally, raised the issue to a new level. Which is important. The heavy here is not the hoaxster it’s the Church leadership for the callous way they are treating members. “We make mistakes but we don’t apologize.”
At least the hoaxster did something. The rest of us are sitting on our hands.
There are many differences between this banking analogy and what happened with the hoax. The biggest, for me, in your analogy, the hoaxer actually sent the text to struggling homeowners. This makes it seem, in your analogy, the primary target of the hoax was the struggling homeowners. In the race apology hoax, was not sent directly to black members of the church. I don’t think the intent of the hoax was to cause hurt among black members; I think the exmormon author’s intended target was Church leadership. (Note: I’m not saying members weren’t hurt; I’m just saying that unlike the bank analogy, in the race hoax, members were likely not the intended target.)
For my part, I hope the race hoaxer apologizes for any hurt he has caused even if by accident. That would be a perfect way to end the hoax AND show church leaders that apologizing is a sign of strength, not weakness.
…at least he, either intentionally or unintentionally, raised the issue to a new level.
Reread the post.
The rest of us are sitting on our hands.
Speak for yourself.
I think the exmormon author’s intended target was Church leadership.
If church leaders were the intended target, and not members, then he wouldn’t have done what he did.
The ends never justify the means, because we only have access to and control over the means. Leave to God the ends..
I just have no time for streeter apologists. It was a racist move.
Can one lobby for change even if not a member of the group? How does one determine what lobbying is acceptable in such a situation? In this context, if I am LDS the “pledge” section of Shoulder the Wheel lists viable options. If I am not LDS but am interested in being involved, how do I determine what help is acceptable or desired? How do I weigh the expected costs and benefits at the institutional level against those at an individual level? These are sincere questions, and seem difficult to me in the present context.
First, I’m tired of people classifying members as black, white, green, or red. We are all members of one Church.
I know this is probably well-intentioned, but it is not appropriate to list imaginary color(s) when discussing race. Racism is a serious issue, and, regardless of what you intend, doing so will come across as being flippant about a serious issue. It is also belittling to the experience of people of color to compare their very real experience of racism to something that is imaginary.
The problem with original racial ban is that it divided members between black and everyone else.
No. The problem with the original ban is that it (among other things) withheld saving and exalting ordinances from black members, dooming their families to an earth life without the power of the endowment and an eternity without the togetherness provided by the sealing ordinance.
This post perpetuates that division.
This post addresses a harm that was inflicted on people.
Because I’m a white member, I can’t understand racism when I see it? We are all members of the same Church. I’m white so what?
There’s nothing wrong with being white. But there is something wrong with anyone of any race or ethnicity not recognizing that people of color in the US and elsewhere experience structural disadvantages. Because people of color often have those disadvantages rubbed in their faces on a regular basis, it’s usually white people who would be more likely to not recognize that.
Second, the analogy doesn’t work period. The two pains are nowhere near the same. But I don’t want to discuss analogies, that misses the point.
Counterpoint: the analogy does work.
In a top-down patriarchy, there are no reasonable ways to effectuate change. This is highlighted by the fact that it took the Church until 1978 to lift the ban. Now it going to take at least 40 years to issue an apology for the racism. If the hoax brings about a faster apology great.
I dispute that it will bring about a faster apology. But even if we grant for the sake argument that it would, no white person gets to decide that hurting black people for the sake of effective PR is “great.”
I lived through the 1960’s and the Civil Rights Movement. It wasn’t a lot of fun being a white member of a racist church.
It is spectacularly bad form to make this about how racism against blacks is hard for white people.
The hoaxster isn’t a hero, but at least he, either intentionally or unintentionally, raised the issue to a new level. Which is important. The heavy here is not the hoaxster it’s the Church leadership for the callous way they are treating members. “We make mistakes but we don’t apologize.”
It’s not his right or your right to decide that hurting people to “raise the issue” is a good idea.
At least the hoaxster did something. The rest of us are sitting on our hands.
Speak for yourself. Many of us are doing something.
I believe the church needs to apologize. And I also believe this hoax just pushed that possibility even farther into the future, which is awful to contemplate. Surely I’m not the only one to have read Armand Mauss’ “Shifting Borders and a Tattered Passport?” You want to have the COB dig in their heels? This is how you do it.
This man is no ally, and no hero.
Your loyalty to Tamu Smith and Zandra Vranes is good. As a personal nod to them, this is excellent.
In general though, this does not stand.
The perpetrator: Men in Jacob’s time
The person doing the calling it out: Jacob
The unintended but known consequence: “enlarge the wounds of those who are already wounded”
Speak out against the hoax, but its hard to take this seriously without some acknowledgement that the Church should be held to the same standard.
1978) The revelation was pitched and positioned to be “God now is OK with Black Men having the priesthood”
2013) In a somewhat hidden essay: All past reasons for the ban are disavowed.
2018) Let’s celebrate. Pitched and positioned in the same tone of “In 1978, God now is OK with Black Men having the priesthood”
We are bending over backwards for the Church on this one. Clearly lacking is a disavow of the Ban itself. Something like: “It was wrong, they should have been given the priesthood and allowed in the temple the whole time”. The let’s celebrate tone feels like a big step backwards.
Can one lobby for change even if not a member of the group?
Michael E, if you read the post, it addresses this exact point. “Nobody is saying that it is wrong to bring attention to the problem of racist teachings and community culture in the church. If white people want to demand the church issue an apology, fantastic. Please do it.” Creating a hoax to hurt black people is not “lobbying.” Nobody would fault someone for doing various protests outside of banks, or creating petitions to bank executives, or any number of other ways to lobby for the banks to modify loans. But inflicting a hoax on homeowners who are already hurting is not the way to “lobby.” Get as involved as you want.
How does one determine what lobbying is acceptable in such a situation?
I dunno, start with “don’t go out of your way to painfully crush the hopes and dreams of many many people”? Just as a baseline?
how do I determine what help is acceptable or desired
Why are you making this sound like rocket science? Any help that is focused on helping and not hurting the people in question is helpful. Any help that elevates their voices and not your own (and especially avoid “help” that elevates your voice at their EXPENSE). Any help that listens to what kind of help they’ve said they want.
Incog, what are you talking about there not being “some acknowledgement” that the church was wrong about the ban?! What part of (exact words from the post) “unambiguously in the wrong” do you not understand? What part of (exact words from the post) “the inter-generational harms to black Mormons from the Priesthood and temple ban and ongoing racism in our communities and in the church” do you not understand? What part of (exact words from the post) “The harms suffered by black Americans and black LDS are actually much worse, meaning the analogy understates problem” do you not understand? What part of (exact words from the post) “If white people want to demand the church issue an apology, fantastic. Please do it. Seriously” do you not understand? I’m only halfway through the post and there’s more.
Cynthia,
You most certainly have acknowledged the wrongs of the Church in regards to its racism.
I understand your main idea to be: The hoaxer should have foreseen the intense hurt of black LDS members and should not have done it. Now that it has happened, the intense hurt is sufficient that the hoax should only be viewed as garbage and abhorrent.
My mention of Jacob shows a similar situation where Jacob does foresee the intense hurt of the victims and still goes ahead and causes the hurt in an effort to call out wrong doing. This act of ignoring the hurt to victims is widespread in the Church. From your local Bishop all the way to the First Presidency. I can’t tell you how many times I hear the “Do we fear to offend God or man?”, almost always to justify hurtful behavior.
I share your hope that he apologizes.
There are a few problems with an argument that it wasn’t intended to harm. First, he went to extraordinary effort to make it seem real:
Website realism: graphics and all links actually working (back to the original site)
Timing the release of the website to the time that everyone who pays attention to church actions on race knew the church was releasing a statement (because of their NAACP meeting that morning) and so was anticipating it
He also posted the link in public on Facebook with a note telling everyone to go check out the apology, presenting it as real (“…This apology is one of the boldest statements ever made by any denomination who has had to grapple with this troubling issue and the realities of human frailty. An unqualified apology made publicly by the Prophet of the church….”)
Second, he must have known that the precise people who would know that the church was meeting with the NAACP, who would be anticipating a statement and so be primed to believe this one, who would be the quickest to send the fake viral through their networks, would be the people most impacted by race and the church, i.e., black people and those who care about them the most. I.e., the people who would most suffer from the hoaxing.
So sure he didn’t literally mail it to their houses, but he had to know that this would go most viral in the affected community, right?! And if he didn’t, then he’s still a terrible ally for not even giving 5 seconds of thought to how black people would receive this.
(above comment in response to MTodd)
“I can’t tell you how many times I hear the “Do we fear to offend God or man?”, almost always to justify hurtful behavior.”
So you’re endorsing that? Eh….