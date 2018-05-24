Marriage and the best-laid plans

by

Tuesday was my twenty-first wedding anniversary. I’m very happy and I’ve already had a nice dinner out, so I don’t need to be congratulated. The occasion just reminded me of this Slate article I read last month, “The Work of ‘Marital Maintenance’ Is a Privilege,” in which the (divorced) author argues that working on your marriage is a lot harder when you’re poor. The vast majority of people responding to this article on Twitter said something like “give us a break, lady.” Actually, that’s a nice way to render the responses, most of which were personal attacks on the author’s intelligence, maturity, and character. Commenters cited the longevity of their own marriages, which was due not to material comfort but to hard work and commitment, something this woman would obviously know nothing about. A few pointed out that she began badly—having a kid before the marriage—so she was kind of doomed from the start. Why should anyone listen to this [screw]-up?

Actually (ack-shually), the author concedes that her marriage had more problems than just a lack of money, but her main point was that lack of money makes everything harder, including—maybe especially—marriage. And as far as I’m concerned, she’s not wrong.

I say this as a person who got married under circumstances that look terrible on paper—my husband was unemployed and had just finished his second year of undergraduate work, I had a low-paying job and was recently bereaved (my mother died four months before the wedding). On top of that ill-advised decision, we also had a baby before our first anniversary (not quite as on-purpose as the wedding had been, but still). I quit my (low-paying) job (that was providing us with health insurance) to take care of our daughter, and my husband worked two jobs in addition to going to school full-time to support us (and pay for private health insurance, which was a thing back then). Talk about some spectacularly bad choices. Of course, we were poor for the next several years (and kept having babies, like dummies), and life was rough. The marriage was rough. The first ten years were really, really hard. But we stuck with it, and here we are 21 years later, still married and no plans to divorce.

What was our secret? Well, I’ll tell you: I don’t know. If I’m going to be honest, and I guess I am, I have to tell you that there were times when I got real with myself and knew that the children and I would be much worse off without my husband. (I can’t claim he wouldn’t have been better off without me. I was kind of a handful.) I couldn’t afford to get divorced. [1] It would be too much work. Fortunately, my husband was a fundamentally decent man, not an abusive jerk. I’d like to think that if he had been, I would have appealed to my family for help. (I was fortunate enough to have family that could and would have helped me.) But I can easily see why women stay in abusive situations because the thought of making it on their own is too overwhelming. Is fear a good reason to stay married? Probably not—and I certainly had other, non-financial reasons to stay married, but it would be dishonest to say that the financial reasons were irrelevant.

Also fortunately, my husband’s and my marital problems eventually sorted themselves out…right around the time we became financially comfortable. (COINCIDENCE?) We lived in relative [2] poverty for years, but it was not the kind of poverty the actually-poor live with. We were temporarily poor while my husband was in college and graduate school—by choice, not by fate. We were making a conscious sacrifice that we had reason to believe would pay off in a few years (which it did). One of the things that helped keep us going when things were terrible was the reasonable calculation that when we entered a different stage of life, things would inevitably get easier (which, quelle surprise, they did).

Of course, money wasn’t our only problem. Money was never the problem at all. If someone had asked me if my husband and I fought over money, I would have laughed. We didn’t fight over money—we fought over important things, like the kids and housework and who was more selfish and who was more of a martyr. Even rich people can fight over those things, of course. But have you ever heard anyone say, “The best thing we ever did for our marriage was hire a housekeeper/gardener/babysitter/rent a storage unit [3]”? Of course you have. (Maybe you’ve had occasion to say it yourself.) There’s no question that you can sometimes (often) buy your way out of certain marital conflicts. Or at least that paying for outside help decreases stress within the marriage.

I remember listening to Dr. Laura back in the day (I was a mother of pre-schoolers and had no television, don’t judge me) and women would call in complaining about how their husbands wouldn’t do the yardwork or some other manly chore, and Dr. Laura would often advise them to just “hire it out.” (Complaints about husbands not doing housework were met with…different advice.) [4] When the woman responded that she couldn’t afford hired help (being that she was a SAHM and theirs was a single-income family, as God and Dr. Laura intended), Dr. Laura would cut her off and say, “Just put it in the budget.” It was times like that when I wanted to throw the radio across the room, if only Dr. Laura’s face had been on the other side of the room to receive it. No, Dr. Schlessinger, we can’t just “put it in the budget.” Our budget is for food, shelter, and gasoline. When I say we can’t afford something, what I mean is that we actually can’t afford it, so you just shut your stupid face.

Whatever happened to Dr. Laura? Don’t answer that. I need to get back on track here.

Anyway, as I was saying, not having money is stressful. Not only is worrying about paying the bills stressful, but having to divide the household chores—physical and emotional labor—is stressful and leads to conflict between husband and wife. Unless you or your spouse is just awesome and does everything without being asked. (You all can shut your stupid faces too, incidentally.) Being able to outsource certain chores can do wonders in terms of reducing tension and arguments. Can a couple work these things out without resorting to divorce or paying strangers to do the jobs that should rightly be theirs? Of course. People do it all the time. (And brag about it in comments sections on the internet.) But another thing they do all the time is “put it in the budget” and “hire it out,” and that works wonderfully well too. (In fact, it’s what Dr. Laura recommends. Or used to. I don’t know, is she dead now? Don’t answer that.)

People in the business of giving marital advice always talk about the importance of couples spending time alone together. This didn’t used to be so important to marital success. I very much doubt our great-great-great-great-grandparents spent much quality time together. But divorce also used to be illegal and women had no rights, so we’ll just leave aside the good old days for now and focus on contemporary life. Church leaders stress the importance of regular date nights, even if you can’t afford babysitters and have to get creative (like trading babysitting with another couple or putting the kids to bed early and, I dunno, whatever you all do when the kids are in bed). But it’s so much easier not to have to get creative. And people who give advice like “spend a weekend away, just the two of you” tend not to be the creative type themselves because if they were, they wouldn’t suggest something as difficult as getting away for a weekend with no money. As the author of the Slate piece points out, time is money, and that’s never more obvious than when you’re poor and need to use your time to make money.

Then there are those times when professional counseling is warranted. If you don’t have money, good luck with that too.

Obviously, there are ways to make marriage work that don’t involve having gobs of disposable income. You don’t have to tell me, bro. I lived it. But I don’t assume that my marriage worked out because my husband and I worked harder (or smarter) at it than other people whose marriages ended. Our marriage might have ended too, if circumstances had been slightly different. We made sacrifices and compromised and all of the things you’re supposed to do to make relationships work, and we also got lucky. One of the ways we got lucky was with money. “Lack of financial disasters” ranks high on my list of marriage-savers. (If you can arrange to avoid all financial disasters, that is really working smart.) This is just one of the ways we got lucky, mind you, but it’s a biggie. Money doesn’t solve everything. It just solves so many things.

The take-home message of this much-maligned Slate piece, for me, is that people in successful marriages often give useless advice because they don’t recognize the role that luck plays in their success. This particular writer chose to focus on money, but I think the principle applies more broadly than that. Sometimes we just get lucky with circumstances. Sometimes we aren’t tested beyond what we (or our spouses) can bear. And we can never know when someone else is. One of the challenges of marriage is that so much of the conflict has to be resolved privately, just between the two of you, with no disinterested party to mediate. We don’t want to air our dirty laundry, so to speak, and we don’t want to be disloyal by talking about our marital problems with people outside the marriage. That can lead to thinking that our problems are uniquely bad (as opposed to common problems that most couples face at one time or another). Also, it is a lonely, difficult road. Would it help if we could talk more openly with other couples about our struggles? Would it make things worse? I don’t know.

I think the temptation to be judgmental about divorce is the same as the temptation to be judgmental about people who lose their children in freak accidents. You want to reassure yourself that you can stop this horrible thing from happening to you. Your child will never get hit by a car or kidnapped by a stranger because you’re so vigilant. You’ll never get divorced because you’re committed to keeping your marriage together. We don’t want to admit even to ourselves that you can be vigilant and committed and crap will still happen because that’s what crap does. I don’t mean to devalue the work that goes into building strong relationships. Commitment and sacrifice are essential to a successful marriage. But no one can know how their marriage would hold up under strains they’ve never experienced or circumstances they’ve never had to imagine. The same events that bring some couples closer together can drive other couples apart, and it doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with how hard anyone’s working to stay married. Sometimes you can’t do what’s necessary to stay married. Sometimes that’s just impossible. Me, I feel reasonably confident that my marriage will last, if only because my husband and I are too lazy to split up. (Also, we kind of like each other now.) But I thank God for my good fortune. If you’re happily married, you should too.

_____________________________

[1] In fact, getting divorced is usually more expensive than staying married, which fact seems to undermine the author’s argument. But again, the author never claimed that financial worries were entirely to blame for her divorce.

[2] I don’t claim poverty status for myself at any point in my life because overall, I’ve lived a very privileged existence indeed. But when you realize that you have ten dollars and change to last you the rest of the month and there are twenty-five days left in the month, you do feel the pinch. Even when you’re a college-educated white girl in the late 1990s.

[3] Renting a storage unit is currently #1 on my list of Things I Can Do To Improve My Marriage.

[4] Most of this advice can be found in Schlessinger’s best-selling book, Men Are from Mars, Women Suck.