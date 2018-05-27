Defending the Temple and Priesthood Restriction as God’s Will

The idea that church leaders—Church Presidents, who we sustain as Prophets—could be spectacularly wrong and deny millions of people access to the covenant path of the gospel because they were black is terrifying to many of us. We have invested so totally in the bureaucracy of church leadership as to have completely conflated the calling of Church President and role of “prophet,” obliterating any linguistic distinction: “Follow the Prophet, he knows the way!” Confronted with the possibility that such leaders were so catastrophically wrong, we have been willing to invent ideas to save the framework even if it means repeating the errors of our past.
Let’s first delineate a bit of the history:
1) During Joseph Smith’s lifetime, black people held priesthood office in the church. There are several documented examples.
2) In the first half-decade of the Utah era, Brigham Young established a restriction against black people participating in the Temple liturgy and priesthood ecclesiology of the Church.
3) Brigham Young clearly and repeatedly stated his reasoning for this restriction, namely that Cain killed Abel in order to cut Abel out of his place in the sealed structure of heaven. This was a distinct adaptation of the theology that had supported slavery in the US.
4) When the theological framework that supported Brigham Young’s restriction declined in the decades after his death, church leaders began to support other justifications for the restriction, such as lack of premortal valiancy.
5) Even though church has not clearly stated that the restriction was itself an error, the First Presidency has endorsed a disavowal of Brigham Young’s and subsequent Church leaders’ teachings establishing and maintaining the restriction.
6) Therefore, Brigham Young and other church leaders including Church Presidents consistently taught false and damaging racist ideas about black people, and were completely wrong about the restriction.
7) Even the prophesied “long promised day” of the restriction being lifted was contingent on certain racist ideas being fulfilled (which weren’t).
Most people are not aware of this history. But some that are have wanted to find ways to maintain the de facto infallibility of church leaders. Basically saying that even though they were completely wrong about the restriction, church leaders were doing the right thing by creating and maintaining it. For example:
We don’t know when, why, or how the restriction began.
This is completely false, despite its appearance in church publication. See here.
Church leaders sought to remove the restriction, but when they prayed about it, God told them, “Not yet.” How could that happen if God didn’t want the restriction in place?
First, what we have are a couple second hand reminiscence that David O. McKay prayed about lifting the ban, and feeling like he shouldn’t. It would irresponsible history, and poor theology to accept these accounts as being accurate or, more particularly, revelations to McKay. I’m deeply skeptical of the accounts. But even accepting them as true (which is irresponsible), it wouldn’t matter to the question. Speculating about the mind of God is complete folly.
What we do know is that President Kimball spent years working, not only with himself, but with other church leaders getting to a point where a revelation was even possible. He was able to change hearts and minds before the revelation. No church leader up to that point had ever done that. Perhaps someone might ask, well, why did he need to do all that work? Again, I don’t believe that is a question that is possible to answer. However, one might argue that it he did all that work because that is how much was necessary. Tautological, but accurate.
God didn’t want the strain on the church that integration would cause.
This one is just so stupid and racist that I have a hard time engaging with it. God didn’t seem to care all that much about what other people thought of the church and its members: POLYGAMY. The idea that integrated congregations, leadership, or even marriages, would have been too much peril for the church requires a complete ignorance of history and a complete moral bankruptcy. In this scenario not only are church members racist jerks, but God cares more about white people than black people. It is infuriating.
Also a bonus: There is no meaningful difference between the restriction being a “doctrine” of the church or a “policy” of the church. It simply doesn’t matter. It only mattered for church leaders who thought it might make lifting the restriction easier. It was about those church leaders, not about the people being restricted.
The only real reason for believing the restriction was God’s will appears to be the maintenance of a measure of infallibility within the ecclesiology of the church. However, it seems to me that if you are going to assert a belief that the temple and priesthood restriction was the will of the Lord, then you must also assert Church leaders were simultaneously completely wrong about it and taught false and damaging ideas to the church for generations. Such a position undermines the infallibility of the church’s ecclesiastical governance that was the sole reason for a belief that the restriction was God’s will in the first place. It is lose-lose.
Comments
“What we do know is that President Kimball spent years working, not only with himself, but with other church leaders getting to a point where a revelation was even possible. He was able to change hearts and minds before the revelation.”
Could you kindly share evidence of how President Kimball, and before him President McKay “worked’ to convince others to accept a new revelation? Not that I’ve researched this topic in depth, but as a typical, somewhat well educated in the history of the church type of Mormon, I don’t recall ever seeing much publicly from Kimball or McKay that their actual view on the topic was that it should be changed.
Thanks J.
It would irresponsible history, and poor theology to accept these accounts as being accurate or, more particularly, revelations to McKay. I’m deeply skeptical of the accounts. But even accepting them as true (which is irresponsible), it wouldn’t matter to the question. Speculating about the mind of God is complete folly.
Should the word be appear before irresponsible?
Why are you skeptical of these accounts? Pleased educate me.
I had this race / priesthood argument with my parents – who are in their 70s – during the April 2018 general conference. The conclusion I reach is that prophets aren’t prophets in the sense that orthodox LDS believe. Interesting is the fact that the Q12 don’t treat the prophet with the same deference that the average LDS do, otherwise they might have listened to McKay or Kimball sooner.
Once logic and reason demonstrate that the ban was based on racism, the final defense is often “it’s not pertinent to our salvation.” This argument is basically be quiet and do as you’re told.
Very insightful. Thank you very much.
Would love any supporting links in your numbered timeline section, particularly within numbers 4, 5, 6, and 7.
Excellently done, J. And exactly right on all counts.
Yes. To every word. (So much so that I would be annoyed being asked for links and documentation. Best wishes on that score, J. Stapley. :-))
Regarding the “not yet” talk, I have no independent view or knowledge about President McKay, but I will here “testify” that when the next big change comes (ordaining women or respecting marriages are the two most likely to come to mind, but fill-in-the-blank also works) there are dozens, even hundreds, of high church leaders who always “knew” it was coming but “not yet.”
I only recently heard about BY’s “theological framework” regarding Cain being cursed because he denied Abel a posterity. Interesting but since “nothing is impossible to the Lord” and “it will all be worked out in the next life” I don’t see why Abel dying before he was sealed in the temple by the power of the priesthood so he could have an eternal progeny was such a big deal that Cain and his posterity had to be cursed for millennia. Unfortunately Brigham wasn’t familiar with the standard Mormon answer “it will all be worked out in the next life” members throw at everyone who questions the illogic temple sealing policies. How much pain might have been avoided! I guess it doesn’t matter since the real reason for the ban was Brigham’s racism.
Do you plan to celebrate the priesthood ban being lifted?
There is a saying that goes something like this…
“Catholics teach that the pope is infallible, but no one believes that he is. Mormons teach that the prophet is not infallible, but members believe that he is.”
Thanks J. It’s sad that this is such hard information for so many Church members to accept, isn’t it?
Two thoughts:
There is ample evidence in the scriptures that God will let a Prophet do things that he doesn’t want them to do (Joseph Smith and the lost manuscript comes immediately to mind). For whatever reason, racism, politics, etc, Brigham Young wanted to do this. The lack of recorded revelation indicates that it was his policy not God’s.
The other thought is that we often quote President Woodruff, “The Lord will never permit me or any other man who stands as President of this Church to lead you astray. It is not in the programme. It is not in the mind of God. If I were to attempt that, the Lord would remove me out of my place.” Yet evidence indicates otherwise in this case. Perhaps that quote deserves more examination for the context and purpose to be understood.
For me, I don’t need or want infallibility in church leaders.
“Speculating about the mind of God is complete folly.”. Hmmm…isn’t that just what the author engaged in with this piece?
No it’s, Darryl. If that’s what you got, I’d go back and read it again.
Daniel, I would suggest you start with Ed Kimball’s Lengthen Your Stride.
Excellent post, J.
Not a bit of it, Darryl Baker. He discusses only what men have said and done, and how church members look at leaders. There is not one word that presumes to tell us what God thinks or wants — only what people have said and thought and done.
Daniel. Gregory Prince’s book on David O McKay covers this a bit. The autobiography of pres. Kimball his son Edward talks about it but I think it is in the included CD and not in the print. I think Ed also has done some other interviews where he talked about it.
Thanks, all.
Daniel, the best place for President Kimball’s labor to receive the revelation is this article by his son published at BYU Studies. This was primarily material taken from his expanded draft manuscript of his bio of SWK published by Deseret Book. There are some other bits that didn’t land in this article, but I think it more than sufficient. On President McKay, all we have is a couple of pages in Prince’s biography.
David, I’m skeptical of the accounts in Prince’s volume because 1) they are second hand, and 2) they are retrospective. I’ve worked with historical sources enough to see how both of those things often distort events, especially on topics as emotionally charged as this one.
Toad, I actually believe that church Presidents and Apostles are prophets in the sense that most members believe today. But I also believe, like all of us, that they are able to make important errors. I don’t think they are mutually exclusive.
Eli, that article linked above is a good start. I’d check out Paul Reeve’s Religion of a Different Color. Russell Stevensons’ For the Cause of Righteousness has a lot of the major primary documents. Here is an example of JFSII championing the BY narrative (he later changes dramatically). On the FP approved disavowal, see the Gospel Topics Essay.
“since the real reason for the ban was Brigham’s racism” – I’m less inclined to make simple causal statements. Racism does clearly saturates a lot of the discourse around this topic. I guess I’m just happy to say that was wrong.
Theparentingvillage, I celebrate every time I think about the revelation lifting the restriction. But yes, I’m going to join in the 40th anniversary celebration in a few days.
Charles, I agree that Woodruff’s statement is relevant and interesting. I think people forget that he said that when many members in fact believed that he might be leading the Church astray!
And thanks, Ardis.
“the prophesied “long promised day” of the restriction being lifted was contingent on certain racist ideas being fulfilled”
I find great contradiction in singing the praises of President Kimball who interpreted the revelation he received as the fulfillment of “the long promised day” while at the same time considering such prophecies racist, and doubting President McKay’s “not yet” answers.
Are we questioning President Kimball’s understanding of what the Lord revealed to him by revelation? Doesn’t that only serve to generate doubt in the revelation he reported?
James: According to Brigham Young (source of the long promised day prophecy), black people were to receive temple blessings and priesthood office after Abel and his posterity were restored, and after all of the other “children of Michael” got them first. Did that happen? Do you see how that prophecy incorporated racist elements?
I think it is well established that most church leaders (not all mind you), believed that a revelation was necessary to lift the restriction. As well, many church leaders have believed and taught racist things in the past. I don’t see how those things obviate belief in the validity of the revelation. People that aren’t going to believe in the revelation can find any number of reasons not to, I guess.
“Any man having one drop of the seed of Cain in him cannot hold the Priesthood, and if no other prophet ever spake it before I will say it now in the name of Jesus Christ.”
— Wilford Woodruff, January 1852 journal entry.
“That slavery will continue, until there is a people raised up upon the face of the earth who will contend for righteous principles, who will not only believe in but operate, with every power and faculty given to them to help to establish the kingdom of God, to overcome the devil, and drive him from the earth, then will this curse be removed. . .
“. . . If there never was a prophet, or apostle of Jesus Christ spoke it before, I tell you, this people that are commonly called negroes are the children of old Cain. I know they are, I know that they cannot bear rule in the priesthood, for the curse on them was to remain upon them, until the residue of the posterity of Michal and his wife receive the blessings, the seed of Cain would have received had they not been cursed; and hold the keys of the priesthood, until the times of the restitution shall come, and the curse be wiped off from the earth, and from Michal’s seed. Then Cain’s seed will be had in remembrance, and the time come when that curse should be wiped off.
Now then in the kingdom of God on the earth, a man who has has the African blood in him cannot hold one jot nor tittle of priesthood; Why? because they are the true eternal principals the Lord Almighty has ordained, and who can help it, men cannot. the angels cannot, and all the powers of earth and hell cannot take it off, but thus saith the Eternal I am, what I am, I take it off at my pleasure, and not one partical of power can that posterity of Cain have, until the time comes the says he will have it taken away. That time will come when they will have the privilege of all we have the privilege of and more. In the kingdom of God on the earth the Affricans cannot hold one partical of power in Government. The the subjects, the rightful servants of the resedue of the children of Adam, and the resedue of the children through the benign influence of the Spirit of the Lord have the privilege of seeing to the posterity of Cain; inasmuch as it is the Lords will they should receive the spirit of God by Baptism; and that is the end of their privilege; and there is not power on earth to give them any more power.”
— Speech by Gov. Young in Joint Session of the Legislature. Feb. 5th 1852 giving his views on slavery.
It seems there are a few things going on here. First, it isn’t clear how literal Brigham Young is in associating Blacks with the seed of Cain. He wasn’t always fond of literal interpretations (See for instance, remarks about Creation). He could be comparing the situation of Blacks with the seed of Cain and coming to the conclusion they are (at least by condition) one and the same. Not necessarily literal blood relatives of Cain, but certainly spiritual relatives. In fact he claims the Priesthood Ban of the Blacks will be lifted once slavery is abolished and those who ” help to establish the kingdom of God” drive out the devil (assuming this to mean the practice of slavery or maybe their own racism). Still, it is clear Brigham Young sees the Ban as a revelation to him as a Prophet and Apostle with authority to do so in the name of Jesus Christ. This is not a simple statement of personal opinion as he, and apparently other Prophets after him, saw it as a divine instruction. In other words, there is enough evidence to indicate that it originated with Brigham Young first and foremost, but also that it had the (by him as an authorized leader of Christ’s Church) stamp of Divine Approval or Request. It came by revelation by the witness of a Prophet and therefore required a revelation by the witness of another Prophet. An “apology” is a rejection of both recorded history and doctrine of Priesthood Authority.
Now, the theories of why the Ban was in place might be rejected and disavowed today, but the fact of the matter is that the Ban was real and was of God according to Brigham Young in his position and authority as Prophet of God. And yes, really I do believe that Brigham Young associated the Blacks with the curse of Cain without actually believing they were more than spiritual inheritors of the Curse. That it was a subtle difference make it hard to see, but the Speech by Gov. Young in Joint Session of the Legislature. Feb. 5th 1852 that I quoted hints at the non-direct relationship. Even those more explicit statements that Blacks are of the seed of Cain continues to mention that slavery is evidence that they have inherited the Curse. They aren’t in slavery because they are of the seed of Caine. They became the seed of Cain because of slavery. To put it another way, the Curse of Cain was placed onto Blacks, essentially making them one and the same without the literal need to be the ancestors.
“According to Brigham Young (source of the long promised day prophecy), black people were to receive temple blessings and priesthood office after Abel and his posterity were restored, and after all of the other “children of Michael” got them first. Did that happen? Do you see how that prophecy incorporated racist elements?”
That is if you assume that Blacks are seen as the actual seed of Caine. Again, I don’t believe that Brigham Young saw them as the same, although having the spiritually same curse. Brigham Young saw that once slavery was lifted and white racism purged that they could once again be given the Priesthood. As for the actual Caine, yes the prophecies still need to be fullfulled.
GodisGreat, those are cherry-picked source quotes, and a wildly misleading analysis. Go and read the resources attached in the comments and post above. This idiosyncratic idea that BY didn’t actually believe black people were decedents of Cain, is absurd.
Not absurd at all. The words are there for anyone to read and I read all the sources you gave.You have your opinion and I have mine.
This is great, J. Thanks to you and other commenters who have pointed to sources that can help us in the massive collective need for education on this topic.
GodisGreat: respectfully, that makes no sense at all.
The things of the Spirit are hard for some to understand. Besides, no one has argued how it doesn’t make sense.
GodisGreat, this is the last time we are going to engage you on this. If someone claims that space aliens inspired the restriction it is incumbent upon that individual to deal with all the evidence and write a compelling argument. It is not just a matter of “opinions.” Your claims of “things of the Spirit” are signaling that you are claiming special access to the truth of the matter. Read the literature, deal with all the sources, and publish your thesis. We are done here.
Appreciate the post. I heard the argument – speculatively – that the church wasn’t ready for integration from my fairly liberal father when I asked as a kid. The comparison to polygamy is illuminating. People will understandably reach for vague and unsupported answers rather than say these people who have led my church were terribly wrong for a very long time.
I wonder what these comment sections would look like if other permabloggers didn’t pile onto any dissenting voices like a school of pirnhas. Like, imagine the reporting staff of a news publication doing the same thing in one of their comment sections.
To change the subject just a little, I have a difficult time believing that the 1978 proclamation was a revelation. Do we really need a revelation to correct the errors of church leaders? Calling the 1978 pronouncement a revelation seems to devalue the meaning of revelation. And it brings up questions about the belated nature of the action.
Roger Hansen, I think everyone here (or at least I do) means the revelation received in the temple before the announcement of OD-2 was released.
“Do we need a revelation” — My view of the events, purely as a spectator (but arguably with a good seat for the show) at the time and in retrospect is that there was a general understanding that the Quorum had to come together. That there was too much history, for better or worse, and too many different opinions, to make any substantial change by fiat. (There had been softening at the edges for some years, by administrative action.) And that the only way to bring the Quorum together was by revelation accepted as such by the whole.
GodisGreat George D. Watt’s shorthand record is by far the most complete, most accurate record of Brigham Young’s 5 February 1852 speech on slavery; I have transcribed this, it is readily available online through the Church History Library catalog. I have compared my transcription of Watt’s shorthand to Watt’s own transcription and the notes in Wilford Woodruff’s journal, scoured thousands of pages I have transcribed of Brigham Young’s speeches and searched Complete Discourses of Brigham Young – none of these other sources have any comment anything like Woodruff’s “one drop” statement – it was apparently a misremembering from the contemorary social constructs: a person was deemed Black even if they had a very small portion of Black blood, as long as it came through the maternal line. Though this undated journal entry was the best known source for many years for what Brigham Young said, it is not a correct record of what he said.
> Like, imagine the reporting staff of a news publication doing the same thing in one of their comment sections.
If the online comments sections of my local paper are any indication, this is not an ideal of good discourse you should be looking to.
What about us that believe that the revelation President Kimball had was from the wrong source, and that even though President Young did not fully understand the matter his decisions about the matter were correct?
Christian, thanks for that perspective. I agree.
LaJean, that is important material. We owe a lot to your hard work.
Heber, I don’t know you, or if you take that position because of racism, but I would say that position is outside of the church, destructive to the body of Christ, and a pernicious cancer.
Very good post. I remember reading Turner’s Brigham Young Pioneer Prophet and it seems like prior to some date, Brigham Young is fairly for equality, but that after a certain point he becomes vehemently racist.
Not God’s will at all.
Two quick, larger points. (To be clear at the outset, I’m not raising these because I think the ban was divine, not defending that idea at all.)
“God didn’t seem to care all that much about what other people thought of the church and its members: POLYGAMY.”
This can cut two directions. Polygamy certainly had the sociological effect of creating a bright dividing line between insider and outsider. I’ve read speculation that part of the motivation for polygamy was to force that hard line, in which case, God *did* care what other people thought, only in the other direction. There was divine desire to swing the pendulum hard away from cultural assimilation (following Mauss’ model.)
Second, “you must also assert Church leaders were simultaneously completely wrong about it.” I would argue that the general principle that God can give directives without explaining them, whether to Church leadership or laypeople, is true. And then the human tendency is to fill in the explanatory vacuum with explanations, as Widtsoe did with theobromines, caffeine, and the Word of Wisdom, and Talmage did with the temperature of the beverages. One of these caught on, and is still a common explanation for a church policy/doctrine/commandment.