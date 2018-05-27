Sunday Sermon: Praise the Source of Faith and Learning

by

Over the last ten years, I have worked for both a Catholic and a Methodist university and, in the process, have spent a lot of time attending different religious services. Lots of good things have come into my life this way. One of them has been the opportunity to hear the hymns I have known all my life sung with different words.

At first this was disorienting, but now it feels normal. There are a lot more hymns in the Christian world than there are hymn tunes, and since most hymns fit into fairly simple metrical patterns, a lot of hymn texts can be used with a lot of standard melodies. The beautiful song that Mormons know as “Be Still My Soul” is actually a melody from Jean Sibelius’s “Finlandia” and is known in much of the Christian world as “This is My Song.” And the wildly speculative LDS hymn “If You Could Hie to Kolob” is, for many Catholics, the theologically tame, “I Heard the Voice of Jesus Say.”

So, when I went to the baccalaureate celebration at our campus United Methodist Chapel earlier this month, I was not at all surprised to hear the music that I had always known as “In Humility Our Savior” accompanying the words to “Praise the Source of Faith and Learning,” our opening hymn. I nodded approvingly through the first two stanzas.

Praise the source of faith and learning that has sparked and stoked the mind

with a passion for discerning how the world has been designed.

Let the sense of wonder flowing from the wonders we survey

keep our faith forever growing and renew our need to pray.

Source of wisdom, we acknowledge that our science and our art

and the breadth of human knowledge only partial truth impart.

Far beyond our calculation lies a depth we cannot sound

where the purpose for creation and the pulse of life are found.

The familiar music probably helped me focus on the words, which struck me as an ideal text for a religious service celebrating academic achievements. The words acknowledge the equal importance of two ways of finding truth: faith, or the knowledge that comes from interacting with a religious tradition and learning to trust the knowledge that comes through belief, supplication, and personal experience with the divine; and learning, the hard-won knowledge that we can only get through hours of study, research, and sustained interaction with other minds that also seeking the truth.

The hymn does not subordinate either one of these ways of knowing to the other. It does not divide the realm of knowledge into “God” and “the World,” with the suggestion that we need to stop focusing on the latter and give ourselves over to the former. God is the source of both Faith and Learning, Religion and Science, the Church and the World. We know this perfectly well, but sometimes we forget. It was good to have a reminder.

And then came the third verse, which I haven’t stopped thinking about all month:

May our faith redeem the blunder of believing that our thought

has displaced the grounds for wonder which the ancient prophets taught.

May our learning curb the error which unthinking faith can breed

lest we justify some terror with an antiquated creed.

Wow. Consider the argument here: faith and knowledge aren’t just different ways of knowing different things—what Stephen J. Could called “Non-Overlapping Magisteria.” Nor are they always different roads to the same place. They form a divine structure of checks and balances to prevent us from seeing the world in the wrong way. Without a grounding in faith, it says, we will fall victim to intellectual pride. We will imagine that the only things that exist are the things that we can understand and explain. We will lose the wonder that comes with knowing that the universe is more powerful and more beautiful than our rational thought and wildest imagination can comprehend.

And if we fail to temper faith with intellect, we risk even more. We risk becoming absurd by fastening onto the ancient words of our scriptures and supposing that they must override the plain evidence of our senses and the accumulated knowledge of our collective intellect. But absurdity is not the real danger here. We also risk becoming cruel and hateful when we hold tightly to religious traditions that cause us to ignore both science and justice in an attempt to reproduce what we imagine to have been the social contexts in which ancient scriptures were revealed.

The hymn ended with an exhortation to praise–to praise the things of this world and the things of God–and the kingdom of justice and compassion that we have been commanded to build as a bridge between the two:

Praise for minds to probe the heavens, praise for strength to breathe the air.

Praise for all that beauty leavens, praise for silence, music, prayer.

Praise for justice and compassion and for strangers, neighbors, friends.

Praise for hearts and lips to fashion praise for love that never ends.

Though it is not the hymn that I an used to singing to the same words, “Praise the Source of Faith and Learning” resonates with me as a Latter-day Saint. We believe that we live in a world of modern revelation–one that has mechanisms to make sure that we don’t justify ancient terrors with antiquated creeds. This includes modern prophets, but it also includes modern science and modern scholarship—which come from exactly the same source. We believe that all things are spiritual go God. We affirm that human intellect is not the opposite of divine revelation, but one of the ways that God speaks to us.

The text of this beautiful hymn was written in 1987 by Thomas H. Troeger, an ordained minister of both the Presbyterian and Episcopalian Churches and a professor at the Yale School of Divinity. His words remind us that God made the both the world we study and the minds that we study it with. He guides our understanding of both the Rock of Ages and the ages of rocks. Faith and Learning have the same source. He fathers forth whose beauty is past change. Praise Him.