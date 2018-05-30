Guns: Failing Mormon

The two top Republican candidates for an open Senate seat in Utah so far show every sign of failing to live up to a nearly 1700 year old exhortation by the prophet Mormon.In a debate yesterday between Utah state representative Mike Kennedy and Mitt Romney, who are competing to take the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Orrin Hatch, both rejected consideration of common-sense gun regulations to save our children.
As reported by KSL:
Mike Kennedy is a medical doctor who went to law school so he could fight plaintiffs suing negligent doctors who’ve horrendously injured them, ruining their lives. This sole, idiosyncratic legal focus probably explains why his notion of the Second Amendment is not well grounded in legal doctrine but rather in the libertine red-state cultural mythos of guns and gun porn — a belief in an unbridled, unmitigated, unregulated, immoderate right to own whatever weapons you happen to lust after in a given moment.
“Romney said he opposes new federal legislation on guns and would protect the Second Amendment but favors a ban on the sale of bump stocks — a device that makes semi-automatic weapons fire faster — to the public.
“Kennedy said banning bump stocks doesn’t work and that wouldn’t be a useful step in making schools safer. He said as a state lawmaker he has voted against any bill that would infringe on Second Amendment rights, but Romney signed an assault weapon ban in Massachusetts.
“‘It’s just hard for me to know as our U.S. senator what you’ll do regarding this and other issues,’ Kennedy said.
“Romney said the pro-gun lobby and the anti-gun lobby came together on Massachusetts legislation that banned certain weapons and expanded the rights of gun owners. He said he was happy to see them find a solution that worked for that state and that he supported it.”
As I pointed out recently after the high-school massacre in Parkland, Florida, the types of common-sense gun regulations most concerned citizens support and are promoting do not infringe on any realistic, historically grounded interpretation of the Second Amendment. These regulations include the following:
14-day waiting periods
No sales by private owners
No sales at gun shows
10 rounds magazine limit
No bump stocks
No cranks
Licenses for all arms
Child lock requirements
Minimum age of purchase at 21
Assault rifle ban
Universal background checks
Domestic violence ban
This list is short enough to tweet, and I encourage all to do so. Self-described cultural “conservatives”, like Mike Kennedy and Mitt Romney, reverence late Justice Antonin Scalia as a “conservative” God.[1] Writing precisely from his own self-ascribed “conservatism”, Justice Scalia explained in the most recent Supreme Court decision to directly address the Second Amendment — District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 US 570 (2008) — that the Second Amendment does not preclude common-sense gun regulations:
“Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited. From Blackstone through the 19th-century cases, commentators and courts routinely explained that the right was not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose. See, e.g., Sheldon, in 5 Blume 346; Rawle 123; Pomeroy 152–153; Abbott333. For example, the majority of the 19th-century courts to consider the question held that prohibitions on carrying concealed weapons were lawful under the Second Amendment or state analogues. See, e.g., State v. Chandler, 5 La. Ann., at 489–490; Nunn v. State, 1 Ga., at 251; see generally 2 Kent *340, n. 2; The American Students’ Blackstone 84, n. 11 (G. Chase ed. 1884). Although we do not undertake an exhaustive historical analysis today of the full scope of the Second Amendment, nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.
“We also recognize another important limitation on the right to keep and carry arms. Miller said, as we have explained, that the sorts of weapons protected were those “in common use at the time.” 307 U. S., at 179. We think that limitation is fairly supported by the historical tradition of prohibiting the carrying of ‘dangerous and unusual weapons.’” (District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 US 570 (2008), https://www.law.cornell.edu/supct/html/07-290.ZO.html (bold added for emphasis).)
Note that Mike Kennedy rejects Justice Scalia’s explanation of the legal doctrine behind the Second Amendment outright and Scalia’s statement that “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited.” Kennedy stated “as a state lawmaker he has voted against any bill that would infringe on Second Amendment rights” and he criticized Romney for supporting an assault weapons ban as Governor of Massachusetts. But Justice Scalia acknowledged in 2008, a year after Dr. Kennedy graduated from law school, that gun regulations, especially of the type being proposed in the wake of continued school massacres, don’t necessarily infringe the Second Amendment. Nevertheless, Dr. Kennedy expressed his opposition to an assault weapons ban signed into law by Governor Romney in Massachusetts, a bipartisan law overwhelmingly supported by the people of Massachusetts and therefore enacted by the democratically elected representatives of the people in that state, according to the processes and institutions of that state’s republican form of government.
Romney, for his part, also evidenced ignorance of Justice Scalia’s acknowledgment that the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms does not prohibit any form of common-sense gun regulations. Romney said even in the wake of our sons and daughters being slaughtered by the thousands in schools and other public places, “he opposes new federal legislation on guns” even though he “favors a ban on the sale of bump stocks” — the barest minimum anyone claiming to be “pro-life” should do to protect our children.
In their position on guns, these two culture warriors reveal themselves to be decadent libertines to the same extent as those they derisively accuse of inappropriately prioritizing “liberty” relating to other constitutionally protected rights — a well worn tactic of culture warriors in the last 40 to 50 years.But for these two culture warriors in particular, a greater concern than rejecting Justice Scalia’s position on regulating gun rights is their failure to walk up to an emphatic exhortation by the ancient prophet Mormon, applicable to them because of their religion as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Near the end of The Book of Mormon, after Mormon witnessed the collapse of his entire civilization as a consequence of unrighteousness including libertine decadence, crushing income inequality and abuse of the poor and suffering, and continual war mongering, he recorded a number of items of prophetic counsel and a few specific exhortations specifically addressed to those who would eventually obtain the religious history now known as The Book of Mormon, a reference specifically to our society in “the latter days.”
In one such specific prophetic exhortation, Mormon writes
“Know ye that ye must lay down your weapons of war, and delight no more in the shedding of blood, and take them not again, save it be that God shall command you.” (Mormon 7:4)
If God commands us to take up weapons, it will be through his Prophet at the time. Not through a vague cultural political malaise feeding white grievance politics in the twenty-first century.
Mormon politicians who oppose common-sense gun regulations, which Justice Scalia acknowledged aren’t prohibited by the Second Amendment, are failing the ancient prophet Mormon’s exhortation aimed at us in the latter days.
Every peer developed country in the world has the same cultural mixture of mental health issues, aggrieved entitled young white males who believe life has denied them the power, wealth, or influence they believe they’re entitled to (i.e., the profile of almost every single mass shooter in American history, especially in the hundreds of mass shootings in recent decades), violent video games, drugs, pornography, lost jobs, divorces, bullying, and everything else. But this isn’t a problem in a single one of our peer developed countries, where shooting deaths over the last several decades can be counted on one hand compared to our thousands of shooting deaths in a single year. Why are non-Mormon, “secular” citizens of Europe’s free market social democracies fulfilling Mormon’s exhortation better than “conservative”, religious Mormon politicians in Utah, the beating heart of Mormonism? It doesn’t have to be this way. What if politically conservative Mormon politicians were leading the effort to enact common-sense gun regulations consistent with the Second Amendment, such as those listed above, to save our children? Regulating guns appropriately is the answer to these mass shootings — this is beyond any doubt, as conclusively shown in our peer developed countries. How wonderful it would be if Mormon politicians, taking Mormon’s injunction seriously, were leading this charge in the Culture Wars against the dominant, decadent gun libertines of red-state gun-porn culture! We are failing the prophet Mormon’s expectations and counsel in failing to do so.
[1] In this reverent awe for Scalia, they never quite address how Scalia gutted religious freedom in the United States — an issue such cultural “conservatives” claim to prioritize above virtually all else — in the majority opinion he drafted in Employment Division v. Smith, 494 U.S. 872 (1990). In Smith, because the case dealt with use of Peyote, a drug, Scalia found it necessary to break with decades of legal doctrine protecting free exercise and create a new standard offering far weaker protections of our first freedom — such a severe reduction that Congress felt compelled to act by passing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993, which passed a unanimous House and only had three senators opposing, and which was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. (This must be remembered when cultural “conservative” pundits on Fox News, in state legislatures, or on “conservative” talk radio repeat the lie that Democrats are against religious freedom. To the contrary, Democrats supported the Religous Freedom Restoration Act after Justice Scalia, the “conservative” god, gutted it in Smith.)
I don’t think anything is going to happen until we can get past the fear-mongering now common in common discourse, media, and politics. Any concession is depicted as a slippery slope straight toward repeal and confiscation, traitorous to even think. It doesn’t matter what the subject, healthcare, abortion, environmental protections, schools, etc., etc., any movement means that “they” win, and the country may as well dissolve. Comparing to other Countries doesn’t work as “we are different, so what they did won’t work for us.” We’re stagnating in our exceptionalism. I can only hope we bounce back to more sense as we did after W Bush, Nixon, and Hoover.
The gun libertines’ obsession with the right to bear arms as the genesis of all other rights is an eerie echo of the argument put forth by secessionists on the eve of the Civil War that the ownership of black slaves was the principal guarantor of liberty for white men. It also happens to be perhaps the most famous of Mao Zedong’s many aphorisms: “Power flows from the barrel of a gun.” Not from divine sanction, nor the will of the people, but from pure military might.
And while there’s a strong element of racial paranoia among the gun libertines (every gun obsessive I’ve known has been astonishingly racist and convinced that race war is imminent, but then again I also grew up on the exurban fringe of one of the nation’s most segregated metropolitan areas), I am convinced that the basis of gun culture in the US at present is best summed up by the chorus of “Killing in the Name”: f*** you, I won’t do what you tell me to. (There’s a whole lot of Albion’s Seed history behind this that I won’t go into at length, but it suffices to say that there’s a very real Redneck culture in this country that has Problems Playing Nicely with Others™, and it has attracted a lot of converts in places that never received mass Scots-Irish settlement.) The modern Ted Cruz/Sarah Palin/Sharon Angle conception of the Second Amendment authorizing the overthrow of legitimate democratically elected governments that happen to have different policy preferences is the ultimate expression of this sentiment. Needless to say, I don’t think Latter-Day Saints ought to live their lives by this principle.
Very well written. Have you considered Mormon’s thoughts on delighting in bloodshed, for example Alma 55:19 description of Moroni?
Hepta, the extra “to” you added at the end of the refrain is killing the meter. Scream it loudly 15x, followed by a MF, to confirm. Please fix thx
Oppressed people deserve the right to defend themselves. Our pioneer ancestors were willing to use guns and force and some died defending their families against angry mobs. It is still amazing at their heroic courage. Post civil war blacks, on the other hand, were denied their 2A rights and mobs lynched and murdered them. Ida B Wells documented and published accounts of lynchings which lead to her famous quote:
“Of the many inhuman outrages of this present year, the only case where the proposed lynching did not occur, was where the men armed themselves in Jacksonville, Fla., and Paducah, Ky, and prevented it. The only times an Afro-American who was assaulted got away has been when he had a gun and used it in self-defense.
The lesson this teaches and which every Afro-American should ponder well, is that a Winchester rifle should have a place of honor in every black home, and it should be used for that protection which the law refuses to give.
When the white man who is always the aggressor knows he runs as great risk of biting the dust every time his Afro-American victim does, he will have greater respect for Afro-American life. The more the Afro-American yields and cringes and begs, the more he has to do so, the more he is insulted, outraged and lynched.” –1892
This is why there needs to be a Church policy requiring all LDS political candidates to have their temple recommends revoked preemptively upon filing for candidacy, and if elected, they should be forced to earn it back gradually during their time in office (like a long, slow repentance process) contingent upon their adherence to their campaign promises, general conduct in office, and accountability to their constituents.
Mel, I think Mormon’s view of Capt Moroni changed as he (Mormon) got older and lived more through the horrors of war. After Capt Moroni (paragon of manhood) we go through very little description of war, favoring more the more important spiritual heroes. I see the book of Alma being written by General Mormon, changing into Helamen and 3-4 Nephi by Prophet Mormon, ending with Small Plates, Ether, Mormon by General-without-hope Mormon.
Mark L – “Post civil war blacks, on the other hand, were denied their 2A rights and mobs lynched and murdered them.” You really have not dug very deep if you believe this. At the least, read up on the many slave uprisings. On top of that, add the many times free blacks legally had guns but were lynched anyway. The idea that “post civil war blacks were denied their 2a rights” then lynched should be tossed out with the idea that Jews were denied their rights to weapons then rounded up by the Nazis.
Mark, I don’t read John’s call for more regulation of the sale of guns as a call for taking away the right of any oppressed people to own weapons and use them in self-defense.
Wow, your arguments are so weak that you need to make an appeal to a tortured interpretation of writings by the “ancient prophet Mormon”. Really?
Hep, nice to see that you are still here and advocating only the types of violence of which you approve.
I have a cousin, who at 20, was engaged to a guy who turned into a complete and utter psycho. He’s go sit in her nursing classes with her, terrified that she’s talk to another guy when he wasn’t around. She broke off the engagement, he got violent, she got a restraining order, he stepped it up and tried to abduct her while she was walking into Sacrament meeting. He picked that location because he knew few, if any people, would bring weapons to church.
How would she have been served by a 14 day waiting period? Or the $1.00 sale of a pistol for self-defense from her brother, an active law enforcement officer? Or a law saying that it would be another seven months before she would be allowed to defend herself?
There is nothing that is NOT decadent and libertine about gun culture in America in 2018.
Props (and thanks) to JKC for charitably avoiding a condemnation that could so easily have been made. It’s like the avoidance canon for trolls (I don’t think you’re a troll, Mark, but some here might choose to see you that way).
The minute we get the majority of people on both sides to respond that way, rather than dismissively, is the minute that real progress on this issue becomes possible. I hope to God that we reach that minute before my children enter kindergarten.
nobody, really – you didn’t finish going down the list. “Domestic violence ban” would have helped.
The guy hadn’t been convicted and wasn’t using a gun himself. For a 20 year old petite nursing student up against a truck mechanic, a pistol was the only way to level the playing field.
14-day waiting periods – let’s make her wait two weeks before she can venture out in public.
No sales by private owners – LEO brother can’t provide her with a pistol.
No sales at gun shows – Gun show vendors have to comply with all federal regulations already.
10 rounds magazine limit – anything to reduce the chance of a terrified nursing student from hitting a charging target.
No bump stocks – No disagreement here, but belt loops and rubber bands can be used as “bump stocks”.
No cranks – Machine guns have been mostly illegal for decades. Prohibitively expensive.
Licenses for all arms – sounds like a cost barrier that my cousin may not have been able to afford, and the waiting period to get it could be another barrier to ownership.
Child lock requirements – Good idea, but let’s ask the former boyfriend to wait while she gets her keys out of her purse, okay?
Minimum age of purchase at 21 – Because a 20 year old will never be in danger, ever.
Assault rifle ban – If we define “assault rifle” as fully automatic firearms, no disagreement. But, who gets to define what is an assault rifle? Just anything black and shooty looking?
Universal background checks – No disagreement here, if it can be performed quickly and at no or very low cost. We might want to enforce current laws about all agencies reporting violations into the database.
Domestic violence ban – Hear, hear. You get convicted in a court of law, you lose your 2A rights. But, I see issues with somebody making an unfounded accusation just to get their victim disarmed.
Did I miss anything?
This well written John and I am entirely sympathetic but there are some elements of hyperbole / lack of specificity that open your argument to being picked apart by the gun enthusiast culture warriors who live for these kinds of arguments. You will be more credible in your statements if:
1. You find the right term for what you mean when you say “assault rifles”
This is a very non-specific term that demonstrates an acute misunderstanding of the guns in question. You likely mean any long rifle that is semiautomatic with features and functionality similar to an AR-15. But the gun industry would define Assault Rifle as this:
An assault rifle is a rifle that:
has selectable firing modes
can fire in fully automatic mode
This is a military grade weapon that is not available for sale to the general public. Yes there are grandfathered weapons available from before the ban was put in place in 1986 but they are HIGHLY regulated and exorbitantly expensive as a result of their rarity.
But, the guns you are talking about, especially if you’re thinking about weapons like those used by the assailants at Newtown or Orlando or Parkland or Las Vegas, are semiautomatic “Sport Rifles.” The problem is that if you lump together all semiautomatic rifles you move beyond the AR-15 platform and into a variety of rifles that do not look anything like an M4 which the AR-15 is built around and what most people think about. You move into rifles that are often used for hunting and target shooting. These are not all weapons initially designed for use in warfare but they are semiautomatic which is critical for conversation around what you’re trying to achieve when you want to reduce mass shootings. But if you’re going to tackle rifles then you probably want to talk about semiautomatic pistols as well. Because more people have died from those than from rifles.
This may not be what you want to target but this is the question that has to be addressed as you think about the impact of Bill Clinton’s Assault Weapon ban and what you mean when you say ban assault weapons.
2. You do not conflate mass shootings to deaths by guns.
According to Mother Jones the total deaths from “mass shootings” between 1982 and the latest in 2018 (Santa Fe) were 833. This does not equate to “thousands” being slaughtered. Total victims (wounded and killed) over that time period was 2,125. Yes there are thousands more who die each year from guns whether though accidental shootings, suicides, and deliberate murders. But it’s not clear to me that this is what you’re trying to address in this particular essay.
Now, that said, improving the quality of your argument certainly makes you more credible. But as others have explained, and as the conversation already starting in this thread will demonstrate, we have to get past the fear mongering. There are extremists on both sides and goal is to bring a common understanding that can make reasonable and meaningful changes that will fit what the mindful 80% of the population can live with.
There are some valid reasons to question the “Mormonism” of these two political candidates… their positions on guns isn’t one of them. Owning/shooting/enjoying guns doesn’t make one un-Christian or Un-Mormon.
Nice, John.
Alain, can I just say it puzzles me when someone argues against gun regulation by saying, “You used the words ‘assault rifle’ wrong”? I mean, yeah, it’s not a term of art. It would probably need to be defined more tightly in legislation. But John’s not providing potential legislation; he’s talking underlying policy and moral imperative. And in that discussion, “assault rifle” makes more sense than “high-capacity rifle that allows for quick successive shots.” Using shorthand that literally everybody understands is a perfect way to discuss issues like this. And once John is drafting legislation, I’m entirely sure he’ll put in a defined term that will encompass precisely the firearms he’s talking about.
jaxjensen, very predictable response from you but, as usual, it ignores both Justice Scalia and Mormon.
Alain’s right about the blurry distinctions between hunting rifles and “modern sporting rifles.” (The only sport for which the latter are useful, mind you, is hunting man; pistol grips and the relatively short barrels of modern military rifles and their semi-only derivatives trade accuracy for ease of handling.) Perhaps limiting the size of detachable magazines for all firearms to 10 rounds–or maybe fewer!–would be better than trying to ban a class of weapons that’s notoriously difficult to define.
The US’ gun violence problem is much more one of abundantly available handguns than one of long guns, but the reasons people disproportionately focus on semi-automatic long guns/black rifles/”assault rifles” are: 1) the mass killing incidents that they’ve enabled; and 2) one can argue that handguns serve a legitimate self-defense purpose (I think it’s outweighed by the fact that they enable the rapid escalation of violence to life-and-death levels, but that comes down to empirics), but the sole argument in favor of civilian ownership of “black rifles” is, well, “f*** you, I won’t do what you tell me.” (BTW, apologies for the above transcription error, tubes; I shall now go and rally ’round my family with a pocket full of shells.)
It happens that, as in my youth, I live in the conservative (at least among the white population) outer suburbs of a very liberal metropolitan area; I can testify that gun culture is just as decadent and libertine as the OP surmises. Guns, and especially black rifles, have become fetishes in the original sense of the word: objects imbued by their possessors with divine power. When I see an NRA logo or the silhouette of an AR-15 above the icthys or the Calvary Chapel dove (irony!) on the back of a pickup heading back inland every evening, I know what god its driver worships, and it ain’t YHWH.
jaxjensen, there’s a difference between owning/shooting/enjoying guns and fetishizing/worshiping them. To pretend that the latter doesn’t characterize gun culture in the US is to deny objective reality.
One of the more popular motifs I’ve seen lately replaces the stripes of the American flag with various rifles, as if to imply that it is firearms themselves that are the bedrock of the republic, and not the states and their citizens. This often is done in the increasingly popular black-and-white motif with a blue line in the center, marrying the barely-concealed white supremacism of “Blue Lives Matter” with the firearms obsession that has–irony!–resulted in police’s overblown but nonetheless realistically rooted fears of being shot by armed suspects.
Sam, as inconvenient as using correct terms might be, it would be useful to use correct terms regardless of your mocking. If we’re to understand what John means precisely, then we’d need to use terms we all understand. Unfortunately we all understand “assault rifle” differently. This is probably because they don’t really exist. I’ve never seen one. There isn’t a product called “assault rifle” for sale. I got really weird looks when I went into a gun store and asked to buy an assault rifle; even the professionals don’t know what it is. Because the term is imaginary (the term doesn’t refer to actual items, but instead to what people THINK some items are) it is impossible for anyone to talk about common sense laws regarding them. You can’t say it is common sense to ban an item that doesn’t exist. That’s nonsensical on it’s face. If you want to use common sense at all, then don’t use made up terms, but rather use the correct terms for the actual things we are talking about.
It occurred to me that the anti-gun lobby has done what the marketing professionals would consider the ideal scenario. Marketers would LOVE to create demand for a non-existent product and then be able to produce anything and slap the now in-demand label onto it. That is what has happened with “assault rifle”, but in reverse. “Assault rifles” aren’t real things, but the marketing has been strong against them. They are an imaginary, “evil” thing that has public opinion growing against it. At some point in the future the marketers (anti-gun lobby/legislators) will decide which actual product(s) to slap the fictional “assault rifle” label on, and those items will be destroyed because of the built up flood of negative emotions/marketing against them.
“But John’s not providing potential legislation; he’s talking underlying policy and moral imperative.” Using the terms he is using, his policy is “we should ban items that don’t exist.”
In the early 1980s, the Reagan administration was considering building a massive MX missile complex in Utah, which many patriotic Utahns supported. That is, until the First Presidency (under SWK) released an open letter expressing direct opposition to the project, and further condemned the cold war arms race in no uncertain terms. Almost overnight, public sentiment shifted hard to the other side and the project was scrapped.
Why can’t our current First Presidency do something like that now, but this time addressing gun violence and the need for sensible gun control measures? I would much rather they get involved with an issue like this (which is more of a public health/safety issue than a political one, anyway) instead of meddling in political issues that are irrelevant, or of little to no importance to anyone outside of Utah, as they occasionally do now (i.e. medical marijuana, alcoholic beverage policy, “religious freedom”, porn as a public health crisis, etc.). The leaders of the LDS Church are still very influential among the conservatives, and if Pres. Nelson publicly exhorted the membership of the Church to get rid of their ARs and stop hoarding weapons and ammunition for the end times, I’m certain more than a few would comply.
jax, that’s not what we do in informal discussions. We use shorthand to describe things in a way that people understand; often we simplify. Precise definitions come later, precisely because in the initial parts of the discussion, we’re still feeling out the boundaries. “Assault rifle” is a great example: it invokes a general idea of high-powered semi-automatic rifles. And maybe you and I are thinking of different things when we hear “assault rifle,” but we’re thinking about similar things. Ultimately, of course, we want precision, but that is almost always a final step, whether negotiating a contract or drafting legislation or regulations.
Sam, “AR-15” is a short hand term that refers to an actual product. That would be fine. Semi-automatics refers to an actual capability, and would similarly be understood. “Assault rifle” doesn’t describe anything real. Use terms that refer to real things at least.
The common-sense gun regulations listed in the OP don’t infringe your Second Amendment right to own weapons, if you need to do so to satisfy your various fetishes. You know this. So you’re not arguing in good faith.
As for Mormonism, Mormon distinctly admonishes to set the weapons down and not to take them up again unless commanded by God to do so. If you think the GOP politics of white male malcontent is God’s voice for you to arm yourself, then I suppose there’s nothing more to say.