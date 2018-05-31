Upgrades the Church Should Totally Go For Now That Everyone Knows We’re Loaded, Ranked.

by

As you likely have heard by now, the Church recently published an explainer of how it uses its funds. You should read it! Mormon Leaks also released info showing that the Church has a butt-load of investments and cash on hand (SHOCKER!). In any case, Steve and I were talking and, with the cat out of the bag, our advice to the Church is: TREAT YO SELF!

The good Costco lasagna for the Ward Christmas Party, instead of that nasty Sam’s Club crap Maybe like, a few new foldable plastic tables under the stage in the gym? Entire temple to be gold plated, not just Angel Moroni Harvard to become BYU-Massachusetts Church makes up the difference for anyone short on a full tithe Express recommend security lines at temples Friends of Scouting becomes Friends With Benefits of Scouting Three hour block, but one of the hours is outsourced to professional worshippers in India Upgraded weaponry to help Defend the Family We finally just buy the entire state of Missouri

