What’s New with the ERA

So last night at just moments before midnight I received an email alerting me that the Equal Rights Amendment had (finally!) passed the Illinois House by a vote of 72-45, with one vote to spare (71 votes were needed so as to comply with a 3/5 supermajority for Constitutional amendments under Illinois law). For a number of years now one chamber or the other would pass it, but not both, and both have to pass it in the same session for the approval to be effective. But the Senate passed it in April and now the House yesterday. This ratification came more than 45 years after the amendment was passed by Congress! (News sources speculate that perhaps the #MeToo movement may have finally pushed it over the top.)

This notice came to me from a conservative lobbyist who was fighting against the amendment. Somehow I got on her list a few years ago, and every now and then I would get a status report on the amendment in Illinois. When I first started getting these, I wondered why we were still fighting over the ERA, as I thought it had died a long time ago. So I had to catch up a bit with what has been going on. I’ll try to sketch this out for you below:

The first version of the ERA was proposed in 1921. It had a different text than the more recent one we’re familiar with, but the substance was pretty much the same. It had a tough time getting traction, as women were split over it. Middle class women tended to support it, but working class women and labor unions tended to be opposed for fear it would do away with special protections in the workplace for women (such as working conditions and employment hours). So it languished for a long time.

Momentum increased in the 1960s as the women’s movement accelerated during that time. Congress eventually passed the amendment with broad bi-partisan support (1971 in the House and 1972 in the Senate), with a seven-year deadline (March 22, 1979) for ratification by at least 38 states (i.e., 3/4 of the states) as per Article V of the U.S. Constitution. By 1977 35 states had ratified the amendment and its passage seemed to be a fait accompli.

But then Phyllis Schlafly (who also happens to be from Illinois) led more traditional minded women (including of course many LDS women) in opposition to the amendment. She argued it was tailored for young career women and would harm middle-aged housewives with no job skills in matters such as alimony or Social Security. Many of these women defended traditional gender roles. This activism worked; the deadline came and went, and no further states ratified. In fact, four states purported to rescind their ratifications, but it’s unclear whether they could effectively do that. In 1978, Congress by joint resolution purported to extend the deadline until June 30, 1982. Whether that was effective was debated, but no further states ratified during the extension so the question appeared to become moot.

That is sort of where I thought things were, which is why I was curious about why Illinois was still trying to pass the amendment. But then I learned about the “three-state strategy.” The idea was that if three more states would adopt the amendment (to go from 35 to 38), Congress (or the Supreme Court) could waive the deadline(s). This idea of belated ratification seemed to be supported by the 27th amendment to the Constitution (the “Madison Amendment”), which had been pending before state legislatures since 1789 and was not ratified until 1992. (One problem with this theory was that there was never a ratification deadline associated with that proposed amendment.)

So anyway, Nevada ratified and now as of yesterday so has Illinois, which brings us to 37. If one more state ratifies, we’ll have a legal free-for-all, as people argue over such issues as the legality of states attempting to de-ratify, of Congress extending the deadline and of Congress (should it do so) doing away with the deadline altogether. Whether this three-state strategy might actually work remains a matter of debate among legal scholars. Today’s Chicago Tribune quotes Geoffrey Stone, a University of Chicago constitutional law scholar, as saying it’s unclear “there’s an obvious right or wrong answer.”

Note: If you’re curious about the Church’s historical opposition to the ERA, BCC posted a copy of a substantial Ensign pull-out section (based on the work of Rex E. Lee) that goes over their basic argument at the time.