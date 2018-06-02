Lord, What Wilt Thou Have Me to Do?

I grew up in the church. My father is a lifelong member, descended from many great and noble pioneers. My mother is a convert with a powerful story. I attended church with them almost every week throughout my childhood. I felt the spirit strongly at Girls’ Camps and Youth Conferences. I loved my leaders and I wanted to share all of the good that I felt. I remember standing in the Women’s Garden in Nauvoo, IL, completely overwhelmed by the Spirit I felt there. I wanted everyone in the world to feel the exact way I felt that night.
Soon after, I was off to BYU, where I would watch the historic announcement that young women would be able to serve missions at the age of 19 instead of 21. I returned to the state of excitement about sharing the gospel and sharing the feeling of warmth and joy I had felt through the Spirit. I strongly considered going on a mission. I prayed fervently, attended the temple, and even opened my mission application.
But then, one day in the temple, I felt the prompting to read D&C 25 (to refresh your memory, this is the revelation for Emma Smith). I read it, seeing the call for Emma to focus on her marriage, her callings, and her faith. I took this to mean, and felt strongly, that I should not go on a mission, and proceeded to close my application.
I often forget that I went through that decision making process. And I often forget how firm my testimony was at that time. I feel as though I made the right choice for myself, but it seems to have led me down a path of confusion. I haven’t felt the Spirit like that in direct relation to the church in a while. My strongest spiritual experiences occur in nature. I find these just as meaningful, but in a different way.
I have felt myself slip away from the church ideologically on many issues over the past few years. I’ve asked a lot of hard questions. I’ve pondered and soul-searched. I have found comfort in non-traditional ideologies and in progressive circles. I’ve listened to the stories of members, ex-members, and non-members (not a huge fan of these terms, but they’ll work for now). I’ve shed many tears.
I still attend church and try to pay attention. I’ve slacked at a lot of daily tasks. I have started to lose comfort in gospel lessons and study, as they just bring more confusion and internal conflict.
I feel pain when I see people hurt by the church’s poor response to sexual assault allegations. I am confused when I see LGBTQ+ members being ostracized and shamed for their identities. I feel frustrated when church leaders fail to acknowledge the institutional racism still present in our structure and congregations.
How can I be a part of something that causes pain to so many people? How can I believe that our Heavenly Parents would want this to be happening? How can I be satisfied with the fact that no one seems to have answers regarding these issues? Why do marginalized people have to suffer at the hands of the privileged because we refuse to make space for them?
Can a church led by older, mostly white men truly be inclusive? Can I reconcile a church that isn’t inclusive with the gospel of Christ? Is separating the church from its culture just an excuse? Can I allow myself to be a part of both the institution and its culture, knowing the damage they do?
Is there space for me in the church when I don’t agree with so many things? And if not, what would my life even look like without the church? It’s all I’ve ever known.
I don’t have answers to these questions. I don’t particularly want your answers to them either. I don’t want to be told what I “need” to do to strengthen my faith. I don’t want to know how you went through the same thing “at my age.” I don’t really even want to know what worked for you. I’ve heard it all.
I am just in a place of pain and conflict and I want to know that I am not alone. I have felt the Spirit so strongly in the past. I resonate so much with certain aspects of LDS doctrine, especially doctrine that is unique to the church. I believe so much and I doubt so much. Some things I wouldn’t even say I doubt at this point, because I truly do not believe them.
If you are here to be with me and hold me while I cry and try to figure things out, I welcome you. If you are here to push me in they direction you think is best, please find another cause to get behind, or better yet, work on yourself. I don’t want to commit to any decisions yet. I want to be able to sit in my confusion, in limbo even, as I figure out where I want to stand. I am tired and lost. And that’s okay.
Comments
Oh, am I empathetic. I’ve been lost and sad about the church for a long time, and now I’m just tired too. I have no choice but to engage with it, but I’m so tired and wish I could stop.
I am with you. You are not alone.
You mention the word unique near the end. What is good about religion is not unique to one of them. What is unique about one is never good.
You’re not alone. Your particular conflict is very familiar to me. We’re vastly different in age and generation too…I’m nearing 60 years of age. I fell away (the term in the day for less active members) when I was 19 and only just returned in 2013. Now, five years after my reconversion (as it were), the old doubts and troubles seem to be returning. I know you don’t want advice nor to be told ‘what to do’, but this worked for me. I focus on what I KNOW to be true (which is personal to each of us)…whether that is your testimony, your belief in Joseph Smith’s experience, or whatever. I pray. Every day. I attend my meetings, albeit more sporadically these days. If nature comforts and soothes, hey! Go for a drive of a Sunday, go to a mountain, hike a trail, walk beside the ocean. Yes. God is there (IMHO). And I think He understands and loves His children, however confused our journey is.
You are not alone.
Similar story over here. I can empathize with the inner conflict, and hope you/we find peace.
I’ll sit with you in this. Solidarity, sister.
<3 <3 <3
Lean into your doubts, beliefs, and even those things you don’t believe anymore, God/you will be found. I found God in my brokenness.
I am more than 10 years your senior, maybe 15, but feel almost exactly the same way. It is so confusing and hard!!! Thank you for sharing.
I feel your pain. I have been there too. Just be patient and try to learn what you can because doubtless you’ll feel differently again 10 years from now.
You’re not alone.
And if you happen to find answers to your questions, be good enough to pass them on, because many of us ask them.
You have summed up perfectly so much of what I’m feeling in my life, things I haven’t even been able to put into words myself. You’re not alone. Thanks for helping me feel not alone too.
I’m with you in so many ways. I love that you distinguished between ‘doubting something’ and ‘not believing something.’ I think we conflate the two way too much, and that is part of where there is so much pain for me. Traditional members want to fix other people’s doubts. But I’m not doubting. I’ve just rearranged what I do/do not believe in.
“Is there space for me in the church when I don’t agree with so many things? And if not, what would my life even look like without the church? It’s all I’ve ever known.”
This speaks to the heart of my own conflict. I still show up every week and fulfill all my callings, but it’s so hard. You are not alone! I’m right here with you.
Amber,
You’re friggin awesome. That is all.
I couldn’t tell you what path to take even if I wanted to because I have been at a crossroads for about 3 years myself. I have gone through the motions, for the most part, that the church requires but my spirit isn’t in it anymore because I have stopped feeling the spirit in so much of it. The church just doesn’t seem like the vibrant, wonderful place that it was when I was a child and a teenager. It seems that its loudest declarations these days are AGAINST things that it despises rather than FOR the things that it loves. My own view of Christ and his gospel has become so much larger than the narrow-mindedness of Mormonism allows for and it is both a beautiful and terrifying place to be. Beautiful because I have “graduated” from that narrow-mindedness. Terrifying because, for different reasons, I still feel connected to it. But not connected in a good way. Connected in a way that an anchor is connected to a boat; preventing it from progressing along its jouney.
Check out Fowler’s Stages of Faith (or the wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_W._Fowler). The step from Stage 3 to Stage 4 can be messy. And few take it. Institutions like their members to stay in Stage 3.