Sunday Mixtape

“For my soul delighteth in the song of the heart.” (D&C 25:12) “If there is anything virtuous, lovely, or of good report or praiseworthy, we seek after these things.” (Article of Faith 13)

I learned in seminary as a young person that keeping the Sabbath day holy included listening only to hymns and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir on Sundays while avoiding any “secular” music. I realized even then, though, that the line between “secular” and “sacred” is not clear cut. So much of what I discover that is sacred, that swells my heart, that makes me want to be better and live more faithfully come from “worldly” sources. It is a false dichotomy, this separation between “us” and “them,” “the Church” and “the World.” I made this list of Sunday Songs to rejuvenate my Sabbath-day listenings and better acknowledge the light, wisdom, faith, and good works around me, both within and without of the church. And since making mixtapes are the most fun when you share them with others, I’m gifting this Songs for Your Sunday playlist to all of you, to anyone interested.

For the Apple Music playlist, click here. Otherwise, click the links below for the songs via YouTube.

“Morning has Broken” — Cat Stevens

An obvious but necessary selection.

Favorite line: “Praise for the sweetness of the wet garden / Sprung in completeness where his feet pass”

“Sunday Morning” — The Velvet Underground

The least religious offering in this list, perhaps, but I couldn’t resist adding it.

Favorite line: “Sunday morning brings the dawn in”

“Heaven on a Sunday” — Paul McCartney

My husband gave me this song on a mixtape when we were dating long-distance. When I listened to it the first time, this epitaph Kurt Vonnegut said he wanted on his tombstone jumped into my head: “THE ONLY PROOF HE NEEDED OF THE EXISTENCE OF GOD WAS MUSIC.” This song has always been that kind of a song for me, a song that makes an eternity with my loved ones seem like the only logical outcome after this earthly adventure.

Favorite line: “We’ve been learning a song / But it’s a long and lonely blues”

“Word on a Wing” — David Bowie

Borrowed from Nina Simone (and others) and recorded in the midst of his coke-addled LA days, I love Bowie’s version of this hymn in large part because Bowie performed it from his lowest low. It reads not just of desperation, but of hope.

Favorite line: “Lord, Lord, my prayer flies like a word on a wing / Does my prayer fit in with your scheme of things?”

“Balm in Gilead” — Nina Simone

It was hard to narrow my list down to just one Nina Simone hymn.

Favorite line: “If you can pray like Peter / If you can preach like Paul / Go home and tell your loved ones / He died to save us all.”

“Instant Karma” — John Lennon

A hymn that, to me, represents Zion as a place where “we all shine on” because we are all actively doing and acting and loving and living. (Also a handy song to incorporate into any Sunday School lesson about the three kingdoms of glory.)

Favorite line: “Why in the world are we here / Surely not to live in pain and fear”

“Before this World/Jolly Springtime” — James Taylor (and Sting)

My husband Dave contributed this song when I told him about my idea for this post. It’s a lovely, sweet hymn.

Favorite line: “So let us love and let us not delay / The world is old and it will never last”

“Just a Closer Walk with Thee” — Willie Nelson & Patsy Cline

The Church would be more true if we sometimes got to play hymns accompanied by slide guitars.

Favorite line: “I am weak but Thou art strong / Jesus keep me from all wrong”

“I Think I Understand” — Joni Mitchell

This song, to me, is about communion. Church should always feel like “taking my thirsty fill of friendship.” It should be a place where we distance ourselves from fear by enjoying the company of each other.

Favorite line: “When forests rise to block the light that keeps a traveler sane / I’ll challenge them with flashes from a brighter time”

“Shelter from the Storm” — Bob Dylan

Reminiscent of “A Poor Wayfaring Man of Grief,” but with even more verses.

Favorite line: “Try imagining a place where it’s always safe and warm.”

“Redemption Song” — Bob Marley & The Wailers

It was hard to select just one Bob Marley hymn, too. This one is particularly heavy and hopeful.

Favorite line: “Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery / None but ourselves can free our minds”

“His Eye is on the Sparrow” — Whitney Houston

God’s eye on every fallen sparrow has always been one of my favorite Christian scriptures. And Whitney Houston is everything.

Favorite line: “I sing because I’m happy / I sing because I’m free”

“Hymn to Love” — Cyndi Lauper

Particularly touching because Lauper performs it so softly. Translated from the French song, “Hymne á l’amour.”

Favorite line: “Those who love will live eternally / In the blue where all is harmony”

“I Won’t Back Down” — Tom Petty

I can’t fully explain it, but this song always makes me cry. It is a prayer that I share every time I hear it.

Favorite line: “You can stand me up at the gates of hell / But I won’t back down.”

“All Things Must Pass” — George Harrison

I originally had “My Sweet Lord” as the Harrison track, but I changed it out after my husband recommended this one instead. They are both excellent tracks, but this one resonated with me more today.

Favorite line: “Daylight is good / At arriving at the right time / It’s not always going / To be this grey”

“Heal the World” — Michael Jackson

A classic because it should be. A prayer and a hymn as relevant now as it was then.

Favorite line: “There are ways to get there / If you cared enough for the living / Make a little space / Make a better place”

“Gabriel’s Message” — Sting

A Christmas song that isn’t so Christmassy that you can’t listen to it all year round.

Favorite line: “Then gentle Mary meekly bowed her head / ‘To me be as it pleaseth God,’ she said / ‘My soul shall laud and magnify His holy name.’ / Most highly favored lady, Gloria, Gloria”

“You’ll Never Walk Alone” — Elvis Presley

I had the chance to see Carousel on Broadway last week, and I was reminded how emotional this song makes me. Since coming home, I’ve listened to several covers of the song, and this is my favorite version so far. I’m realizing I haven’t listened to nearly enough Elvis gospel music. My next Sunday mixtape should really just be comprised of Elvis tracks.

Favorite line: “When you walk through a storm hold your head up high

/ And don’t be afraid of the dark.”

“Quiet” — Paul Simon

An underrated song that illustrates reverence, mindfulness, and sacred spaces.

Favorite line: “I am heading for a place of quiet / Where the sage and sweet grass grow / By a lake of sacred water / From the mountain’s melted snow”

What sacred Sunday tracks would you put on your own Sunday mixtapes?