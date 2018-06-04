Lesson 22: “The Lord Looketh on the Heart” #BCCSundaySchool2018

by

1 Samuel 9–11; 13; 15–17

“But the People, exorbitant and excessive in all their motions, are prone ofttimes not to a religious only, but to a civil kind of Idolatry, in idolizing their Kings; though never more mistaken in the object of their worship.”—John Milton, “Eikonoklastes”

Our reading this week begins with the comforting announcement that the man chosen to be Israel’s king is tall and good looking:

There was a man of Benjamin, whose name was Kish . . . . He had a son whose name was Saul, an excellent young man; no one among the Israelites was handsomer than he; he was a head taller than any of the people. (1 Samuel 9: 1-2, JPS Tanakh)

It may seem strange that the first things we hear about Saul describe his outward appearance, but the text knows what it is doing. Saul’s main qualification for being king is that he looks like a king. As it turns out, though, this is the only qualification that matters. The Israelites want someone who looks kingly.

Samuel tells them in gory detail all of the bad things that a king will do: he will draft your sons to fight wars, he will take your daughters as servants, he will take possession of your fields and give them to his friends, and he will tax you heavily to support a lavish lifestyle and a perpetual state of war. Why not just stick with God as your king. And the people respond, “We must have a king over us, that we may be like all the other nations: Let our king rule over us and go out at our head and fight our battles.” (1 Samuel 8:10-20, JPS Tanakh)

The rest of the chapters assigned for today largely describe Saul acting failing as a king: he usurps the authority of the priests in offering sacrifices, he disobeys God’s command to utterly destroy the Amalekies and saves some cattle for himself. And he does pretty much all of the oppressive things that Samuel has already told the people that a king will do. He is a rotten human being. But he looks like a king, and he is tall, so the people let it ride.

The point of the text is not that Saul disobeys God; it is that the people, in demanding a king, reject God and turn a national leader into an idol. He doesn’t really act like a bad king. He just acts like a king, and that is bad. God makes this very clear to Samuel when the people first demand the he provide them a king:

And the LORD replied to Samuel, “Heed the demand of the people in everything they say to you. For it is not you that they have rejected; it is Me they have rejected as their king. Like everything else they have done ever since I brought them out of Egypt to this day—forsaking Me and worshiping other gods—so they are doing to you. (1 Samuel 8: 7-8, JPS Tanakh)

God’s direct equation between wanting a king and worshiping idols could not be more important. These are two sides of the same human weakness. The Israelites wanted idols because they didn’t trust God to be their god from far away. They wanted gods that they could see, touch, point to, and show other people. They wanted gods that looked like gods—like everybody else had. And these are the exact same reasons that they wanted a king. This is why it is so important that Saul be tall and good looking. If he doesn’t look like a king, then there is no point in making him one.

The story of Saul makes it much easier to understand the real temptation of idolatry. Worshiping clay statues just doesn’t hold the same attraction for modern humans as it once did. However, placing obedience to political figures (and political ideologies) over obedience to God has never really gone out of style. If anything, we are more likely to do it today than the Israelites were 3,000 years ago. For one thing, living in an electronic age means that we always know how tall our leaders are.

Most religious people today are spectacularly bad at drawing distinctions between their religious and their political identities. They feel the same to us. Cognitively, our political and religious beliefs come from the same place, and they feel exactly the same to us. In seventeenth-century England, this lead to a widespread belief that kings ruled by divine right. In 21st century Mormon America, it leads to things like this or this or even this. Graven images in the age of mechanical reproduction.

As we now begin to study the tragic history of the Israelite monarchy—first united and then divided into the Kingdoms of Judah and Israel—we need to keep in mind that the entire political structure was built on an idolatrous rejection of God. All of Israel’s kings will ultimately disappoint us—Saul, David, Solomon, all of those “J” ones that nobody can pronounce. Ultimately, the Israelites are lead by their kings to reject God and worship idols. But before this happens, they reject God and worship kings.

But the point of reading the Old Testament devotionally is never to say, “Oh those silly Israelites; look at the things they did; I am so glad that I’m not like that.” Meaningful engagement with the scriptures means realizing that we are like that. That we have the same basic human tendencies that they did to want powerful leaders to go before us and fight our battles—and to confuse the battles that we want them to fight with the will of the God that we have already rejected when we set our hearts on something too much like a king.