Iftar Against Islamophobia

by

Yesterday I was asked to give a two-minute speech at the protest iftar in front of the White House. The entire event featuring Muslim and interfaith leaders was livestreamed. (My speech alone is here.) The protest iftar’s purpose was to highlight that the Trump Administration had intentionally excluded American Muslims from its contemporaneous iftar.

As-Salaam Alaikum and Ramadan Mubarak. My name is Carolyn Homer. I am a Mormon and a civil rights attorney at CAIR.

When Donald Trump called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States,” the Mormon Church responded by proclaiming that we are “not neutral in relation to religious freedom.” I took action by joining CAIR. It is my faith that compels me to defend the Constitution against this Administration.

My faith has celebrated religious diversity since its founding. In 1841, the Mormon city of Nauvoo, Illinois enacted a unique ordinance proclaiming that Catholics, Baptists, Quakers, Muslims, “and all other religious sects and denominations whatsoever, shall have free toleration, and equal privileges in this city.”

Even as Mormons strived to welcome all, we faced persecution. Like Muslims today, Mormon immigrants in the Nineteenth Century were blocked at U.S. ports of entry. Like Islamophobic politicians today, Nineteenth Century politicians described Mormons as a “community of traitors, murderers, [and] fanatics.”

Back then, the President sent an army to attack Utah. The Governor of Missouri ordered our extermination. One Senator labeled Mormonism as akin to a “Mohammedan barbarism.” To these officials, both Mormons and Muslims were “clearly repugnant to the Constitution of the United States.”

The Government was wrong then, and President Trump is wrong today. Nothing honors the Constitution more than our commitment to equal protection and religious freedom.

In recent decades, Mormons have largely been accepted into American life, but animus against Islam persists. It sickens me that such hatred persists against a faith whose name, Islam, literally means peace.

As a Mormon working for CAIR, I refuse to let intolerant history be repeated. Today I join my Muslim sisters and brothers in calling for a total and complete shutdown of President Trump’s bigotry.

My Muslim friends pray at sunset in Lafayette Square Park, while interfaith allies set up the break-the-fast dinner behind them.