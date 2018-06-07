MHA Conference Boise 2018

June 7, 2018 by 1 Comment

Boise

This evening marks the beginning of the 2018 Mormon History Association Conference in Boise, so I’m opening up a post for commentary on all things MHA through the end of the conference on Sunday.

My flight was uneventful (if expensive; there are only a couple of direct flights from O’Hare, and I didn’t want to deal with a connection). Walking into the hotel I caught a glimpse of Devery Anderson, and I just ran into Ron and Marilyn Barney in the elevator. I’m off to go pick up my registration materials for the conference.

Please share with us your notes, commentary and skinny on all things MHA over the next few days. There are a lot of folks who would love to be here who can’t for various reasons, so let’s bring a bit of the conference to them.

 

Filed Under: Mormon
«

Comments

  1. Kevin Barney says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    If you want to see what’s on tap, here is the conference program:, which details the various sessions:

    https://mormonhistoryassociation.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/MHA-2018-Program-Final.pdf

