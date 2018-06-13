Moral Leadership From Some US Religious Leaders on Immigration

by

I was pleased and relieved this morning to see a tweet from Father James Martin linking to and discussing the moral leadership of US Catholic Bishops against the inhumane, shocking, and dangerous asylum decision that domestic abuse and gang violence will not count as grounds for seeking asylum in the United States of America, which many see as the land of liberty where they can begin a new life protected by the rule of law and strong institutions.

Catholics leaders denounce Sessions’s asylum decision: “We have truly lost our moral compass.” https://t.co/0tPaYNzfEj — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) June 13, 2018

“A denial of our heritage”

The America Magazine article linked in the tweet describes brave, outspoken, and direly necessary criticism directed by US Catholic bishops at this asylum decision. For instance,

“San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy called a ruling by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reject such claims ‘a denial of our heritage.’ “‘For the whole of our history, the United States has been a refuge for people seeking protection from oppression,’ he said. ‘If we are going to begin now to categorize domestic violence and rape as other than an oppression of people’s human dignity, then we have truly lost our moral compass as a country.’ “He added, ‘This is simply the end of the United States being the haven to refugees in the world, the end of our great national tradition.'”

My heart thrilled at this statement! This expresses my view about my country as well. I want America to live up to its Christian aspiration of being a light on a hill, a beacon of hope, and a place of refuge. The asylum decision kills part of our culture that was the most valuable. Can a Christian Zion exist in such an atmosphere?

The Archbishop of Galveston-Houston emphasized the asylum decision undermines and threatens the culture of life the Catholic Church has long supported in its opposition to abortion and the death penalty:

“‘The Attorney General’s recent decision elicits deep concern because it potentially strips asylum from many women who lack adequate protection,’ he said. “‘These vulnerable women will now face return to the extreme dangers of domestic violence in their home country,’ he said. ‘This decision negates decades of precedents that have provided protection to women fleeing domestic violence. Unless overturned, the decision will erode the capacity of asylum to save lives, particularly in cases that involve asylum seekers who are persecuted by private actors.’ The cardinal urged U.S. courts and policymakers ‘to respect and enhance, not erode, the potential of our asylum system to preserve and protect the right to life.'”

Leading executives of Catholic initiatives noted this also threatens religious freedom:

“‘To declare that asylum can no longer be granted to victims of gang violence or spouse abuse not only flies in the face of the American tradition of protecting the most vulnerable immigrants, it sets a dangerous precedent for other victims of violence, including those who are targeted for their religious beliefs,’ said Jeanne Atkinson, executive director of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc. (Clinic), in a statement released on June 11. According to Clinic, asylum law has long recognized that persecution can occur at the hands of entities that a national government is ‘unable or unwilling to control,’ including terrorist groups like the Islamic State, Al Qaeda and the Tamil Tigers.”

“Separating babies from their mothers is not the answer and is immoral.”

I was further encouraged by New York Times Reporter Laurie Goodstein’s thread highlighting other US religious leaders also speaking out against the inhumane, terrorizing tactic recently announced of separating children — including infants and toddlers — from their parents whether they are legally seeking asylum at a port of entry or attempting to enter the United States illegally.

THREAD There is sudden, serious pushback from religious leaders to Trump’s immigration policies, especially separating families, denying Dreamers a path to legalization and refusing asylum to victims of gang violence and domestic abuse. First up, US Catholic Bishops: https://t.co/nARQTxGMzX — Laurie Goodstein (@lauriegnyt) June 13, 2018

Again, the US Catholic Bishops are leading the push, as expressed by US Cardinal DiNardo, who noted in a statement that “Families are the foundational element of our society and they must be able to stay together.” The idea that families are foundational elements of society used to be a principle that American political conservatives trumpeted loudly and frequently in their efforts to combat policies or cultural trends relating to sexual conduct they viewed as threatening the familial unit.

As the America Magazine article notes,

“In his statement on June 13 on behalf of the U.S. bishops, Cardinal DiNardo took the opportunity to join with Bishop Joe Vásquez, chairman of U.S.C.C.B.’s Committee on Migration, in condemning ‘the continued use of family separation at the U.S./Mexico border as an implementation of the administration’s zero tolerance policy.’ “‘Our government has the discretion in our laws to ensure that young children are not separated from their parents and exposed to irreparable harm and trauma,’ he said. ‘Families are the foundational element of our society, and they must be able to stay together.’ The cardinal acknowledged that ‘protecting our borders is important,’ but, he said, ‘we can and must do better as a government, and as a society, to find other ways to ensure that safety. Separating babies from their mothers is not the answer and is immoral.‘”

Goodstein also notes in her Twitter thread that other key “socially conservative” religious political demographics including the Southern Baptist Convention (see Resolution 5 on Immigration) and the Evangelical Immigration Table, representing a large contingency of American Evangelical leadership, as well as individual Evangelical leaders like Franklin Graham have expressed shock and outrage at the family separation policy. (Graham places blame on past politicians, not the current Administration that actually enacted this new family separation policy.)

“O, my father, what are the men going to do with you?”

Some Mormons have also protested from a grassroots level. BCC Permablogger Michael Austin forcefully denounced the family separation policy in a recent post. JKC, another BCC Permablogger, added a powerful protest rooted directly in current Mormon teachings and linking them to revelations to Joseph Smith from the beginning of the Restoration:

“The Family: A Proclamation to the World says that ‘the disintegration of the family will bring upon individuals, nations, and communities the calamities foretold by ancient and modern prophets.’ Some say that this applies only to gay marriage, but I can think of no more obvious or violent disintegration happening today of the institution of the family than a government practice to literally, physically tear children from their parents unnecessarily. “I won’t hide my pro-immigration views, but I recognize that there’s room to disagree in good faith about how to strike the proper balance between the important competing interests that inform immigration policy. But there’s no good faith policy argument for unnecessarily separating parents from children. “Separating children and parents is in our own history and scripture so obviously evil that that’s the example that section 122 draws upon to show how awful the persecution was that the saints endured: ‘if they tear thee from the society of thy father and mother and brethren and sisters; and if with a drawn sword thine enemies tear thee from the bosom of thy wife, and of thine offspring, and thine elder son, although but six years of age, shall cling to thy garments, and shall say, My father, my father, why can’t you stay with us? O, my father, what are the men going to do with you?’ “There’s almost nothing more sacred than the Child-Parent bond. Even the gospel of Christ itself speaks of our conversion in terms of becoming a son or daughter of God in order to express the unbreakable nature of the gospel covenant, to show that ‘nothing shall separate us from the love of Christ.’ This is no time to stand on byzantine legal technicalities (I saw that as a lawyer that loves legal technicalities). We’re in the realm of fundamental wrong and right that precedes legal obligations. “Let’s disagree about policy, but the unnecessary separation of children from parents is something that should outrage any conservative and any liberal who claims to believe in protecting the family. It is my belief that if we allow it to continue, God will not excuse us, and will not forgive us unless we repent in sackcloth and ashes.”

BCC Permablogger Kristine also attentively addressed issues raised in the comments to Michael Austin’s post through a string of trenchant remarks, powerfully criticizing the family separation policy and especially its emotional, psychological, and overall detrimental effects for the children involved. One of her comments in particular caught my attention because it broached the race issue: “I mean, for heaven’s sake, Mormons OFTEN make arguments about how awful it is for a mother to leave her children in someone else’s care for a few hours a day so she can go to work. How is it possible for us to immediately forget all of that when the mothers and children in question are brown or poor?”

Does anyone have any examples from the last few months (or ever) of white illegal immigrant or asylum-seeking families from Canada, Europe, Eastern Europe, or Russia having the infant or toddler children forcefully separated from mothers or parents so the parents can be sent to prison awaiting a deportation hearing while the children are held in chain-linked cages in empty Walmarts with other children they don’t know — often much older children including teenagers? (I haven’t seen any.)

In the absence of further direct moral leadership on this issue, one avenue Mormons have is prayer that God will see fit to intervene and correct this shameful, cynical, and dangerous denial of our moral promise as a people and country. Other possibilities for action certainly exist — what are some concrete things you are doing to oppose the family separation policy and the asylum decision and to help offer protection to our brothers and sisters fleeing here to this American “land of promise” and to defend their families?