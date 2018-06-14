Let’s talk about the remarkable Psalms #BCCSundaySchool2018

by

The 104th Psalm is an arresting remix of Genesis 1, making it one of the earliest examples of hip-hop on record.1 As the King James Version has it:

Bless the Lord, O my soul. O Lord my God, thou art very great; thou art clothed with honour and majesty. Who coverest thyself with light as with a garment: who stretchest out the heavens like a curtain…

Here we see God appearing with the grandeur of a king, donning his royal robe in preparation for his work of creation—”don” is the term Robert Alter uses in his translation:

LORD, my God, You are very great.

Grandeur and glory you don.

Wrapped in light like a cloak,

stretching out heavens like a tent-cloth.2

This psalm heavily samples from the creation account where God said “Let there be light: and there was light. And God saw the light, that it was good…And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of heaven to divide the day from the night…” (Genesis 1:3–4, 14).

Without Alter’s help, I would’ve missed the remarkable imagery here. Rather than God merely commanding light into being, the psalmist has him wrapping it around himself as royal regalia. Then it’s as if the cloak of light flows down God’s body and stretches out, over, and above in a glorious canvas of radiant stars.

That is beautiful.

I’ve been reading up on the psalms in preparation for the upcoming Gospel Doctrine lesson 25. I regret not having paid much attention to them before because they include some of the most humanly relatable moments in all of scripture. N. T. Wright describes them as “full of power and passion, horrendous misery and unrestrained jubilation, tender sensitivity and powerful hope. Anyone at all whose heart is open to new dimensions of human experience, anyone who loves good writing, anyone who wants a window into the bright lights and dark corners of the human soul…should react to these poems like someone who hasn’t had a good meal for a week or two.”3

It’s true. These ancient psalms include and canonize a huge array of human emotion, thereby sanctifying our joy, grief; our anger and doubt as well as our hope and faith. As a famous anthropologist of religion has noted, there isn’t a single religious emotion. Laughter, bitterness, sorrow, joy, exhilaration—all of these and more take on a holy register in the psalms.4 And not a boring sort of metal-chair-holiness, but a real, earthy, pungent and stirring holiness that simultaneously humbles you and makes you feel like you can fly.

The psalms range from the exhilarating and beautiful to the downright disturbing—sometimes both extremes appearing within the same psalm, as in the 137th. I’m interested to know how many of us have spent much time with them. What is your favorite psalm? And why? Did you find it at a time of need? Does it return to your mind like a revelation?

Tell me about your favorite psalm.

NOTES

1. Pun unintended, but appreciated after the fact.

2. Robert Alter, The Book of Psalms: A Translation with Commentary (New York: Norton, 2007), 362. My exegesis here borrows directly from Alter’s introduction, p. xxviii.

3. N. T. Wright, The Case for the Psalms (New York: HarperCollins, 2013), 2.

4. Robert A. Orsi reminded me of Clifford Geertz’s observations and offered this list of emotions in my recent interview with him on the Maxwell Institute Podcast, “#80—Robert Orsi on History and Presence,” June 13, 2018, transcript and recording available here.