In Memoriam Stephen E. Robinson, 1947-2018

Friend of the blog, historian/theologian Janiece Johnson, was kind enough to offer her thoughts on long-time BYU religion professor Stephen E. Robinson.
[Cross-posted at Maxwell Institute blog]
Believing Christ was published in 1992, though I first read it on my mission. Though not on the approved reading list, my grandma sent it to me in Argentina. It was a critical time for me, no matter how early I got up and how hard I worked, I never felt like I had done “all I could do”—Nephi’s words felt more like a weapon than a balm. Though Robinson himself might have tired of his bicycle parable, it was the first significant turn that Latter-day Saints took toward grace. Many have built on it, but Robinson’s work was the foundation. (Listen to Robinson’s comments from the conference on grace sponsored by the Wheatley Institute for the 25th anniversary of Believing Christ here.) For me personally, it was vital. It was the first time I actually began to recognize that no matter how much I worked, I could not earn God’s grace. I had to choose to receive the gift, and only then could it change me.
I jumped at the opportunity to take a New Testament class from Robinson at BYU after my mission. His class was unlike any religion class I’d had before and asked more of me than any religion class I’d had before. He opened up the complexity and beauty of scripture for me in a way that changed my life. The classic Robinson approach—complete with a smattering of salty language—was a bit unconventional, particularly for BYU Religious Education. As I teach now, I recognize the purposeful calculations that founded his methodology and his personality. The gospel was for everyone; those whose lives outwardly appear perfect need divine help as much as those of us who readily demonstrate our mortal limitations. He helped me recognize that the gospel wasn’t about overt demonstrations of false piety, but about the place of your heart.
I took both halves of the New Testament from him. His classes captivated me more than any other; I wanted to remember everything—I even made flash cards. More important was learning to consider the human creation and limitations of scripture—that they obscured as much as they illuminated and hard work could yield much. One day after a class discussion on those who will manipulate the spirit, I shared the 16-page “love” letter I had just received that did just that with him, and he offered to let the local police chief know just in case—he knew him through “Know Your Religion”.
As the second semester ended, I asked him for a recommendation for a Doctrine and Covenants class. My prior experience with religion classes had not been great. I wasn’t willing to return to active dislike or even indifference. Robinson told me I could take Doctrine and Covenants from him. I took all the classes from him that I could, did research for him as he worked on his Doctrine and Covenants commentary, and later taught for him when he had health difficulties. At Divinity School when my evangelical friends went through faith crises when faith and academia clashed for them, I felt prepared to deal with difficult questions because of what he taught me. I teach the way I do because of him.
Today I sat at the Bodelian Library at Oxford doing research on early Book of Mormon reception when I saw that Robinson died. I really wouldn’t be here (literally or metaphorically) if he hadn’t one day asked if I had ever thought about teaching Mormon History. He started me on a path to recognize that the intellectual and the spiritual did not have to clash. There would be tension, but that they could create a symbiotic relationship. He also helped me recognize that discipleship means sometimes asking hard questions and leaping into the darkness, but it is always worth it. There are a number of Robinson quips that have rung in my memory over the years, but today I’m thinking about his plea to not minimize other’s tragedies with trite words. Those words might help us to make sense of tragedy but do nothing to minimize their pain—even if they are true. “Give them a hug and a kiss at the funeral and then send them a ham a week later so they know that you’re still thinking about them.”
Today I will swear a few extra times for Robinson. And then after I get back, Janet will get a ham.
Comments
Thank you so much for sharing your personal story with Brother Robinson. His book Believing Christ helped me so much! I will always be so grateful to him for writing it. It changed my understanding of Christ, which changed my whole relationship with Him.
This is lovely, Janiece. Thank you!
Thank you so much for this amazing tribute to my dad. He has been a truly remarkable teacher. I’m going to miss watching him “bait” brand new RM’s who know everything with questions and then giving them them the depths of the gospel instead of the “primary” answers. I loved how hilarious he was but that he always brought it back around to lovingly teaching – though those of us experienced with his classes knew better than to take the bait. 😂 I’m thrilled every time I hear his legacy is coninuing through those he taught. Thank you for sharing.
Makes you wonder how many hams will show up in the weeks after the funeral.
I too read “Believing in Christ” during a mission in Argentina and found the book helpful in dealing with the same debilitating struggles. My dad was kind and clever enough to xerox a chapter at a time and send them in his letters, helping me not feel guilty about reading books off the approved list. Thank you for your post and the opportunity to reflect on the life of someone who tried to be a disciple of Christ and helped us to refocus on the heavy lifting that grace does for each one of us.
Thank you for this. I never met Stephen (our times at BYU did not overlap), but I read and appreciated a number of his books. I particularly enjoyed How Wide the Divide, and I later was able to meet his coauthor, Craig Blomberg, (a true gentleman of a scholar), at a conference at BYU. Anyone who is willing to use salty language in BYU classrooms gets my seal of approval…
Janiece, Thank you for your eloquent tribute! I particularly loved your description of the ‘classic Robinson approach’, which was 100% Dad. With him, there was no false pretense; what you saw was what you got, both in public and in private he was the same. Like you, “he helped me recognize that the gospel wasn’t about overt demonstrations of false piety, but about the place of your heart.” I will miss him dearly, but am so grateful to have been his daughter and learned from him all my life. I took for granted that everyone approached the Gospel the way he taught us to, and I’m grateful there are others like you to continue spreading the ‘good news’ in academic as well as devotional forums as he did. Your work during the commentary was invaluable, as you know. Thank you for being his friend and loving him like we do. Best to you at Oxford. Come share some ham, as I’m a little apprehensive of the amount Mom’s going to get! ;)
Becky, condolences from all of us for your loss, and thank you for taking the time to add your tribute to him here.
Stephen E Robison changed my religious life at BYU. I took every class I could from his after that first New Testament class. The scriptures came alive and weren’t just text on a page. He taught it like any other class and you weren’t graded on reading for 15 minutes a night or whatever weird benchmark other teachers had. He expected it to be an academic class, as that is how he learned it. I married young, and was struggling with a woman’s role in the church. I had dark questions that I didn’t dare to ask aloud at the time. Specifically about polygamy and why God would be okay with subjugating women so below men in such an institution. At the time, I assumed that polygamy was god’s standard and we were on a break, much like the law of consecration.
His lesson on polygamy in our D&C class was like a lightening bolt to my soul. He said that God’s standard was monogamy. That the temple emphasized Adam and Eve, when it could show any marriage structure or family that it wanted. It had never occurred to me before that polygamy was an aberration and I am not sure I would have lasted much longer in the LDS church, or even a believer in a just God if it hadn’t been for that lesson that day. The whole lesson was on of many amazing lessons, and I am so grateful for that man.
He was real, authentic, and knowledgeable.
Mary and Becky- Thanks for sharing your dad with us. Please let your mom know I love her.
Thanks for this beautiful tribute, Janiece. I took Both New Testament classes and Doctrine & Covenants from Steve. He was a wonderful teacher. He knew the material better than anyone and it taught it like a real class, where we were expected to learn the material, not some efy nonsense where we were graded on attendance or keeping a reading journal or something (which is how an embarrassingly high number of the religion classes I took at BYU were graded). He did immeasurably good work in rehabilitating the role of grace in Mormonism and we all owe him a lot.
Thanks, Janiece. I never met Steve but many friends hold him in high esteem. Your tribute gives me some insight into that.