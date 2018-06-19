On Loaves and Fishes

Editors Note: On July 24, BCC Press will publish How the Light Gets In by Keira Shae. This memoir is the story of a girl growing up in a poor, non-Mormon family in Provo, Utah and encountering abuse, drugs, prostitution, family separation, and profound poverty in the shadow of the Temple and the LDS Church’s flagship university. She eventually converted to the Church after experiencing kindness from an LDS foster family as a teen. Here is a small taste of what you will encounter in this wonderful, terrifying, and ultimately transcendent true story.
I don’t know when I first heard the proverb about teaching a man how to fish and feeding him for a lifetime. But I’m sure it came from my Mormon neighbors when I was growing up in Utah Valley. My family was not Mormon, and we were very poor. And, in the both the metaphorical sense and the literal sense, none of us had the slightest idea what to do with a fish.
When my mother moved to Provo, she was a thrice-divorced high-school drop out with five small children. Most of our neighbors were LDS and seemed wary of us. Our non-Mormon neighbors were often absent, private, or avoidant.
When we were truly desperate–and we often were–we would seek out help beyond government assistance, which included churches. Most often, it was the LDS church. We discovered quickly that there was no church soup kitchen, no non-perishables stored at individual meetinghouses, no instant help if we were desperate. In those times, my siblings and I would wander the neighborhood begging for a spare can of peas or a can of tuna, and then mix it together over the heating element and eat it out of the pot.
The area’s LDS bishop had a “storehouse” of food (I was told), and my working, single mother–maxed out and tightly wound–would occasionally meet with with local Church leaders. There were interviews conducted, and my mother felt judged as they determined her and her children’s “worthiness” to receive storehouse food.
Very often, we were given generous food orders that should have helped to sustain our family. The problem is, we didn’t know what to do with most of it. It turns out that you don’t always feed someone by giving them a fish. Fish are messy. They have to be cleaned and cooked in certain ways that are not always obvious to single mothers who have never cooked a fish. If all you really want to do is feed someone for a day, give them microwavable fish sticks.
We didn’t actually get fish, of course. What we received were bags of flour, sugar, rolled oats (or sometimes on special occasions, plain granola), and salt. The only thing I recognized in the first food order we received was the canned beef chunks–and even with those I couldn’t figure out how to place them in a meal. We did not get a word explanation or a follow-up meeting from our leaders after being given the mysterious food items. It was inedible to us and puzzling, and it ended up in the garbage eventually, a waste for everyone involved. No one taught us how to fish. Or, in this case, make bread.
Eventually, my mother gave up on asking the Mormons for food entirely. When I joined the LDS church as a teenager, it became my burden to beg the bishop.
It was kind of the Mormons to help at all–especially one that was not of their congregation (at least initially). I have not received church welfare in my adult life. It has been years since my experiences with the Bishop’s storehouse, so I may be uninformed, redundant, or simply not qualified. Perhaps the kinds of improvements I want to suggest have already been made.
It is no one person’s fault that we have transitioned as a society to packaged foods. No one in the church is to blame for my grandmother’s, then my mother’s, and then my lack of knowledge about cooking and baking from scratch. Single motherhood, however daunting, is what my mother chose to avoid unhealthy relationships, so working was an inevitable consequence. But could there be room for improvement in helping in these circumstances? Certainly.
Some questions I would like to reflect on:
- Is it possible to expect a single working mother of five small children to cook from scratch everyday? Especially the very basics, like bread? When should she learn this skill? Who would teach it to her?
- Is it fair to require several time-consuming interviews with leaders to determine
worthiness for food, especially if the need is immediate?
- Is it reasonable to only offer food options that require knowledge, skill and time?
- Would you be willing to do twice as many interviews to learn the family’s history, check on its members, see if they are getting proper nutrition and that they have recipes or guidance?
These are questions that get to what we really mean by “charity,” or “the pure love of Christ.” Too often, I think, we use “teach a man to fish . . . .” when really mean, “don’t do anything at all.” Teaching people to fish–and to clean and cook what they catch challenging. It demands our time, our attention, and our engagement. It requires us to get messy to meet each other’s needs.
When somebody asks for help, they are placing themselves in an extremely vulnerable position. We have an opportunity to connect with others and feel more fulfilled by asking for our needs to be met and meeting the needs of others. Therefore, all of our needs are divine. They are gifts. We become brothers and sisters when we offer and request. The spaces between us vanish.
Above all, we must remember that Zion is where there are no poor among us. Often, we may envision us generously giving when we hear that phrase. I regularly forget that this also means having needs, feeling safe enough to voice them, and joyfully receiving, too. I hope all of us can feel fulfilled in eating the bread of charity, and then learning how to create our own loaves, and finally, to share the bread of charity with all we meet.
Here is the current order form for bishops’ storehouses: https://providentliving.lds.org/bc/providentliving/content/english/welfareoperationstraining/bishopsstorehouses/pdf/Bishops%20Order%20for%20Commodities.pdf?lang=eng
Can’t wait to read the whole book!
It takes a great deal of ‘swallow your pride’ to ask for assistance, but if you are having kids beg in the neighborhood for food I guess you are at that point of humility. So if you do ask for assistance, and they had you something you don’t know how to use… is it that much harder to ask, “I’ve never cooked with raw flour and sugar, can somebody give me a recipe?” My own wife has been to several neighbors homes in response to just that question. OF course a Bishop or RS president could be trained to ask, “do you know how to use this?” but I could also see how some might find that question condescending and insulting and think to themselves, “just because I’m poor doesn’t mean I’m an idiot, of course I know how.”
Single working mom doesn’t need to cook all the time… kids can be taught to do so to. All of my kids could make bread/rolls/pizza crusts/ec by the time they are 8-10. By the same age they can all cook at least 2-3 different meals. So Mom doesn’t have to do it all.
“Is it reasonable to only offer food options that require knowledge, skill and time?” They are the least expensive food options, so while that is an unfortunate side effect, yes, it is reasonable.
“Would you be willing to do twice as many interviews to learn the family’s history, check on its members, see if they are getting proper nutrition and that they have recipes or guidance?” Yes, I absolutely would. Ensuring I don’t have malnourished neighbors is WAY more important then almost anything else on my schedule I can imagine. But I’m not the one doing them… and HT/VT is hit or miss at best (depending on assigned people).
I do not think you should look a gift horse in the mouth. You were hungry. Here is some food. I have no problem with either the food or the process to obtain it.
Your writing is beautiful and I am looking forward to your book. I wondered how long it would take for the “well, actually” BCC crew to come out, and it turns out even less time than I thought. I wonder why it is so hard for some people to just listen.
Bbell,
I am pretty sure that looking a gift horse in the mouth is not the intent here. Rather, what Keira is giving us is an extremely valuable look at how our gifts are experienced by other people–and this is something that we need to understand if we are going to exercise genuine charity (as opposed to just checking a box). As one who has worked on the other side of Church Welfare a number if times, and been involved in collecting and processing food orders, knowing that much of the food that I helped to provide was not useful to the people that I was providing it to matters a lot, since it means that I failed in my responsibility to comfort those in need of comfort.
What I get from this essay is that I, myself, often confuse what Jesus meant by charity with what the US tax code means by the same word. Actual charity–the pure love of Christ–means loving people the same way that Christ loves them. It means knowing them and valuing them and understanding their situation. And when material comfort is required, it means providing it in a way that is comfortable.
It is a much lesser view of charity that says, “here is some food, now go away and don’t complain.” This is charity that is essentially directed back at ourselves. We see hungry people, and we want to believe that we are not the sorts of people who let others go hungry. So we do what we need to do to solve the problem. But “the problem” is not that other people are hungry, it is that we feel uncomfortable. So giving them food makes us comfortable. Whether or not they can use the food is irrelevant if the object of our charity is to make ourselves feel better.
What Keira is saying is that real human engagement requires more than that. It requires that our objective in providing assistance is directed towards others, not ourselves. And this means, as Keira says, we have to “get messy to meet each other’s needs.” I have seen Church Welfare work this way, and it is beautiful. I have also seen it work the other way, when we literally throw a box of food into a house that we aren’t even willing to enter. And that is one of those “tinkling bells and sounding brass” kinds of charity where Jesus says to us, “you have your reward.”
Keira and Michael, thank you for this. Your experience is valid, and has caused me to rethink my approach to helping a family member who currently is in need. Helping this family member puts my wife and I in an uncomfortable position and provides a lot of opportunities to inadvertently offend. But remembering that true charity is messy, and not about us as the givers. helps me with perspective. Thank you.
This is a really great post.
JaxJensen, (and others)
It seems you are brilliant, well-informed, creative in your problem-solving, and an involved parent. Bravo! You are creating children who will follow that. From my article you could have never guessed, but my mother did not just appear out of thin air. She did not have an education, did not come from a supportive home and background and battled mental illness and addiction. The deck was stacked against her in ways others might not be experiencing.
This was my hope for my article: Poverty is so much more than a lack of flour or how to use it, or a lack of a fishing pole or how to use it. Poverty that is pervasive for generations (like mine) is a state of mind, a culture, if you will. My book will explore the mindset further, but I can give a very brief explanation here: It is knowing that others (or you yourself) know a better way of doing something, but it is taxing all your energy to do it “wrong”, how could you ever catch a break to try harder or come up with a better solution? For example, I started cooking instant/processed meals at a very young age. In order to utilize the flour, my mother would have had to know the lack, plan to ask (and feel comfortable enough to ask), hopefully find a willing soul, arrange some time to learn, then teach me, supervise me (once she had learned it) until I was confident, and then remind nine-year-old me every-so-often and make sure ingredients were in the house. In addition to doing all the work of two parents, this level of managing is a job unto itself. That’s why companies hire managers who do less of the actual work and do more of the planning and coordinating of the work.
There are certain poor cultures. Some are adept, creative, and our culture loves to glorify those who are thrifty and “MacGyver” their way into success. Mormons have plenty of these types, in my experience. They value trades, education, agency, and big families that require a lot of creativity in order to thrive. They feel they are masters of their own fates and have hope. You seem to be that type, if you are/were poor at all.
The “poor culture” I experienced was borne of mental illness-induced hopelessness, a victim mentality that truly can be taught and passed down. If there’s a victim, there’s a bully, so it leads to blaming outside sources and giving those people or situations all the control over your lives, feelings, and choices. Empowerment can stop the cycle, most often through love from another and education. This article is showing how to crush the cycle of victim-poverty states: Charity.
You know how I can explain all of this and write all of this? Because I had quite a few people who loved me enough to help me crush the cycle. And then I got an education. And now I stop that cycle in my family tree. That flour went into the garbage until someone took my hand.
And just in case you were wondering, about thirteen years later I found a Mormon housewife who did teach me to make bread. :)
Wonderful post and absolutely beautiful response, Keira. Brava. Bravissima.
This is a bit puzzling. I’m not certain what time frame we are talking about here but as far back as the 1990s the storehouse offered canned soup, canned vegetables, canned fruit, hot dogs, hamburgers, packaged mac and cheese, boxes of breakfast cereals, loaves of bread as well as fresh fruits and vegetables so it wasn’t limited to flour and rolled oats etc. and didn’t require extensive cooking skills. Also, when the order form is completed with the Bishop or the RS president, they go through it with the individual to see what they need so there is some awareness of what is available. I appreciate there may be difficulties the first time but starting with the second time when the individual hears they were going to get stuff they couldn’t use it doesn’t seem unreasonable to say I can’t use that with possibly an explanation of why. I know that people told me a number of times when I was completing a food order for a family, “I can’t use that” or “I don’t want that”. As for the interview process I’m not certain I understand the “several time-consuming interviews with leaders” comment. Typically there is one interview with the bishop and then the referral to the RS President. And, the interview with the Bishop is generally far ranging so that he does understand the history of the family, the members and its general temporal situation, particularly where the individual is a non-member. If the experience related by the author does pre-date my experiences then hopefully she would be happy to know that the current church processes have dealt with many of the concerns articulated.
Great post, Keira. Looking forward to reading the book!
Keira:
I’m curious as to what you would have preferred the solution to be vis-a-vis the flour and other ingredients. Would it have been someone from the ward coming in and helping your mother learn to bake and plan meals? I ask because I imagine that solution comes with its own externalities–we could be reading a post about someone who felt shamed in their own home by some pushy relief society sister telling your mother how to feed her family.
Or is the solution just processed foods?
Ojisan – from personal experience, it’s incredibly hard for many people to tell someone who is -giving- them stuff “I don’t want that”. You don’t want to seem ungrateful. You smile and try to do nothing that might make them rethink helping you. We can’t expect the poor to educate the givers on better ways to help. The people in the better situation have to be the ones to do the work in learning how to help those not as well off as they are.
Yes, things in the storehouse have improved. It’s taken many years to get this far and there are still improvements to be made. Personally, I miss the large blocks of sliced cheese.
Thanks, Keira. It’s illuminating to see what our efforts can look and feel like on the other side.
We used to have this thing called “homemaking meeting”. Older ladies with lots of experience would teach some of the basics of what used to be called “home economics”. My mom would regularly teach bread-making, canning, even classes on how to use fresh produce from the garden. Here’s how you cook onions, squash, green beans, potatoes. Here’s the basics, here’s ways to get fancy with it. Got a picky eater? Try shredding the squash and mixing it in with ground beef for tacos or chili. Here’s what you do with all that wheat that somebody told you to put in your food storage. She’d do a lesson on 10 Things You Can Do With Rice, or 5 Ways to Use Oats.
Mom talks about how her mom, a Relief Society President for two decades, taught how to care for sick kids, when to call the doctor, how to prevent bedsores when taking care of invalid parents, making bone broth, and when to plant the garden. She would personally visit each sister at least once a year and make sure the kids were clean, the house was sanitary, that a father was providing, and that Mom had adult human contact. She’d check the bathrooms and the icebox, survey the level of coal for the cookstove, and check the root cellar. She provided or organized an automatic ten days post-partum care for older children, dealt with “baby blues”, and even had the police turn out for cases of domestic abuse. She even had a guest room ready at all times, prepared to take in moms and kids with thirty seconds notice if needed, and Grandpa was a Justice of the Peace who was known to sit in a glider rocker on the front porch, cradling a shotgun in case somebody decided to go acting a darn fool.
Somewhere along the line, like in the mid to late 70s, Homemaking took a drastic turn for the worse, and people started making giant fake grape clusters. Now we have degraded into vinyl crafts – “Young Family – Established 2014”. Stuff where you make it and then aren’t sure you even want to keep it. We have family job charts galore, and families who have never experienced the smell of fresh bread.
nobody, thanks for this great portrait of old school “Homemaking” in the Church.
Nobody, that paean to the old days when women were only homemakers (or a certain kind of woman was only ever a homemaker, I should say) was nice. Really, it was.
But I see absolutely no relevance for a single mother trying to stitch together unpredictable shifts at service industry jobs in an effort to keep a roof over her child’s head. Even if homemaking meetings still worked that way they would be of no help to that woman. I find it striking how much Mormons prefer talking about “ideal” families with SAHMs, to the extent that a post about how we are failing to help people who don’t fit that mold turns into a nostalgic comment which basically implies that of only they would fit that mold, we could help them just fine.
I have to agree with Ojiisan. My mother was the RS president and I was the one that would go to the storehouse, pick up the food and deliver it to the family. It was a regular grocery store with all the same foods you would see in any grocery store. That was 30 years ago.
All these commenters are assuming that any given bishop and Relief Society president are trained and competent to administer charity food aid to a family in multi-generational poverty. That’s an awfully big assumption.
“Somewhere along the line, like in the mid to late 70s, Homemaking took a drastic turn for the worse, ”
Yes. When Correlation took away the Relief Society’s prerogative to administer their own budgets and write their own curriculum.
Also, completely irrelevant to the OP.