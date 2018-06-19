On Loaves and Fishes

by

Editors Note: On July 24, BCC Press will publish How the Light Gets In by Keira Shae. This memoir is the story of a girl growing up in a poor, non-Mormon family in Provo, Utah and encountering abuse, drugs, prostitution, family separation, and profound poverty in the shadow of the Temple and the LDS Church’s flagship university. She eventually converted to the Church after experiencing kindness from an LDS foster family as a teen. Here is a small taste of what you will encounter in this wonderful, terrifying, and ultimately transcendent true story.

I don’t know when I first heard the proverb about teaching a man how to fish and feeding him for a lifetime. But I’m sure it came from my Mormon neighbors when I was growing up in Utah Valley. My family was not Mormon, and we were very poor. And, in the both the metaphorical sense and the literal sense, none of us had the slightest idea what to do with a fish.

When my mother moved to Provo, she was a thrice-divorced high-school drop out with five small children. Most of our neighbors were LDS and seemed wary of us. Our non-Mormon neighbors were often absent, private, or avoidant.

When we were truly desperate–and we often were–we would seek out help beyond government assistance, which included churches. Most often, it was the LDS church. We discovered quickly that there was no church soup kitchen, no non-perishables stored at individual meetinghouses, no instant help if we were desperate. In those times, my siblings and I would wander the neighborhood begging for a spare can of peas or a can of tuna, and then mix it together over the heating element and eat it out of the pot.

The area’s LDS bishop had a “storehouse” of food (I was told), and my working, single mother–maxed out and tightly wound–would occasionally meet with with local Church leaders. There were interviews conducted, and my mother felt judged as they determined her and her children’s “worthiness” to receive storehouse food.

Very often, we were given generous food orders that should have helped to sustain our family. The problem is, we didn’t know what to do with most of it. It turns out that you don’t always feed someone by giving them a fish. Fish are messy. They have to be cleaned and cooked in certain ways that are not always obvious to single mothers who have never cooked a fish. If all you really want to do is feed someone for a day, give them microwavable fish sticks.

We didn’t actually get fish, of course. What we received were bags of flour, sugar, rolled oats (or sometimes on special occasions, plain granola), and salt. The only thing I recognized in the first food order we received was the canned beef chunks–and even with those I couldn’t figure out how to place them in a meal. We did not get a word explanation or a follow-up meeting from our leaders after being given the mysterious food items. It was inedible to us and puzzling, and it ended up in the garbage eventually, a waste for everyone involved. No one taught us how to fish. Or, in this case, make bread.

Eventually, my mother gave up on asking the Mormons for food entirely. When I joined the LDS church as a teenager, it became my burden to beg the bishop.

It was kind of the Mormons to help at all–especially one that was not of their congregation (at least initially). I have not received church welfare in my adult life. It has been years since my experiences with the Bishop’s storehouse, so I may be uninformed, redundant, or simply not qualified. Perhaps the kinds of improvements I want to suggest have already been made.

It is no one person’s fault that we have transitioned as a society to packaged foods. No one in the church is to blame for my grandmother’s, then my mother’s, and then my lack of knowledge about cooking and baking from scratch. Single motherhood, however daunting, is what my mother chose to avoid unhealthy relationships, so working was an inevitable consequence. But could there be room for improvement in helping in these circumstances? Certainly.

Some questions I would like to reflect on:

Is it possible to expect a single working mother of five small children to cook from scratch everyday? Especially the very basics, like bread? When should she learn this skill? Who would teach it to her?

Is it fair to require several time-consuming interviews with leaders to determine

worthiness for food, especially if the need is immediate?

Is it reasonable to only offer food options that require knowledge, skill and time?

Would you be willing to do twice as many interviews to learn the family’s history, check on its members, see if they are getting proper nutrition and that they have recipes or guidance?

These are questions that get to what we really mean by “charity,” or “the pure love of Christ.” Too often, I think, we use “teach a man to fish . . . .” when really mean, “don’t do anything at all.” Teaching people to fish–and to clean and cook what they catch challenging. It demands our time, our attention, and our engagement. It requires us to get messy to meet each other’s needs.

When somebody asks for help, they are placing themselves in an extremely vulnerable position. We have an opportunity to connect with others and feel more fulfilled by asking for our needs to be met and meeting the needs of others. Therefore, all of our needs are divine. They are gifts. We become brothers and sisters when we offer and request. The spaces between us vanish.

Above all, we must remember that Zion is where there are no poor among us. Often, we may envision us generously giving when we hear that phrase. I regularly forget that this also means having needs, feeling safe enough to voice them, and joyfully receiving, too. I hope all of us can feel fulfilled in eating the bread of charity, and then learning how to create our own loaves, and finally, to share the bread of charity with all we meet.