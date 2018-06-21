A Heart in Tune

by

I need to say some things to my fellow saints about the family separations at the border, but to explain it we need to first talk about music for a moment. Whether you sing or play an instrument yourself, or have only seen others perform, you know the familiar ritual of tuning the instrument. Here is a video of the cacophonous yet strangely beautiful process:

It begins with a loud, clear note from an accurate source: a piano, tuning fork, or the most trusted vocalist in the ensemble, holds a single reference note. Everyone else tunes up and down until all converge to match the source. Until all are in tune. In church, we often use this as a metaphor, speaking of being “in tune” with the Spirit, meaning that we need to listen to the source of truth, and adjust ourselves until our hearts produce the same notes, that is, the same responses, judgements, and actions that Jesus would produce. So far so good.

Here’s the thing about how tuning works: as strangely beautiful as the tuning might be, the concert isn’t done after the tuning. The tuning is just the preparation. It’s there to ensure you do the real performance right, that every note you play is just as correct as it would be if the reference source were playing it. But after the tuning part, you’re supposed to go off and play your own part in the actual performance.

So my dear fellow saints, let me suggest something: if you’re just going to church and straining your ear to the hear the reference note, and then eagerly playing the exact same note, but that note is all you’re ever playing, you’re doing it wrong. Specifically, this week, let me suggest this: if you were neutral or supportive of the new “zero tolerance” policy of family separation at the border, until you heard that the church came out against it, you’re doing it wrong.

Yes, I saw that happen, members who were neutral or even supportive of Trump’s policy but “tuned in” once the church made a decree. While I’m glad they came around as soon as they saw the church weigh in (certainly even that much is not always the case), I confess I’m deeply disappointed in my fellow saints that years of hanging framed copies of the Proclamation on the Family on our walls like an icon and singing “Families Can Be Together Forever” was apparently not enough to instill in us that family togetherness is important. If that was you, oh belated laborer in the field, I’m talking to you. I’m deeply disappointed that the reference note is the only note you’re ever playing, when that’s not how orchestra concerts work, and that’s not how being a person who is in tune with the Spirit is supposed to work.

You’re supposed to keep your heart in tune with the Spirit so that when you hear audio recorded inside a toddler prison that consists of children crying and wailing in despair, your well-tuned instrument of a heart can independently anticipate exactly what notes the Source would be playing right now if it had your part in this orchestra. Your well-tuned heart would recognize that Jesus would definitely not be ok with that, and as His hands on earth and a person who has covenanted to bear his name, you should be moving heaven and earth to stop it. You’re supposed to be in tune with the Spirit so that when you read in the news that a baby was literally taken from its mother’s breast while breastfeeding, your heart already plays the right tune for this movement of the piece, which is to call that abhorrent and close to the polar opposite of everything good and Christian in the world.

A violinist who sits out entire movements waiting to hear the next tuning note played, so he or she can eagerly play exactly that one note would look ridiculous. And if you’re staying passive and silent in between official church statements on important issues because you think your job is only to play notes when the church releases one, and that habit keeps you on the fence about the morality of needlessly shredding families and irreparably traumatizing children, well, the same is true.

I’m not asking you to go off-message, to play out-of-tune notes. The fact that the church eventually did release a statement condemning this should prove to you that if your heart had been truly in tune, you would have recognized the policy was condemnable.

Tune your heart. Then go play.