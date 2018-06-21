Announcing God’s Tender Mercies by David Dollahite

by

As you all know, we here at BCC Press are committed to serving up the best long-form content available in the Mormon world, and today, we are proud to prove it once again with our newest release, David C. Dollahite’s wonderful conversion memoir, God’s Tender Mercies: Sacred Experiences of a Mormon Convert.

If you don’t know David, you definitely should. He is a Professor of Family Life at Brigham Young University and the author or co-author of six other books, including Deseret Book’s Successful Marriages and Families in 2012 and the textbook Religion and Families, published by Routledge in 2016. In God’s Tender Mercies, he tells the story of his own conversion to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, his mission, his marriage, and his international work as a scholar of family life.

God’s Tender Mercies features another outstanding cover by BCC’s own Christian Harrison and is available in paperback and Kindle versions, with an audiobook coming soon. The excerpt below comes from Chapter 19, “Dreams, Blessings, Baptisms, & Confirmations,” which takes place during his LDS mission in New England.

—————————————————————————————————————————————-

On November 11, one of the most important sequences of events in my mission and my life began. Our Elder’s Quorum president, Brother Corrigan, called us on Saturday evening to tell us he was bringing a friend to church the next day. On Sunday, he introduced us to Jackie McLean, a single mother of three children, Marie, Kelly, and Jimmy.

While we were in a Sunday School class, Brother Corrigan came and got us out of class and asked if we would assist him in administering to Jackie. She had been trying to quit smoking for some time. Brother Corrigan told her about priesthood blessings and she had asked for a blessing. We went downstairs into a classroom and gave Jackie a priesthood blessing by laying our hands on her head and speaking words inspired by the Holy Spirit.

Brother Corrigan stood behind her and was voice for the blessing, Elder Buhler stood behind her on her left and I stood behind her on her right. During the blessing, Elder Buhler and I felt the spirit very strongly. After the blessing, Jackie stood up and looked very white—as though she was going to pass out. She said she was not feeling well and wanted to go home. She accepted our invitation to take the discussions the next day and went home.

We began teaching the McLean family the next evening. The kids seemed to enjoy our visits and accepted what we taught. Jackie accepted everything we taught her although though she said she had been a Pentecostal Christian who had read and believed a great deal of anti-Mormon literature.

On the 21st of November, as Elder Buhler and I were teaching Jackie McLean about the Atonement of Jesus Christ, I began to have the strongest sense of déjà vu (the feeling you have experienced something before) that I had ever experienced. It became stronger and stronger. I stopped teaching, turned to Elder Buhler, and said, “I am feeling really strong déjà vu.”

Elder Buhler said, “So am I!”

Then Jackie said, “Would you like me to tell you why?” We nodded and she told us that beginning a couple of years ago she began having a recurring dream that she was in some deep distress and there were two young men in dark suits with short hair who were praying over her. The dream was very vivid and it bothered her. She did not know the two young men and she did not know if, in the dream, she was dying or was dead. She was bothered enough that she asked a number of people, including her pastor and a palm reader, to “interpret” the dream. No one gave her a satisfactory answer. She continued to have the dream a number of times in the next two years.

She then said, “When you gave me the blessing on the day we met, the dream came to me again and I saw the faces in my dream. It was you, Elder Buhler, and you, Elder Dollahite.” That was why she felt sick after the blessing—because she thought it may mean she was going to die. She told us that was why she agreed to be taught and accepted everything we had taught her even though she had been told by her Christian pastors that the Mormon Church was a cult and she should never listen to Mormon missionaries. Indeed, she was one of the most faithful members of her church and her current pastor could not believe she was listening to us. He was working very hard on her telling her she was going to go to hell if she became a Mormon. She said she knew that God had given her the dream to prepare her to accept what we were teaching her.

For me this was an extremely important revelation since when she had begun having the dream I was not even a member of the Church—in fact I had not even heard of the Church. Thus, the Lord knew before I did that I would accept the gospel, that I would serve a mission, that I would be called to New England, that I would be assigned to that area, that Elder Buhler would be my companion, and that we would give Jackie McLean a blessing during which she would recognize us from her dream.

This has been one of the greatest tender mercies the Lord has granted to me. Because of this experience, I have never doubted that the Lord is guiding my life—and other people’s lives. I have always known that the Lord knows the beginning from the end and I have always tried to have faith in the Lord’s divine plans and purposes for me and for others . . .

David C. Dollahite, PhD, is Professor of Family Life at Brigham Young University where he teaches classes and conducts research on the links between religion and family life. He is Co-Director (with Dr. Loren Marks) of the American Families of Faith Project. He and his wife, Mary, have been married for 35 years and have seven children and three grandchildren. Dave has served as bishop of a BYU student ward, stake high councilor, bishop’s counselor (twice), stake mission president, and currently serves as stake Sunday School president and Elders Quorum instructor. Two of his hymns, “As Families in the Latter Days” and “May Thy Face of Shining Splendor,” were performed in the LDS Music Festival. He is coauthor/coeditor of six books including Successful Marriages and Families (Deseret Book, 2012).