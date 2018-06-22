On Hypocrisy

by

A week ago I published a post calling for kindness, and in the days that followed I’ve made some comments here that left other participants in the thread wondering whether I really meant it. Today I’m less interested in defending those comments than in exploring the dilemma and trying to inch toward doing better. Kindness is very important to me, but, to be honest, I can feel pretty lost when I try to figure out how exactly to be kind in any given moment.

Jesus saved some of his harshest words for hypocrites. The fiercest chapter in the gospels is easily Matthew 23, where Jesus rails against the hypocrisy of the scribes and Pharisees. To me, the most damning of the many damning things he says there comes near the beginning of the chapter: “The scribes and the Pharisees sit on Moses’ seat; therefore, do whatever they teach you and follow it; but do not do as they do, for they do not practise what they teach. They tie up heavy burdens, hard to bear, and lay them on the shoulders of others; but they themselves are unwilling to lift a finger to move them” (Matt. 23:2-4, NRSV).

Have I, in calling for kindness, laid upon others a burden that I am unwilling to take up myself? I think that the answer, to some degree, has to be yes.

In Greek the word hypocrite refers to a play-actor, someone who literally puts on a show of being someone other than who they really are—or who they really ought to be. The trouble is that to some degree we all run afoul of this standard. As Paul wrote to the Romans, we all sin and fall short of the glory of God.

So we’re all hypocrites. I’m definitely one, in so many ways.

From another perspective, though, our shared hypocrisy simply means that we’re all in a state of becoming. None of us is yet who we ought to be.

Now, here’s the part of the post where I try to argue that Jesus is being kind in Matthew 23.* He is most certainly not being nice—calling people whited sepulchers definitely crosses that line—but being nice and being kind are two different things. Being nice means carefully avoiding saying anything that might offend or upset someone else, and Jesus failed that test big time. I mean, the authorities killed him for a reason, and it wasn’t because they wanted to help God’s plan move along or anything like that. They killed him because he wasn’t nice to them, and that made them angry.

Kindness is different, though, because kindness demands justice. In the case of hypocrites, justice means being who you ought to be instead of just putting on a show. Since we’re all hypocrites, kindness means calling forward in each other who we ought to be and puncturing any shows of piety that happen to stand in the way. Jesus is kind in Matthew 23 because he gives hypocrisy no quarter. He wants those of us who read his words to be kind, instead of just writing lovely blog posts about kindness. He sees us in our state of becoming and calls us, well, to become.

The dilemma, then, for those of us who aren’t Jesus, is that kindness always implicates us in our own hypocrisy. If I, in kindness, call you to be better than you are, the call always bounces back and hits me with the same force. In trying to be kind, I always end up mowing myself with my own scythe.

But kindness has a soft edge in addition to the sharper one I’ve been emphasizing. Fiery as Matthew 23 may be, Jesus is not interested in burning the targets of his speech down to ashes with all of the trash in Gehenna. He just wants them to be who they ought to be: actually religious, instead of just religious for show. And by “actually religious” he just means what the Hebrew scriptures consistently taught: care for the poor, the parentless, the widow, the stranger. That care is kindness, too, because it makes sure that these marginalized and disadvantaged people don’t get shoved out of the beloved community, where Paul tells us (in 1 Cor. 12) that they have a prominent place.

Invoking the beloved community (especially in light of this month’s commemoration of the 1978 revelation) means invoking Martin Luther King, jr., and it also means invoking James Cone’s reminder that achieving the beloved community requires white theologians to address white supremacy head-on, with much more frequency and gusto than we have. Cone, may he rest in peace, was kind in calling us out, just as King was before him. King and Cone were kind because they called us, as a nation and as a small-c church, to be kind in the way that we always ought to have been, but far too rarely were.

Both men had their flaws, of course. Cone’s early work, as Delores S. Williams pointed out, marginalized the plight of black women. To Cone’s credit, he listened, acknowledged his failing, and tried to do better. In this sense, kindness is all about community. Flawed as we are, we need each other.

Kindness, then, isn’t a matter of individual righteousness alone. The Greek word dikaiosyne can be translated as both “righteousness” and as “justice”: it always points out to the societies we live in even as it points directly back at us as individuals. In this light, repentance isn’t really something I can do alone, because it involves all of us, even though I absolutely need to do my part.

Kindness, I’m arguing, is central to that project of repentance. Kindness simultaneously names where we’re going and how we’re going to get there.

But kindness is hard. I fail at it with some regularity. To those of you who have been on the receiving end of my failures: I’m sorry. I’ll try to do better.

If kindness is the way forward, though, that also includes kindness to ourselves. I suspect that Matthew-23 Jesus wouldn’t have very nice things to say about public self-flagellation as a display of piety. So, I’m not beating myself up here; instead, I’m just calling myself to get back in the saddle and try again. Who wants to join me?

—

*This claim needs a historical-critical caveat. The Gospel of Matthew was written decades after Jesus’ life, in a period when what we now call Christianity and Judaism were locked in a messy process of disambiguating themselves from each other. The New Testament thus turns out to be, shall we say, less than fair in its depiction of Pharisees. Without getting into the whole vexed question of which are and which are not Jesus’ ipsissima verba, I’m just going to sprinkle a little doubt on the idea that this chapter’s treatment of Pharisees per se counts as kind. Its treatment of hypocrites totally is, though.