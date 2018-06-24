2018 Preach My Gospel edition

by

This week the church released a new edition of Preach My Gospel. I have a fondness for this document as when it was first released, a young missionary serving in my ward stood up and testified of his gratitude that missionaries were now going to be able to follow the spirit. My wife and I looked at each other and almost in unison said, “That was what was wrong with our missions!”

I haven’t read through the entire new document, but my quick look showed new changes galore. Unsurprisingly, it has been updated with more recent GA quotes. President Oaks’ 2014 sermon on women and the priesthood shows how female priesthood authority is becoming catechismal:



[2004] The Power and Authority of Your Calling Missionaries are to go “in the power of the ordination wherewith [they have] been ordained, proclaiming glad tidings of great joy, even the everlasting gospel” (D&C 79:1). You have authority to preach the gospel. If you hold the priesthood, you have the authority to administer the ordinances thereof. As you prayerfully and worthily exercise that authority, you will receive spiritual power, which is evidence of the reality of your call. Do not be afraid or shy about fulfilling this commission. Just as the sons of Mosiah, you are to teach with the power and authority of God (see Alma 17:2–3). [2018] The Power and Authority of Your Calling Missionaries are to go “in the power of the ordination wherewith [they have] been ordained, proclaiming glad tidings of great joy, even the everlasting gospel” (Doctrine and Covenants 79:1). As a missionary, you have authority to preach the gospel. President Dallin H. Oaks has taught: “Whoever functions in an office or calling received from one who holds priesthood keys exercises priesthood authority in performing her or his assigned duties” (“The Keys and Authority of the Priesthood,” Ensign or Liahona, May 2014, 51). As you prayerfully and worthily exercise that authority, you will receive spiritual power, which is evidence of the reality of your call. Do not be afraid or shy about fulfilling this commission. Just as the sons of Mosiah, you are to teach with the power and authority of God (see Alma 17:2–3). If you hold the priesthood, you also have the authority to administer the ordinances thereof.

The shift in placement of “ordinances thereof” unfortunately removes it from the antecedent of “the gospel” and breaks the syntax. Or maybe “ordinances thereof” have become a noun unto themselves.

Similar to the shifts Home and Visiting Teaching, the progressive impulse to measure has been refocused, so that we are counting fewer tasks. Now this is a revolution that would have changed my mission experience. Note the shift from investigators to people, and counting people instead of lessons:

[2004] Key Indicators to Record and Report • Investigators baptized and confirmed

• Investigators with a baptismal date

• Investigators who attend sacrament meeting

• Lessons taught to investigators with a member present

• Other lessons taught

• Progressing investigators

• Referrals received and contacted

• New investigators

• Lessons taught to recent converts and less-active members [2018] Key Indicators to Record and Report • People baptized and confirmed

• People with a baptismal date

• People who attended sacrament meeting

• New people being taught.

I look forward to reading more.