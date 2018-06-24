Saul and the Zero Tolerance Trap #BCCSudaySchool2018

by

Note: This is a follow up Lesson 22: “The Lord Looketh on the Heart,” which discuss 1 Samuel 9–11; 13; 15–17. Today’s post is about Chapter 14, which got lost in the cracks. It may also have something to do with a contemporary social issue, but, of course, that is purely incidental.

1 Samuel 14 explains the second of the three events that caused God to reject Saul as Israel’s king. The other two get a lot more lesson time because their morals can be easily adapted to the standard call-and-response format of the Sunday School Liturgy.

In Chapter 13, Saul is condemned for initiating a sacrifice on his own athority–thus proving that only priesthood holders can perform valid ordinances. And in Chapter 15, Saul is rejected for insufficiently destroying everything in the city of Amelek because he wanted to hold back some of the best animals for the Lord–demonstrating (just in case we needed another reminder) that “to obey is better than to sacrifice.”

Chapter 14 is part of this sequence, but like all middle parts, it presents the main message of the trilogy more subtly. This chapter begins with Saul making a law and ends with him almost killing his own son. It all starts with a kingly decree that everybody should fast to ensure victory over the Philistines:

And the men of Israel were distressed that day, for Saul had placed the people under oath, saying, “Cursed is the man who eats any food until evening, before I have taken vengeance on my enemies.” So none of the people tasted food. (1 Sam 14:24)

As a military strategy, this is kind of stupid. It ignores the basic rule that starving people make bad soldiers. But he’s the king, so whatever. But when his son Jonathan, who did not hear the order or make the oath–because he was off with his armor-bearer kicking Philistine butt–has a drop of honey, Saul feels compelled by his proclamation to kill his own son, which he attempts to do until the people of Israel rise up in his defense.

The story of Saul and Jonathan is actually a version of a fairly common story that bounced around the ancient world: a father, trying to appease the gods, makes a rash oath that ends up causing him to sacrifice his child. We see this in the Judges 11, when Jephthah promises God that, if God gives him victory in a battle, he will sacrifice the first thing he sees when he comes home–which, of course, turns out to be his daughter. And we see it in the Greek myth of Idomeneus, who makes almost the same promise to Poseidon in exchange for good winds–and has the exact same result with his son.

These stories are all related to each other–and they are all examples of proposition testing. They establish an extreme situation in which a ruler makes a declaration and then has to face the fact that this declaration will cause him to kill someone he loves. In each case, the proposition being tested is, “can there ever be room for compassion in the application of a law?”

The earlier stories all come down hard on the side of zero tolerance. Jephthah and Idomeneus made their declarations, and they are bound by them. If that means they have to cross the human sacrifice line and kill their own daughter, well, too bad. Oaths are oaths, after all, and one can’t go changing them just because your only child has to be burned in a pyre.

The story of Saul, on the other hand, aggressively rejects this idea. Using the same basic framework of the other stories, the narrative puts Saul in a zero-tolerance trap. He makes a law–not a particularly good one, but one that falls within the scope of his authority. And then he is presented with a really good reason to make an exception–his own son, who had no knowledge of the law, inadvertently broke it by doing something as inoffensive as licking a stick with honey on it. When Saul pushes for Jonathan’s execution, he crosses the Child Sacrifice line that, by this time, has been firmly established as an important thing among the Israelites.

And we need to be clear that this is not an Abrahamic test. God didn’t tell Saul to make everybody fast. It was a completely human law. And Saul is presented with a set of circumstances that, to any rational person, would call for an exception. His son asks him to make an exception. His people ask him to make an exception. He would benefit politically from making an exception. It is only his own zero-tolerance mindset that makes him think he has to kill his son.

But the people won’t stand for it. In the first real challenge to Saul’s power, the people of Israel rise up in rebellion and save Jonathan’s life. And this is the really important thing that happens.Saul’s unwise zero-tolerance approach to his own decrees causes him to lose the support of his people–and ignites the civil war that will ultimately remove him from power.

First Samuel is a warning to rulers that a zero-tolerance approach to the law is no way to run a country. It’s a trap! It removes the element of judgment from the concept of justice. This is the narrator’s second example of why Saul is not fit to be Israel’s king: he believes so strongly in his own decrees that he is willing to destroy his own House rather than exercise either judgment or compassion in applying them. The people rightly conclude that a ruler like that has no business being their king.