Lesson 24: “Create in me a clean heart.” #BCCSundaySchool2018

This lesson has two parts: (1) The story of David’s rape/adultery with Bathsheba, his murder of Uriah to cover it up, and his discovery by the prophet Nathan, and (2) Psalm 51, which tradition says is David’s repentant response to the episode.

David’s Sins

The story starts in 2 Samuel 11 by noting that “at the time when kings go forth to battle,” David “tarried at Jerusalem.” I’ve heard some people use this to say that the reason David sinned with/against Bathsheba is because he wasn’t out waging war like he should have been. I call BS. That interpretation subtly suggests that the only options available to men are sex or violence. I guess you could extrapolate some broader principle that staying busy doing our duties can help keep us from temptation, but the focus is David’s fall from grace, not necessarily what caused it.

And in fact, as we’ll see when we get to Psalm 51, focusing on avoiding sin, rather than on repenting from it, is kind of a mistake here because the whole point of these passages is that we are all like David: we all sin, and we all need to rely desperately on God alone for redemption. But more on that later.

So David’s walking on his roof, sees Bathsheba washing herself, and sends for her. I’ve heard people say that this is proof that Bathsheba was being immodest by bathing where David could see her. Again, I call BS. First, the text says she was “washing herself;” it doesn’t say she was bathing, and it doesn’t say she was undressed. The text doesn’t say that David lusted after her because she was naked or half-naked, or immodestly dressed. It simply says that she was “very beautiful to look upon,” and that’s as true of a modestly dressed beautiful women as it is of a less modestly dressed women. (In fact, if “modest is hottest,” and women are supposed to avoid tempting men with their “hotness,” isn’t it actually sinful to dress modestly?) For all we know, Bathsheba was fully clothed and was innocently washing her face and hands. Again, the focus of this story is not on Bathsheba’s fault, it is on David’s fall from grace.

Given the way David is portrayed as a powerful king, and the relatively low status of women in general in the Old Testament in general, it’s really problematic to see Bathsheba as the guilty party, or even as a willing participant in adultery. The text tells us that David sent messengers “and took her.” If anything, that suggests that she may have been taken against her will. Even if she wasn’t taken forcefully to David and raped by him, did she have any realistic choice to refuse? Maybe, but not one that wouldn’t carry with it a significant risk of death for defying the will of the king. Lessons condemning Bathsheba as the temptress and instigator of David’s fall come dangerously close, in my opinion, to victim-blaming, telling rape victims that it’s better to be killed than raped. Again, this story is not about Bathsheba’s fall; it’s about David’s fall. And later, when Nathan exposes David, Nathan blames nobody but David for that fall.

So then she comes to David, and “he lay with her; for she was purified from her uncleanness.” This has to be one of the most morally perverted passages in all of scripture. David scrupulously follows the Mosaic law’s regulations about sex with a menstruating woman, but openly violates much more serious moral obligations. It’s like praising a modern day Mormon for not having a cigarette in bed after committing adultery.

So it turns out later that Bathsheba is pregnant, and she tells David. So to hide his sin, David sends for Bathsheba’s husband Uriah so he will have sex with her and it will look to everyone like the child is Uriah’s. But Uriah refuses, out of a sense of solidarity with his fellow-soldiers, to sleep in his house with his wife. So David sends Uriah back and has Uriah sent to the most dangerous part of the battle, and has the other troops retreat, leaving him to die.

Bathsheba mourns for her husband. Notice that there’s nothing at all in the text to suggest that the mourning was feigned or insincere. That might be another indication that Bathsheba was not a willing participant. But when she’s finished mourning, David “sent and fetched her to his house” and makes her his wife.

Nathan’s Visit

The prophet Nathan comes to David and tells him the parable of the ewe lamb: a rich man has many sheep, a poor man has just one little lamb that he raised as a pet and loved as one of his own children, and the rich man steals, kills, and roasts the poor man’s ewe to serve to a visitor. David is angry and swears vengeance on the rich man. Nathan’s response: “Thou art the man.”

The parable is pretty cringeworthy with the way it compares Bathsheba to a an animal, a possession of Uriah, and the way it puts the focus of David’s sin not on what he did to Bathsheba, but on the harm he did to Uriah, by stealing his property. But thought it is uncomfortable, the parable is effective.

Nathan then curses David that the Lord would “raise up evil against [David] out of [his] own house,” that he would take David’s wives away from him and give them to another who would have sex with them publicly, and that Bathsheba’s child would die. The child does die, and David and Bathsheba have another son, Solomon.

Psalm 51

Here’s my paraphrase of Psalm 51, David’s literary repentance.

Have mercy on me, oh God, because of your lovingkindness.

Exercise your abundance of tender mercy and erase my sin.

Bathe me and wash my sin from me; cleanse me of my sin. I have sinned against you and you alone; I have done evil against you.

You are right when you speak; your judgments are justified.

I was formed in wickedness, I was conceived in sin.

But you demand truth even in the womb; and even before my birth you taught me wisdom. Purify me with fresh herbs, and I will be clean; wash me, and I will be as pure as new snow.

Let my ears her joy again; let my broken bones rejoice.

Don’t look at my sins; erase my misdeeds.

Create in me a clean heart, oh God; make a new spirit inside of me.

Don’t banish me from your presence; don’t take your holy spirit from me.

Give me back the joy of your salvation; uphold me freely with your spirit. Then I will teach sinners of your ways; they will be converted to you.

Save me from bloodguilt, oh God, oh God of my salvation; and my tongue will sing out loud of your righteousness.

Oh, Lord, open my lips; full my mouth your praise. You don’t want sacrifice (if you did, I’d give it); you don’t delight in burnt offerings.

The only sacrifice that pleases you is a broken heart; a broken heart and humble spirit, oh God, you will not despise.

Exercise your pleasure and do good things for Zion; build the walls of Jersalem.

Then the righteous sacrifice will please you, with burnt offerings and bulls on your altar.

There are few interesting things about this Psalm and what it teaches about repentance:

First, notice how in David’s Psalm God is the actor, and David is the object that is acted upon. The only sentence in the entire Psalm that puts David as the actor is “I will teach sinners of your ways” and even that is in the context of David asking God to open his lips and fill his mouth with the words to say to the sinners. We like to talk about repentance as though it is all in our power. We make lists of steps of repentance, and we give the impression that as soon as you complete the steps, you’ve purged your sin and you’re good to go.

But what David understood is that following lists and rules does nothing for us by itself. The only thing that can forgive sin and cleanse from it is God’s mercy and grace. We repent not because repenting actually cleanses us; we repent because God gives his grace to the repentant. We still depend entirely on him for redemption.

How does David’s embrace of his helplessness and total reliance on God compare with Lehi’s admonition that there are “things to act and things to be acted upon”?

David’s getting at something similar when he talks about God not caring for the obedience to the laws of animal sacrifice, but caring for the sacrifice of a broken heart. David understood that a human being cannot remake his heart through force of will; the only way to receive a redeemed heart is to break the old unredeemed heart and have God create a new heart through an act of grace. To say that God doesn’t want sacrifice is really kind of a radical thing to say in the context of the old testament. I can imagine that it might have been really offensive to some of the priests. But he seems to be describing a sort of progression. First he says that God doesn’t want sacrifice, then he says that the true sacrifice that God wants is a sacrifice of a broken heart, and then he goes on to say that then God will be pleased with sacrifices. God cares nothing for empty obedience. Once we become converted through an act of grace, only then can we offer the kind of obedience that is pleasing to God.

What are our modern “sacrifices”–things we do out of a sense of obedience, but that can become excuses for not giving the true sacrifice of a broken heart?

How does this compare with Moroni’s teaching that a man “being evil [i.e. unconverted] cannot offer a good gift” because even if he does so outwardly, it is “not counted as righteousness.”

Notice what David asks God not to take from him: God’s presence and the Holy Spirit.

What do we symbolically receive in the ordinances of confirmation, the sacrament, and the endowment?

How do these ordinances relate to repentance? What can that teach us about the relationship between repentance and God’s presence and spirit?

Why does David say that he has sinned against God only? This isn’t true, is it? He’s certainly sinned against Uriah, and almost certainly against Bathsheba as well. Why does he say that he has sinned against God only? Is he perhaps saying that by sinning against his fellow-creatures, made in God’s image, he was sinning against God himself?

Notice what David says about his own sinful nature: he was formed in iniquity and conceived in sin.

Is David embracing original sin? Why or why not?

How can we reconcile David’s statement that he was conceived in sin with our belief that children are not accountable for their actions?

How does this compare with other scriptures that talk about human nature and conceived in sin, or evil, like Ether 3:2, or Moses 6:53-55.

Does this relate to the way David portrays himself as helpless and pleads with God to “act upon” him to save him rather than portraying himself as affirmatively acting to secure his salvation?

It seems maybe a little out of place in a poem all about sin and repentance and grace to suddenly shift and start talking about teaching sinners of God’s ways and converting them to God.

How does our own individual salvation relate to testifying of God’s goodness to other sinners?

Should we perhaps focus more on experiencing conversion than on techniques and skills when we prepare young men and women to serve missions?

When David describes God opening his lips and filling his mouth, he talks about God filling his mouth with “praise.” When we talk about missionary work today, we usually speak of sharing our “testimony,” rather than of praise. Does it change the way you think of testimony and missionary work to think of it as “praise”? How might we do missionary work differently if we think of the message as one of praise?

Side Note: Did David lose his exaltation?

The polygamy revelation, now canonized as section 132, says that David “hath fallen from his exaltation, and received his portion; and he shall not inherit [his plural wives] out of the world.” The traditional reading of this verse is that David will not be exalted in the celestial kingdom. That’s consistent with verse 26 of the same revelation, which says that those that are sealed by the sealing power of the priesthood will “enter into their exaltation,” no matter what sins they commit, unless they commit murder and “shed innocent blood.” But I’m not sure we can be that specific about David’s salvation.

“Exaltation” is a term of art today, but I’m not sure it necessarily had the same fixed meaning at the time of the polygamy revelation. In context, the statement about David seems to be more focused on whether his marriage relationship with his wives will survive death than with the final state of his soul. If we take this to mean that David has been expelled from “this order of the priesthood,” that is “the new and everlasting covenant,” as referred to in section 131, then the logical conclusion is that David cannot enter into the highest of the three degrees within the “celestial glory.”

But that conclusion isn’t necessarily fixed. One way of reading section 132’s perseverance verses is that the unconditional promise of salvation is lost when a person sheds innocent blood, but that it does not necessarily follow that the person cannot repent and be forgiven. Section 137, at least, stands for the principle that despite the fact that the saints try to forge the celestial kingdom while still on earth by creating and sanctifying the relationships that will constitute heaven, we can’t foresee exactly what heaven will be like, and even those that we thought may have been lost while on earth may yet surprise us by showing up in the celestial kingdom.

(We should remember that “this order of priesthood” has undergone a change in interpretation. It used to mean polygamous marriage. Now it simply means temple marriage.)

I like to hold out hope for David. Why does it matter? To me it matters because it seems like a mistake to teach an entire lesson about what David’s Psalms can teach up about repentance only to conclude by saying that the things he was guilty of are beyond the reach of repentance. I don’t know how God will judge, and in fact, that’s one of the things Jesus specifically tells us not to speculate on, but I’m not willing to entirely give up on David.

Conclusion

I think we undervalue the psalms. That’s a mistake. Jesus loved the psalms, and quoted from them regularly. They have a lot to teach us, and the psalms of David especially have a lot to teach us about repentance. This lesson is a chance to really get into at least one of them. Everyone knows the story of Bathsheba, and while it’s a valuable story, if I were teaching this lesson, I’d be tempted to spend most of the time on the psalm and only briefly review the story.