Sharing Holy Spaces

When my niece was 12 years old, I told her that if she picked a foreign language and stuck with it until she graduated from high school, I would take her to the country of her choice that spoke that language. This smart, hard-working girl just graduated from high school, having completed AP Spanish. On Tuesday we leave for Spain, with a brief stopover in Rome. I’m beyond excited.

I was about her age the first time I traveled abroad–to Russia (actually the Soviet Union if you want to carbon date my wrinkles). I returned a few years later as a missionary, then started a career/hobby lifestyle of frequent travel, including living and traveling extensively in Europe. Just writing that sentence makes me realize how lucky I’ve been. But it also makes me realize how changed I’ve been by this frequent travel–including in the developing world and war zones. My mind and my heart have been ripped open over and over again as I’ve confronted the beautiful, the horrible, the sublime, and the tragic. I’m not the same person I would have been without this exposure to others. I’m so excited for her to have this experience as she transitions into adulthood.

In our preparatory conversations about art, architecture, music, and culture, I’m also realizing how much my idea of the spiritual has been influenced by visiting the holy spaces of other religions. I can’t wait to sit in a cathedral and talk about the symbolism of the cross architecture, or to explore classic art influenced by Biblical stories and themes. I want to re-experience shrines, altars, mosaics, and delicate Renaissance halos with her. Our first day in Europe we will be staying just outside the walls of the Vatican, and I cannot wait to share that holy place with this girl I love. I feel like my basic respect and deference to the spiritual lives and fundamental humanity of others has been shored up by sharing space with them. I want to see her drown in foreign voices and music and food and smells so she can understand and respect the vibrancy and validity of life outside of America. When we talk about all people being our brothers and sisters and children of God, then see up close the differences we have, our conception of God expands.