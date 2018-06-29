Colorful Socks

JD is a gay man in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — and he still attends!
He could still really use a friend there. His colorful church socks get lonely too. This piece is a follow up to a previous one Part 1.
Last month, I wrote about my struggles as a gay man in the Church. There, like everywhere, my LGBTQ friends and I have received numerous pieces of repetitive advice. As we approach the end of Pride, I want to provide my reactions to some common themes.
Until we consider the real implications of our statements, actions, and policies, we are not prepared to minister to our LGBTQ brothers and sisters.
“Please stay and worship with us”
Many of my friends and I desperately want to worship with our Mormon brothers and sisters because we love the gospel. But an invitation to worship rings hollow when our “core characteristic” [1] has been officially labeled a “satanic perversion” [2] and desires “counterfeit.” It is spoken from the pulpit often. For example: Recently during sacrament meeting I invited a non-member gay friend to church. A Utah mission president was giving a talk. In it, he declared that the election of a non-member lesbian mayor of Salt Lake City was an example of “secret and abominable things happening in the very heart of Zion.”[3] Do you think that my friend ever wanted to come back?
This negative messaging happens regularly to our LGBTQ youth both in church and in seminary. “You can certainly come on the youth trip – if you sleep in a tent all by yourself.” [4] “The brethren have definitively declared that ‘same-gender attraction’ is not biological in origin.” [5] “We can’t invite your son to that activity – how can we protect our kids from getting attacked?” [4] Of course they stop attending before adulthood. It’s why even apostles admit that this church may not be safe. [6]
“Your situation is no different than the singles within the church.”
A friend stated succinctly: “Single people may pray every night to find someone to love. Celibate gay people pray every night NOT to find love.” Imagine that every time in your life you had a childhood crush, an innocent teenage flirtation, or even any desire to have a fulfilling relationship as an adult, you had to bury it down with feelings of shame and disgust.
There is a world of difference between not having a partner now, and being told that you are fundamentally flawed and broken because even your inherent desire to ever have a partner is evil.[7] To stay fully within the church, I must voluntarily turn down honorable individuals who would be good companions – so that I can eat dinner alone for the rest of my life. I have been explicitly told by a general authority that “If I keep my covenants, that on the morning of the first resurrection I will fall deeply in love with the first single sister that I see.” I’m essentially told I’m a replaceable variable in an eternal equation, acceptable just as long as the parts fit together in officially sanctioned ways.
That can’t be true, can it? Does earnest love, commitment, service, devotion, and fidelity truly not sanctify when between two individuals with Y chromosomes? Are gay dudes just shellfish while God observes kosher? “Thou shalt not partake” even when they look really good coming out of the ocean? [8]
“Follow Elder Oaks’s counsel- stop considering your ‘attraction’ to be the defining fact of your existence.”[1]
The Proclamation on the Family is central to Mormon discourse. Families in mortality and eternity are defined as the reason for our heterosexual existence. Homes and workplaces and churches are filled with pictures and conversations and lessons about families. How can I NOT persistently ponder my status? Until leaders and members conceptualize “same-gender attraction” in the same terms as their own feelings towards spouses and family, there will be a continual disconnect.
“Increase your testimony, stop thinking about it and just follow your leaders.“
Local and general authorities are earnest. But on LGBTQ issues, they have explicitly and continually taught the philosophies of men mingled with scripture. They solemnly proclaim each iteration to be the word of the Lord and encourage strict obedience. But quietly, they admit they simply don’t know what to do and concede there is very little hope. [6] Each “prophetic” statement implying knowledge and direction on God’s LGBTQ children cedes credibility and lessens trust. All this tells me is that our leaders are operating under lesser light and knowledge and true revelation is needed.
President Spencer W Kimball movingly described the process of seeking needed revelation. ”Revelations will probably never come unless they are desired…most revelations come when a man is on his tiptoes, reaching as high as he can for something which he knows he needs, and then there burst upon him the answer to his problems.” [9] On answers to LGBTQ questions, is the Church reaching upwards or fearfully grasping backwards?
The disconnected between current Church position and the lived LGTBQ experience reminds me of Captain Moroni and Pahoran. Captain Moroni was a righteous leader, a “strong and a mighty man…a man of a perfect understanding.” [10] During a time of devastating wars (Alma 59-61), Moroni condemns the governor Pahoran and forcefully calls him to repentance. In his response, Pahoran kindly corrects Moroni, who, while exceptionally righteous and had the spirit of revelation and prophecy (3 Ne 3:19), was far removed and speaking from emotional prejudice based on limited knowledge. Moroni did not receive truth until he actively (albeit inadvertently) sought it directly from the source, then listened and changed.
We need to ask more questions. How often has the Holy Spirit tried to tell us something we needed to know but couldn’t get past the massive iron gate of what we thought we already knew?…if we stop asking questions, stop thinking, stop pondering, we can thwart the revelations of the Spirit.” [11]
My Testimony: I will go and do
As a gay man in the Church, I hold on to what I DO know. [12] During my missionary service and beyond, I saw that obedience to inherently good principles brought practical benefits. I know that a marital relationship in earnest is one of the great, if not greatest, mechanisms of love and learning in this life. I know that honest love and “concern for the comfort and well-being of one’s companion” is sanctifying and decreases the selfish impulses of the natural man. [13] [14] I know that I will eventually have to stand before God and explain the actions of my life based on what I know, and that I won’t be able to outsource my conscience or choices to a conference talk, Ensign article, or policy. I will be directly asked “With what you knew, what did you do to help others?”
While writing this piece, a insistent impression has filled my mind, giving new meaning to a well-known exhortation: “You cannot rely on the testimony of others.” While difficult, and sometimes terrifying, I must seek for further light and knowledge in humility…and individually.
I am doing my best to follow this testimony and align myself with the will of the Lord. Right now, operating from love includes being open to an honorable male partner in my life. I will fill my life with fellowship and service to those around me. I will try to emulate Pahoran’s example to not operate from frustration, fear, or anger, but as President Uchtdorf encouraged, to operate from love. [15]
I will battle the persistent thoughts that a plan of happiness in mortality that by design doesn’t include “the least of these” is no plan at all. I will fight the feelings of cognitive dissonance after temple worship. I will fight the desire to die and achieve a terminal resolution. President Hugh B Brown consistently felt that “religion should help us here and now; that we should not have to wait until after we are dead to get any benefits.” [16] I will continue to daily seek for the voice of the Lord in the scriptures, to search, ponder, and pray. I will highlight the best of the church while kindly correcting instances of limited understanding and prejudice. And I will continue to attend church, wearing my colorful socks.
Footnotes
[1] Church Public Affairs Interview with Dallin H Oaks and Lance B Wickman, August 2006
[2] Spencer W Kimball, Acting Presiding Apostle “New Horizons for Homosexuals”, church-published pamphlet, 1971
[3] April 30, 2017, 11:45 AM. YSA Ward in Salt Lake City. Mission President name withheld.
[4] Conversations with many parents of LGBTQ teens. One example of many. This still happens currently, and directly relates to pervasive misconceptions as well as ineffective (or non-existent) top-down leadership directives on LGTBQ youth.
[5] My CES full-time seminary teacher AND my CES full-time institute director at a university- just a few years ago AND personal priesthood leaders, even today. There is a larger discussion here relating to current CES messaging that is often contrary to the official positions of the church.
[6] Mormon Stories, Interview with parents Meg and Jake Abhau, April 25, 2017.
[7]“You Knew What I Was.” By Common Consent. Comments by Kristine, 9:45 am, and Rexicorn, 9:56 am, April 16, 2018
[8] Very much yes. If you like James Bond. Or British blondes. Or Freedom.
[9] Spencer W Kimball, Letter to Edward L Kimball, March 11, 1963, quoted in Lengthen Your Stride: The Presidency of Spencer W. Kimball. Edward L Kimball. Deseret Book. Salt Lake City. 2005.
[10] Captain Moroni should get tons of royalties….
[11] Dieter F Uchtdorf “Acting on the Truths of the Gospel of Jesus Christ” Leadership Training Broadcast. February 11, 2012.
[12] Jeffrey R Holland “Lord, I Believe” General Conference Sunday Afternoon Session April 2013
[13] Gordon B Hinckley “What God Hath Joined Together” General Conference Sunday Morning Session April 1991
[14] Ezra Taft Benson “Fundamentals of Enduring Family Relationships” General Conference Sunday Morning Session October 1982
[15] Dieter F Uchtdorf “Perfect Love Casteth Out Fear” General Conference Sunday Morning Session, April 2017
[16] Hugh B Brown An Abundant Life. 2nd Ed. Signature Books. Salt Lake City, 1999. P 136.
*Photo Attribution, Mark Mitchell on Flickr.
Comments
Some extra thoughts that didn’t fit within the post…
We need to ask more questions.While belief that we already know the answers and thus don’t need more information is comfortable, the challenge is to actually allow ourselves the possibility of “the many great and important things” that “He will yet reveal.” [13] Would the Brother of Jared have ever come up with an answer to his pressing need for light had he not stretched his mind to include a solution beyond the world he thought he already knew? Would Peter have understood his expansive vision regarding the Gentiles had not the gentile Cornelius previously bravely followed his own independent divinely directed unorthodox journey? Where would we be today had Joseph Smith obediently accepted the view of his own church authority that revelation ceased with the apostles? “How often has the Holy Spirit tried to tell us something we needed to know but couldn’t get past the massive iron gate of what we thought we already knew?…if we stop asking questions, stop thinking, stop pondering, we can thwart the revelations of the Spirit.” [14]
In the words of one of the most poignant posts here on the subject of arriving at truth, “Our religious certainties ought to be troubled by our encounters with our fellow human beings; no theological abstraction should matter to us more than the pains and joys of our brothers and sisters…If we are to arrive at truth-we must allow our encounters…to shake us from our comfortable beliefs and throw us to our knees to beg for wisdom and understanding.” [12]
President Hinckley provided a succinct caveat to President Brown’s comments. “A religion that will not help us in this life will hardly be expected to help us in the one to come. ” (Paraphrased, from his talk regarding the Perpetual Education Fund, quoting Joseph F Smith)
Because so many times, friends, family, leaders and other general authorities repeatedly tell me “If you
just keep your covenants, God will fulfill all His promises in the next life.”
In my darkest hours, I often feel that “A God that will not keep His promises in this life will hardly be expected to to keep them in the life to come.”
*”keep His explicit promises regarding this life…”
(to be more clear. )
To the vast majority of Saints homosexuality is mysterious as the moons of Saturn. It just doesn’t fit anywhere. The only enlargement upon this subject will come not via theology but science (and even then no guarantees as far as the Hierarchy is concerned). Can you wait that long?
I could simply applaud, but I would underline this point:
“Until leaders and members conceptualize “same-gender attraction” in the same terms as their own feelings towards spouses and family, there will be a continual disconnect.”
(As I have written elsewhere) I believe there is a fundamental disconnect. At the most senior levels there seems to be an ongoing determination to think of anything other than cis-gendered being as if it were an add-on, a choice, a counterfeit, a temporary state, a disability. Not as essential, unchanging, eternal (?–a provocative question for Mormon theology).
I do think this dis-ability to understand or empathize is generational and in the process of changing (but slower than my remaining lifetime), Until it does, I highly doubt the right questions will be asked with the necessary urgency.
I give ample credit to the bravery entailed in putting something so personal to words in a public forum. And good words, too – this post (and its predecessor) was intimate without being emotionally inappropriate (ie, overshare). Your experience and ability to articulate it is an invaluable contribution to the Mormon faith community. Socks and all.
In these posts and their attendant comments, there is often a plea for the leadership to ask the right questions. For once they do, of *course* the answers they receive will be what *we* knew all along, amirite?! Do we sincerely entertain the possibility, though, that *we* are the ones who need to change and update our questions? Not to put too fine a point on it, but
@christiankimball – why do you feel you’ve arrived at a point of light-and-truth that the leadership is blinded to? That is, your wording suggests you’ve asked the *right* questions already and have received the *right* answers, and now it’s time for the hierarchy to plod along until they reach your state of enlightenment, bless their antiquated souls. If the “right” questions get asked (or have already been asked) and the prophets/seers/apostles disagree with your conclusions, will you adjust your thinking?
Bensen,
I am going to try and be real careful here. In short “Yes”. Our church is based on asking questions and getting answers. WoW comes to mind. Polygamy. Priesthood. Plenty of times “the question” came back with a different answer. Some took years. Others not so much. I also believe “the question” gets asked when pressure outside our faith circle leaves us in the dust.
I am with christiankimball on this.
I”m with Bensen. It seems these posts (and subsequent comments) always ‘know’ what the ‘correct’ answers are, and suggest that Church leadership is just too old/stubborn/old-fashioned/??? to ask the questions to get those answers. It mostly seems that people stubbornly refuse to accept current church policy/teachings because it seems mean/uncaring/etc. They WANT it to be different, so surely it must be a problem with leadership that the gospel doesn’t teach what they want. If only they could pick their own leaders then they’d be able to hear preaching that is more pleasing to them…
Every time this topic comes up, that is what the posts and comments reflect.
I’m not Christian Kimball, but I’ll answer your question: “why do you feel you’ve arrived at a point of light-and-truth that the leadership is blinded to?” I feel confident about this when leaders make statements that are contradicted by 1) current, reputable science, and 2) the lived experience of the individuals in question. Leaders don’t always do this, not all of them, and I think they try to be as accurate in understanding the issues as they can be, but the simple fact is that on LGBT issues, they frequently misrepresent the lived experience of gay people and the current, reputable scientific knowledge about sexual orientation (and gender dynamics in general), preferring some of the pseudo-science favored by opponents of what they see as a “gay agenda.”
I felt a guidance to read this and I’m glad I did. There is the occasional written word that causes me to pause and to exclaim, “The Spirit is strong, my body is weak” please help my un-Christ-like tendency to part the water for the Spirit to enter in and visit with me for a while. JD, the guest writer, feels the need to not share his name for some reason. Oh how I would love to meet JD and tell him, “Good Brother, my Brother that shares our Common Heavenly Parents in Spirit, we have all come here to grow and learn. I would be proud to sit by you and share this thing we call Worship, in our LDS Chapel, and never, ever judge you for what you consider your trials. For I have enough of my own that will keep me from those Heavenly gates into Celestial Glory. If I stop for 1 second, focusing on you I may miss the whole “Mark”, the whole point, the “absit iniuria”, so that I may truly enter into those gates with you by my side. Is that not the “summa totalis” of what our Savior asks of us, did He not show us plainly? I love how his heart is open and bare here. I often wonder if we ever consider how much Love that John, The Beloved, had for our Savior; an emotion that the Lord seems to share. Everything is this mortal probation is centered around our sense of feel, touch, smell, taste, see, hear and we look at same-gender attraction from these senses. Why does everything have to be judged by an appendage (or absent one) and not from the heart. Surely we are casting the first stone by doing so. Thank you JD for helping me to come to a better understanding, something I hopefully will seek always.
@p 7:50pm
Thank you for your comment. I generally agree that “the gay” is so foreign to many people within the church. I find that two things often strongly contribute to this lack of understanding:
1) Like me, they likely grew up with it presented as a sexual “boogeyman,” consequences of this deviant choice including promiscuity, drugs, dancing in short shorts with sparkles….and a horrifying obsession with Barbra Streisand.
2) Many individuals, particularly older men, deep down, fundamentally, can absolutely NOT comprehend a guy finding another man attractive- sexually, spiritually, socially, intellectually, etc.
Because of that, it has been a terrific feat to encourage individuals to comprehend it in any other way. Along those lines, I deeply love and appreciate Dr. Bill Bradshaw and those like him who present summaries of research on the biologic basis of homosexuality. Dr. Bradshaw has lectured several times at different organizations, including Encircle House in Provo. While i fully recognize that the continually growing scientific findings won’t sway individuals creating moral policy, each step helps enlarge their world, increasing their empathy towards something so fundamentally “other” to them. My scientific education and background thoroughly helped me when I was coming out – i was able to ponder and pray about statements by past and current general authorities and realize that while earnest, often their statements were like Captain Moroni – impassioned and earnest, but based on prejudice and lack of understanding. .
(Fortunately, I’m a Celine Dion man myself, so I’ve avoided the drugs, promiscuity, and short shorts.)
@christiankimball 7:59pm
Thank you for your comment. I find that question to be terribly provocative in Mormon theology. In the Plan of Happiness, what about “the other”? Through the years, we had adamantly denied that God would create anyone without the ability to fulfill the “Plan of Happiness.” Historically and still presently, this included the strong belief that “the gay” was a choice. Now I feel that the pendulum is swinging towards “disability”- even though most won’t mention that very loudly, likely aware of how offensive that sounds to anyone but the most myopic of individuals. Like i mentioned above, I hope and pray that each step brings individuals closer to understanding. Regarding Mormon Theology, I find the ideas presented in Taylor Petrey’s “Toward a Post-Heterosexual Mormon Theology” to be interesting. If we actually believe all the things we SAY we believe about God the Father, then we know that HE isn’t surprised by his LGBT children. It’s only been us, (and the general authorities), who have. As a practicalist, i fully believe that I have a place in The Plan in THIS life – and not simply as a supporting character in someone else’s story. I strive daily to figure out how all that works.
To the question why do I think what I do and what will I think when there is a (next) answer:
I am judging from a >60 year lifetime (that includes pre- and post-1978, for what that’s worth) of observation and attention to how things work, what is said, how the Brethren talk to each other as much as to us, what has changed, what has changed repeatedly, and what younger (40s and 50s) apparently devout men and women report they are feeling and believing. And even so, it’s all opinion and guesswork.
And when the next pronouncement comes, I will listen and assess and test against my heart, and we’ll see. Recognizing that my standard for modern day prophets is “better than 50% right and that’s a good score—enough to pay close attention, not enough to follow blindly.”
@Bensen June 29, 2018 at 8:47 pm
Thank you for your comment and compliments. Vulnerability is tempered by my (somewhat) anonymity.
Regarding your first paragraph, my response would be twofold. First, i would never claim to suggest direction for the body of the church. That is not my responsibility. My responsibility is to work out the practical implications of the gospel in my life. As such, like i stated in my previous post, i repeatedly and continually applied the methods that I have been taught all my life to use to approach problems and concerns – to wrestle with them before the Lord. We pretty strongly believe in an individual’s ability to apply James 1:5.
Second, If you don’t think we as a church need further light and knowledge on this issue, then you haven’t been paying attention. (Intended tone of this sentence is light, even though it probably sounds like a verbal spanking. I’m not into spanking, not even verbal ones. There’s my overshare! I knew i could fit it in somewhere) Even though I continue to feel the same impressions and thoughts as I mentioned in my first post, i don’t claim that the church will (or should) automatically receive similar. To directly answer your question – yes, I always reserve the right to be wrong on this. A few percentage points of humility keep me searching, keep me questioning. The main consistent question continues to be “What do i practically do in this life?” We have over a century of evidence that the General Authorities, just like Captain Moroni, were earnest and valiant, but like all of us, suffered from prejudice and ignorance on this issue. Their statements show that they historically did not know and still admit today that they do not know what to practically do on this. The phrase “We really don’t know what to do on this” from several general authorities suggests at the very least, that we need to ask more questions.
@jaxjensen 9:13 pm
Thank you for your comment. You represent a significant cohort of individuals within the church. In my posts, i repeatedly stated the impressions that I have felt in study, prayer, and in temple worship. I repeatedly expressed my confusion on the consistency of my feelings and the lack of concordance with church policy.
I in no way “always know what the ‘correct’ answers are” and i do not dictate policy to church leadership. All i know are the impressions I’ve consistently felt while in scripture study, in service, in church, in temple worship. All i know is the over a century of prophetic pronouncements on this, the vast majority of which are demonstrably false. All i know is the admissions of the general authorities who “do not know how to handle this.” All I know are the untenable options available within the church, all statistically shown to be very bad.
Like the Brother of Jared, the church has presented several “answers” to this historically, all of them disastrous and dark. Is it wrong to hope and pray that the right questions and answers will provide light sufficient to move forward?
I have come to believe that when we should see bright caution lights flashing when we hear comments to the effect that we will be rewarded or fixed or made whole in the resurrection. This idea can be dangerous.
First, I must say that this teaching has indispensable value. There are great mysteries in life–most especially the mysteries surrounding death–that have no good answers in our experience. For such questions the best answers involve, to some degree, the hope of something better in the eternities.
But. There are a lot of hard problems that are not impenetrable mysteries. Poverty, loneliness, prejudice, greed and inequality are some very hard problems, but we know something about how to solve them. Throwing up our hands and saying “Let’s wait till we’re dead!” just won’t do. These problems, hard as they are, are what we are here to work on. It feels offensive and sinful to try to kick these problems into God’s lap. It’s a dodge, a cop-out.
The positive way of seeing this is that the line about waiting for the resurrection can be a guide to some of our greatest opportunities as a people. This line gets trotted out all too often in response to faithful, committed people among us, our sisters and brothers within the body of the church, who are desperate for succor. Yes, I’m thinking of gay people and queer people, but I’m also thinking of unmarried or divorced people, people of color, and anyone whose authentic, lived experience is not fully accounted for in our cultural and doctrinal imagination. Until we have found a nurturing, empowered place for such people in the body of Christ, we have not done enough.
@Loursat 11:29 pm
Beautiful, simply beautiful.
Just like we cannot absolve ourselves and outsource our conscience to the General Authorities, we cannot outsource many of today’s very hard problems to the Atonement.
I have appreciated your thoughtful comments many many times. Thank you for sharing.