Study Bible Bleg

I’m going to be quick here: after years with an iPhone, I’ve switched to an Android phone. That switch came with one unexpected loss: the Lumina app.

The Lumina app is great. Not only does it have the text of the NET Bible, but it has the notes from the study Bible. And it is free.

There doesn’t appear to be an Android version (though if there is, let me know!). The website is available, of course, but my building’s WiFi is slow, and the site doesn’t seem to work all on my phone.

So for you Android folks out there: is there a decent free study Bible app available?

Not that I care both about good and about free. I’m a big fan of study Bibles—I have four or so at home, and plenty more I plan on spending money on. This is just for Sundays when I’m running late to church and don’t want to pack my Jewish Study Bible (or whatever) on my bike, but I want some extra commentary during Sunday School. (Also, as should be obvious from the fact that I was using the NET Bible, it doesn’t need to be the KJV.)