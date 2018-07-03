“We Are a Nation of Refugees”: An Interfaith Call for Compassion and Positive Action

by

Note: The following statement was released this week by the Evansville Executive Interfaith Partnership–a remarkable collection of people of faith and goodwill centered in the Southwestern corner of Indiana of which I, dear reader, am a part.

An open letter to politicians and Americans everywhere:

For most of our history America has been a safe destination for people seeking a better life.

For hundreds of years, people from all over the world have flocked to our borders to escape famine, poverty, war, political oppression, natural disasters, religious persecution, and tyranny.

We are not merely a nation of immigrants; we are a nation of refugees. America is a place of refuge, and this has become one of the most profound and important truths in our nation’s story.

Two crises now threaten to rewrite this story — and to undermine America’s commitment to our heritage and our own best selves. Both crises have been manufactured by politicians who derive their power by dividing Americans against each other and stoking resentment against immigrants and religious minorities.

As people of faith who love our nation and its traditional values, we cannot stand by silently as America’s story is corrupted by hatred and fear.

The first crisis comes from our Southern border, where families seeking asylum have been ripped apart. Children have been removed and placed in foster homes around the country, and their parents have been told that, to be reunited with their children, they must waive their asylum requests and submit to deportation.

At the same time, the President of the United States has demanded that asylum seekers be stripped of their due-process rights. “When somebody comes in,” he wrote, “we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came.”

We emphatically reject the abuses currently being perpetrated in our name. Separating children from their parents is immoral and cruel, and it causes permanent damage to children and their families.

Using children as leverage to coerce their parents into abandoning a legally valid claim for asylum is extortion worthy of the vilest tyrants. We must jealously guard the due process rights that our Constitution guarantees to everyone subject to our jurisdiction, regardless of their citizenship status, and we have a sacred responsibility to ensure that our nation remains a place of refuge.

The second crisis comes from the Supreme Court’s recent verdict narrowly upholding President Trump’s third attempt to impose a travel ban on people of the Muslim faith. Like its earlier iterations, Presidential Proclamation 9645 is a Muslim ban that attempts to mask its religious bias by including two non-Muslim countries in ways that produce no meaningful effects.

In one of these countries, Venezuela, only certain government officials are restricted from traveling to the United States. In the other, North Korea, foreign travel is sufficiently restricted at the source to make restrictions at the destination irrelevant.

Because of this proclamation, nearly 150 million Muslims in five countries are barred entry to the United States indefinitely — including citizens of Syria, whose tragic civil war has become the greatest humanitarian disaster of our generation. In issuing this ban, the President offered no evidence that our current vetting practices were not working and no evidence that immigrants or visitors from these countries pose a threat to the United States. Before announcing the ban,

President Trump called for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States” — words that exactly signal his intentions and his animus towards the Muslim people.

The effects of Muslim ban go far beyond the tragedies it inflicts on asylum seekers and family members barred from visiting their relatives. It tells more than 3 million Muslims living in the United States — many of them American citizens who love their country and have sacrificed greatly to become part of it — that their religion makes them less welcome and less worthy of respect and affection. People of all faiths, traditions, and walks of life must steadfastly resist this attempt to write our friends and neighbors out of the American story.

As a community of interfaith leaders, we call upon our elected officials in both parties and all branches of government to come together to preserve the integrity of families, the sanctity of all religious beliefs, and America’s historical role as a place of refuge.

We affirm emphatically that protecting our nation is not incompatible with compassion and respect for all people. And we call upon people of goodwill everywhere to renounce bigotry, demand justice, and reclaim the nation that we love. We must all work together to Make America Good Again.

Sincerely,

Members of the Evansville Executive Interfaith Partnership:

Dr. Michael Austin, Newburgh Ward, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rev. Joseph Easley, United Methodist Church

Retired Rev. Kevin Fleming, First Presbyterian Church

Rev. Mitchell Gieselman, United Methodist Church, Conference Superintendent, INUMC

Rev. Dr. Tamara Gieselman, United Methodist Church, University Chaplain

Dr. Mohammad Hussain, Islamic Center of Evansville

Rabbi Gary Mazo, Temple Adath B’nai Israel

Sister Jane Michele McClure, Habitat for Humanity of Evansville

Alan McCoy, Director, Kunzang Chöling of Evansville

Karuna Pandit, Tri-State Hindu Temple

Rev. Greg Pimlott, United Methodist Clergy, Main Street UMC

Dr. Saiyid Masroor Shah, Islamic Center of Evansville