On Being a Social Mormon

A while back I met a friend (I’ll call him Steve) and several of his colleagues for lunch. Steve is a good member missionary and his colleagues know he’s a Mormon, and I eat often enough with the group that they know I am too. Anyway, I mentioned that I’d seen a recent article in The New York Times featuring the work they do and even a photo of someone from their department. Steve’s boss exclaimed: “What’s a Mormon doing reading the Times?!” His jaw dropped further when I told him I’m not just a reader but a subscriber to boot.

The dismay expressed by my friend’s boss was mostly in jest, and naturally there is much political diversity among the global church membership, but I imagine if push came to shove most would agree that American Mormons tend to identify with the conservative side of the American political spectrum. Which is why I decided to wear my BYU hat to the demonstration last week against the Austrian government’s plans to weaken employee protection laws and allow employers to mandate 12 hour days and 60 hour weeks—to defy stereotypes and let it be known that Mormons too will take to the streets for workers rights!

I don’t know if American workers would feel much solidarity with such a protest—having long ago sold their collective bargaining birthright for a mess of promises regarding the unattainability of the American Dream absent great personal sacrifice—but it was moving to see the diversity of protesters—women and men, old and young, union members and freelancers, old school socialists and…drum roll, please…conservatives!—who turned out to try to keep the clock from being rolled back to the 19th century. (Alas, the bill is scheduled for ratification today.) In fact, a number of conservative organizations took part in the march that day, but the most striking that I saw was a group of men and women wearing black t-shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Social Blacks”:

Der schwarze Block kam heute aus Tirol angereist AK Tirol https://t.co/njUU7LLfcT — Joachim Riedl (@joachimriedl) June 30, 2018

Three things that are important to understand the significance of this: First, political parties in Austria are associated with colors. The traditional color of the Austrian People’s Party, a conservative Christian democratic party, is black (since 2017 there’s been an effort to rebrand the party and change the color to turquoise, but black still enjoys the strongest party association). Second, the chancellor of the coalition government making this change to employment law is the chair of the Austrian People’s Party. Third, the use of “social” in this context refers to the common good, serving the general public; governing and promoting human relations in the community and protecting the (economically) weaker members of that community.

So these were members of the Austrian People’s Party demonstrating for social reasons against a policy being promoted by the leadership of that very party. At a time where the partisan divide in the United States seems as wide as ever, their willingness to overcome tribal tendencies to find common cause with ideological others struck me as a good thing. Of course, it’s easy to be generous when the other side is crossing over to yours, but a willingness to cooperate can be fostered by graciously accepting the offered support, and indeed I saw no heckling of or among any of the groups in the demonstration.

We saw a similar willingness on the part of church leaders to break with what I suppose are their traditional political partners over the US administration’s immigration deterrence by way of family separation policy (see John F’s summary here); have you found yourself in a similar situation, aligned on social issues with perhaps unlikely bedfellows?