I recent read Adam Miller’s new book, “An Early Resurrection”, a book I recommend (book review forthcoming). One of the parts that stuck with me was a brief discussion about the “rest of the Lord”, as found for example in Moroni 7:3 –
Wherefore, I would speak unto you that are of the church, that are the peaceable followers of Christ, and that have obtained a sufficient hope by which ye can enter into the rest of the Lord, from this time henceforth until ye shall rest with him in heaven.
What is this rest?
Alma 13 also mentions this rest, and Adam talks about it but not in depth. For Miller, the rest of the Lord is a sort of existence beyond time, where the cares of today are swallowed up. Not an escape from time, but a way to rest right now, even in the midst of our burdens. We no longer waste our time on our selves.
Jesus says to his followers, “I will give you rest”. This is both a future and a present promise. The rest of the Lord is not just a peaceful afterlife, but a present relief and call to action.
But I have to admit, I don’t find my faith very restful. Sometimes I feel exhausted by my religion. The three hour block is LONG. The efforts required to be an active member can seem relentless. So where is this rest? What am I doing wrong?
Comments
Maybe it’s a state of mind.
The rest of the Lord, in my view, is when we’re progressing and overcoming the world. The pull of the ways of the world (sin) begins to steadily diminish. And the ways of the Lord are settling on our soul and we have more frequent and meaningful experiences with the Spirit.
Steve, like everything else in the Church, this “rest” is hard work. Maybe that’s what has you confused.
I like JFK’s definition. I am looking forward to reading your review.
The question about Alma 13 is particularly apt. Alma 13 is a Melchizedek priesthood chapter, including its ordinances. It especially (at least for me) highlights the power the priesthood has to change lives. The Melchizedek Priesthood ordinances are the temple ordinances. Tying in the Temple with the Sabbath as an issue of “the Lord’s rest” opens a lot of possibilities for me. However, the OP certainly raises important questions.
In the Creation story in the scripture, the Lord provides a Sabbath to rest from His labors. The Sabbath was instituted to commemorate God’s seventh day of rest. This has been a day of celebration for the people of God from the time of Adam. Scholars treat the Sabbath as one of the festivals of the Lord. “The Sabbath stands out from all other holidays by its egalitarian character. All laborers, regardless of status, even animals, rest on this day.” (Milgrom, Leviticus: A Continental Commentary, Fortress, 2004.
“The intersections of sacred space and sacred time have elucidated the many ways the sacred is maintained, contested, and accessed with considerable social effects. As the Sabbath becomes a temple in time and the sanctuary can be a Sabbath in space, they collapse into divine singularity. All one has to do is enter it.” . . . “Jesus’ followers are exhorted to ‘strive to enter’ God’s sabbath rest (4:11), ‘draw near’ to the throne (4:16), ‘enter’ the sanctuary (10:9) and to ‘draw near’ once within (10:22). They are enabled to do this by Jesus’ sacrifice, being perfected by it, acting in ways only priests and the high priest previously could, something emphasized when Jesus acts as a mediator so that the auditors can draw near to God (7:19, 25; cf. 12:22).” (Calaway, Sabbath and Sanctuary, Mohr Siebeck, 2013), pp. 27-28.
I have asked myself a similar question related to Jesus’ injunction to take his yoke upon us, for his “burden is light.” The first time I read that as an adult I couldn’t fathom how you could consider Christ’s burden as “light”; it seemed like there were sacrifices aplenty. The only explanation I’ve ever been able to sort-of make sense of is that the burden is comparatively light–hard enough to make you grow, but a world away from some of the real-world burdens of sin (e.g., alienation of family members, addition). But I don’t know.
Also, there’s a worn-out joke about high-council sacrament meetings giving the members unintentional “rest,” but I’m not going to make it, because I’m too classy.
John Walton in in the Lost World of Genesis One talks about how the people of the ancient near east would have recognized the creation account in Genesis 1 as a temple story- God is building himself a temple. On the seventh day God takes his rest in the temple (all creation), meaning he comes to occupy it or takes up residence in it- much the same way you would see a statue of a God or Goddess in an ancient temple. Perhaps entering the “rest of the Lord” is entering the place where God lives? An invitation to dwell with the Lord?
Yes, maybe it is a place. I think it would also include a state of being.
Mother Pollard comes to mind: “My feets is tired but my soul is at rest.”
After reading Alma 13, especially Alma 12:37; 16:17- It seems to be a place one must be worthy to enter.