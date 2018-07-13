by

I recent read Adam Miller’s new book, “An Early Resurrection”, a book I recommend (book review forthcoming). One of the parts that stuck with me was a brief discussion about the “rest of the Lord”, as found for example in Moroni 7:3 –

Wherefore, I would speak unto you that are of the church, that are the peaceable followers of Christ, and that have obtained a sufficient hope by which ye can enter into the rest of the Lord, from this time henceforth until ye shall rest with him in heaven.

What is this rest?

Alma 13 also mentions this rest, and Adam talks about it but not in depth. For Miller, the rest of the Lord is a sort of existence beyond time, where the cares of today are swallowed up. Not an escape from time, but a way to rest right now, even in the midst of our burdens. We no longer waste our time on our selves.

Jesus says to his followers, “I will give you rest”. This is both a future and a present promise. The rest of the Lord is not just a peaceful afterlife, but a present relief and call to action.

But I have to admit, I don’t find my faith very restful. Sometimes I feel exhausted by my religion. The three hour block is LONG. The efforts required to be an active member can seem relentless. So where is this rest? What am I doing wrong?