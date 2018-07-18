Environmentalism is a Christian Issue

by

I remember growing up thinking that one of the worst possible things you could do was litter. I recall many times when my parents would vocalize their disgust witnessing people throw trash out of their car windows or seeing garbage littered across the park. It was ingrained in me not to litter from such a young age.

My family also started recycling when I was younger. We started by having to divide up the cardboard, plastics, glass, and paper and drop it off at recycling bins behind our local grocery store. When recycling become more commonplace, my parents paid to have it picked up with our trash. My grandparents composted much of their waste as well. I grew up knowing there were simple steps to limit the waste being put into landfills or oceans.

I also grew up thinking that these were things that good people just did. Good people care about the earth right? And in my mind, my little midwestern Mormon community was full of good people.

Now, I don’t know about the sustainability practices of this particular group of people. But as I have witnessed a larger scope of what the Mormon world is like (read: I’ve lived in two other states now, which is still a truly small scope), I have realized that this image of environmentally conscious good Christian folks was something I concocted from my own experience with my family. A lot of us are not environmentally conscious at all.

I find this odd since we talk frequently of the wonderful earth God has created for our temporal (and eternal) use. What glorious mountains and waters! What incredible stars witnessing each night of the divine and eternal nature of the universe! We should be grateful, and we are, but often only to the extent that it is convenient for us. Maybe being an environmentalist is just too hard.

But for some Mormons, aversion to environmentalism goes beyond mere inconvenience. I’ve heard and seen the sentiment that if our mortal existence is going to end anyway, there is no point in taking steps to conserve the earth. Though I don’t think this mindset is common, I am appalled that it would exist at all. It shows a lack of gratitude and recognition for the responsibility of mortal existence.

Even regarding these views as extreme, there is still a general lack of discussion in Mormon communities about the importance of environmental conservation. There are few teachings from leaders, little acknowledgement in General Conference, minimal environmentalist efforts shown by congregations. There are a few grassroots groups (Mormon Environmental Stewardship Alliance [1] or LDS Earth Stewardship [2]). But generally, we need to do so much more.

I don’t know what the general outlook on environmentalism in most Mormon communities. From what I know, even if it is important to most individual members, it is not something we discuss outside of making sure whatever campsite the youth groups are using aren’t left a mess. It would make sense, that each of us, as believers in God and as grateful earth-dwellers, would want to do as much as possible to preserve our planet, but we aren’t really talking about or doing anything.

Hugh Nibley, though known for many things in the Mormon community, was also a noted environmentalist. He believed that “as God’s appointed caretakers of creation, . . . we should labor to improve our environment” (Ball, 2011 [3]). We have been entrusted with the maintenance of this planet by our and its Creator. To support or participate in practices that destroy the earth or its inhabitants is to support the destruction of divine creation.

So how do we work to prevent this destruction? I am nowhere near perfect at it. I try to recycle as much as I can. I try to limit my use of single use plastics. This year, I chose to adopt a vegetarian diet in order to decrease my personal carbon footprint and water usage. I encourage everyone to find changes they can make in their own lives as well. We all need to do more.

But I do want to provide a list of ideas to implement in your wards or in your personal interaction with the church:

Encourage the reuse of paper plates, cups, and utensils at activities with meals or refreshments

Or one step further, ditch the paper and plasticware altogether for washable dishes and cutlery (and make a group effort in the washing, don’t just burden the women)

Or maybe even have each member/family bring their own dishes and have extra available for members who are unable to bring their own or forget

Avoid using plastic water bottles for activities and camping trips

Provide bins reserved for recycling at meetinghouses and at activities

Provide vegetarian options at meals and BBQs

Find an alternative for sacrament meeting programs, flyers, and handouts or provide recycling for these items

Walk to church or take public transportation if possible

Make sure you are using paper sacrament cups (then recycle those too!)

Teach lessons on environmental protection and the importance of conservation

Organize service activities focused on environmental issues, even as small as gardening or picking up trash at a local park

This is not a comprehensive list and we’re not gonna reverse pollution or end-deforestation by making any of these changes. However, in making small changes in our personal and congregational behavior, we will show God or gratitude for this earth just a little bit more. Environmentalism is inherent in our beliefs and doctrine. It is time that we more fully embrace these notions in our behavior as well.

[1] Mormon Environmental Stewardship Alliance: http://mesastewardship.org/about-mesa/

[2] LDS Earth Stewardship: http://ldsearthstewardship.org/

[3] Terry B. Ball, 2011. Nibley and the Environment in Journal of the Book of Mormon and Other Restoration Scripture. https://scholarsarchive.byu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1489&context=jbms