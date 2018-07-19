I’m sure most of you are familiar with the sunk cost fallacy. For those who are not, or need a refresher, below is a useful explanation:
Individuals commit the sunk cost fallacy when they continue a behavior or endeavor as a result of previously invested resources (time, money or effort) (Arkes & Blumer, 1985). This fallacy, which is related to status quo bias, can also be viewed as bias resulting from an ongoing commitment. For example, individuals sometimes order too much food and then over-eat ‘just to get their money’s worth’. Similarly, a person may have a $20 ticket to a concert and then drive for hours through a blizzard, just because she feels that she has to attend due to having made the initial investment. If the costs outweigh the benefits, the extra costs incurred (inconvenience, time or even money) are held in a different mental account than the one associated with the ticket transaction (Thaler, 1999).
Arkes, H. R., & Blumer, C. (1985), The psychology of sunk costs. Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, 35, 124-140.
Thaler, R. H. (1999). Mental accounting matters. Journal of Behavioral Decision Making. 12, 183-206.
The two spheres in which I have developed something of an expertise in my life are first, my professional legal practice, and second, the Mormon religion. The latter expertise comes not just from living the religion (which amounts to a substantial sunk cost of its own), but also from extensive efforts over the decades to learn more about the faith. For the past 35 years or so I have engaged in substantial reading, including in sources the average member doesn’t even know exist, discussions with people having a wide diversity of viewpoints, participation in various conferences, publishing articles, giving presentations, and yes, writing blog posts. I suspect most of the people who care enough to participate here have a similar set of extensive sunk costs related to their practice of the faith.
I’ve known about the sunk cost fallacy since my economics classes at BYU, and consequently I’ve often reflected that if I were ever to decide the Church just wasn’t for me anymore, I would simply walk away . (I sort of doubt I would start drinking coffee or alcohol, having never gained a taste for it in the first place, but you get the idea.)
But even though I understand the fallacy intellectually, I’m not so sure it would be as easy as I’ve imagined to simply walk away. Studying the Mormon faith and its scripture, history, doctrine and practice has been my avocation for decades. Sure, I could continue to study it without any longer being an actual participant in the faith, but for me my lived activity in the religion is a big part of my motivation to care and learn about it. I suppose I could switch teams and become a critic of the faith, but I really don’t see anything like that happening, such a path wouldn’t fit me temperamentally.
So even though I understand the fallacy and intellectually agree that I should not let my past investment in learning about the faith necessarily govern my future actions with respect thereto, I still feel the pull of retaining an engagement at least in part due to my extensive set of sunk costs with respect to the religion. Understanding the fallacy intellectually doesn’t necessarily mean that one is immune to its pull on one’s decisions and behaviors.
I’m curious about whether others have ever thought about their sunk religious costs and how such costs influence their current religious decision making, behaviors and practices. What do you think about this?
Comments
I felt your heart as I read your thoughts. You truly are committed. Your thoughts made me ponder a bit.
The thought that came to me is the absence of the strength, knowledge, protection, redemption, purification and much much more that comes from the Savior’s grace through the Atonement. In this way of thinking my cost never outweighs the benefits.
Thanks for these thoughts. Yes, I’ve entertained the same ideas. Although I now consider LDS history to be very messy, its theology (if I dare use such a word to describe LDS doctrine) to be a can of worms, and its organization to be a case study in bureaucratic overreach, I have much invested in the Church. I particularly have a lot invested in its people. They are my people (although their politics, for the most part, drive me batty), and the organization, frustrating as it can be, still provides a multitude of opportunities to serve and grow. And I really don’t see any other religion that appeals to me. All theology, from my perspective, comes from one fact: God has not revealed in clarity what eternity or mortality is all about, so we have to try to figure it out, and we’re not very good at it. Mormons think they’ve got it figured out, but mostly that notion comes from those who haven’t looked at it very carefully. So I will stay.
Vegas is built upon the sunk costs fallacy, knowing that once people lose a little money, they’ll feel invested in the game and continue, losing even more. The companion fallacy is that of doubling-down, becoming even more committed and persistent. It troubles me that the Church doesn’t make it easy to step away from the table when you feel as though you need to re-assess your beliefs and reconstruct how you want to engage with it. You’re basically left with two options, double down, or burn all your bridges and leave. The former is usually unsustainable, and the latter makes it nearly impossible to return. There should be a mechanism for self-reflection and re-engagement. This is the antidote to sunk costs behavior. Some find a way to do it, but most lose their shirts.
Thanks for this interesting post, Kevin.
Sunk cost is a powerful business concept because the criteria for business success are relatively simple. If it doesn’t make a profit, a business will fail, regardless of how much emotional investment the owner has made. The concept of sunk cost can bring this fact more sharply into focus.
It’s not as easy to apply the idea of sunk cost to aspects of life that have more complex measures of success. It’s probably not possible to quantify faith, happiness, hope, and other intangible things that are the currency of religion. Also, from the perspective of personal psychology, there is something to be said for the idea that our past investments of time and learning are never just sunk costs, because they always constitute our present state of being. The decision to make a religious conversion, for example, is not a decision to abandon sunk costs; it is a process of reconciling one’s past with one’s present and one’s hopes for the future.
That’s not to say that the concept of sunk cost is useless in making life decisions. Sometimes a concept like this can help us simplify issues and recognize mistakes that we would otherwise miss. It’s just that life decisions can’t, or shouldn’t, be entirely reduced to something so simple.
It seems to me that working out the “sunk costs” is looking for a lifeline, trying to find a rationale to keep doing whatever it is when you’re feeling on the edge. You don’t start calculating how much you’ve gambled until you’re worried about how much of a return you might never get. You don’t think about how much you’ve sunk into the Church until you’re thinking about leaving. I’ve had times when I think of how much I have invested in life while thinking of ending it. (was not fun, ok now, so dont worry. Also, doesn’t always cross the mind when contemplating suicide, so don’t take a meaning from it if you don’t think of what you’re leaving behind).
I suppose I could work out how much I have sunk into the Church, but it wouldn’t be useful information as I’ve no intention of leaving. It’d be like working out how often I’ve eaten a sandwich, not really useful to know unless I started having regrets for the amount of sandwiches I’d eaten.
I don’t know that the sunk costs fallacy applies to intellectual activity (education, experience, training) the same way it applies to cash. The analogy doesn’t sit right.
Entering a new educational or technical field involves a sharp learning curve at first that levels out as your foundation grows stronger. It really is more costly to switch at 40 from accounting to law than to remain an accountant.
I get that your point is about switching religions, not careers. But still, I’ll need to think about how the sunk cost fallacy may or may not apply there.
Sunk cost..? well, it is after all a fallacy.
My reasons for staying have to do with ongoing rewards directly relevant to the question of whether it is Real, not whether it meets some arbitrary desire or ideal, not whether everything that has happened or does go on is what I think or expect should be. When I experiment with the word, what grows? Does it continue to enlighten my mind and enlarge my soul? Do other people keep showing me things I would never have imagined, if I was left entirely to myself? Do I keep having experiences that I would have completely missed, without ever knowing what I has missing? Does it continue to be fruitful? Is there anything else of comparable future promise with the commitment?
Sure, it can be frustrating, expensive, restrictive, and time consuming, but that is beside the point. Other LDS may do or say disturbing things, but that is also beside the point. That stuff has to do with Fear and Desire, rather than the Real.
My own interests keep producing positive feedback. I read my share of counter-arguments, complaints, exit narratives, critical approaches, etc., and I continue to find them lacking persuasiveness and promise. In dealing with questions, I give things time, keep my eyes open, and re-examine my own assumptions now and then. When I run across something I did not expect, I consider, “What should I expect?” and the process of remove such beams from my own eye helps me see clearly.
I think about George Bailey in Its a Wonderful Life, mired in misery when he looks at life from the perspective of his own personal frustrations, and overjoyed and able to cope with anything and anyone when he looks in terms of the significance of his personal relationships. And being surprised at unexpected blessings.
I wonder if the sunk cost fallacy would apply to situations where people don’t want to leave the church simply because it’s all they know (the “where will you go?” problem). Mormonism tends to take over all aspects of a person’s life, so stepping away can have dramatic consequences. Maybe that’s something else, though.
As for the stricter definition of the fallacy, I’ve definitely known people who stayed in a religion, relationship, career, etc., simply because they’d already put so much into it that they couldn’t face the thought of that all being wasted time. In that sense, it seems closely related to fear of failure. If you let go of this black hole, you might save your resources in the future (whether it’s money, time, emotional energy), but you’ll have to face the pain of disappointment and admit that your effort hasn’t paid off. Maybe what you’re really paying for is pain avoidance.