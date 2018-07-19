by

I’m sure most of you are familiar with the sunk cost fallacy. For those who are not, or need a refresher, below is a useful explanation:

Individuals commit the sunk cost fallacy when they continue a behavior or endeavor as a result of previously invested resources (time, money or effort) (Arkes & Blumer, 1985). This fallacy, which is related to status quo bias, can also be viewed as bias resulting from an ongoing commitment. For example, individuals sometimes order too much food and then over-eat ‘just to get their money’s worth’. Similarly, a person may have a $20 ticket to a concert and then drive for hours through a blizzard, just because she feels that she has to attend due to having made the initial investment. If the costs outweigh the benefits, the extra costs incurred (inconvenience, time or even money) are held in a different mental account than the one associated with the ticket transaction (Thaler, 1999). Arkes, H. R., & Blumer, C. (1985), The psychology of sunk costs. Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, 35, 124-140. Thaler, R. H. (1999). Mental accounting matters. Journal of Behavioral Decision Making. 12, 183-206.

The two spheres in which I have developed something of an expertise in my life are first, my professional legal practice, and second, the Mormon religion. The latter expertise comes not just from living the religion (which amounts to a substantial sunk cost of its own), but also from extensive efforts over the decades to learn more about the faith. For the past 35 years or so I have engaged in substantial reading, including in sources the average member doesn’t even know exist, discussions with people having a wide diversity of viewpoints, participation in various conferences, publishing articles, giving presentations, and yes, writing blog posts. I suspect most of the people who care enough to participate here have a similar set of extensive sunk costs related to their practice of the faith.

I’ve known about the sunk cost fallacy since my economics classes at BYU, and consequently I’ve often reflected that if I were ever to decide the Church just wasn’t for me anymore, I would simply walk away . (I sort of doubt I would start drinking coffee or alcohol, having never gained a taste for it in the first place, but you get the idea.)

But even though I understand the fallacy intellectually, I’m not so sure it would be as easy as I’ve imagined to simply walk away. Studying the Mormon faith and its scripture, history, doctrine and practice has been my avocation for decades. Sure, I could continue to study it without any longer being an actual participant in the faith, but for me my lived activity in the religion is a big part of my motivation to care and learn about it. I suppose I could switch teams and become a critic of the faith, but I really don’t see anything like that happening, such a path wouldn’t fit me temperamentally.

So even though I understand the fallacy and intellectually agree that I should not let my past investment in learning about the faith necessarily govern my future actions with respect thereto, I still feel the pull of retaining an engagement at least in part due to my extensive set of sunk costs with respect to the religion. Understanding the fallacy intellectually doesn’t necessarily mean that one is immune to its pull on one’s decisions and behaviors.

I’m curious about whether others have ever thought about their sunk religious costs and how such costs influence their current religious decision making, behaviors and practices. What do you think about this?