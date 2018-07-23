Testing Bishops for Skills, Aptitude, and Narcissism

Chris Kimball is a seven-times grandfather, a father, and a husband. He was a fast-track Mormon church leader, with the right genealogy and checking all the boxes, until about age 40. On a very different path since then. He is a good friend of BCC.
I was a Mormon bishop in the mid-1990s. The experience led to my turning in my temple recommend and leaving full activity. From an orthodox Mormon point of view, it was a destructive experience, even disaster. I spent the next 10 years in therapy (on-the-couch deep investigation therapy) sorting myself out. I probably should not have been a bishop in the first place.
On the other hand, the whole experience–good and bad–contributed greatly to subsequent accomplishment and rewards in my professional and managerial pursuits, and I came into the 20-teens reasonably happy with myself.
In many ways I was well prepared to be a bishop. I knew the Church inside and out. I knew most of the questions and much of the history. I have a knack for administration (if you read the right scriptures you’d call it a gift, see D&C 46:15, 16). At the time I thought I would score pretty well on Paul’s scorecard (see Titus 1:7-9). Not particularly willful, not quick to anger, not given to wine, not a striker, not given to filthy lucre; a lover of hospitality, a lover of good men, sober, just, temperate. (However, to claim “holy” and “blameless” would be more than a small move beyond the pale.)
But I didn’t have the emotional maturity or character that I think should be requisite for the job. I feel confident in saying that about myself because those years of therapy and maturation have made me . . . well, not whole exactly, but in sight of what whole might look like.
Last week a report issued that “Anglican leaders are considering expanding its assessments of clergy candidates to include more rigorous psychological testing.” Some telling quotes:
“Both introversion and extroversion can reflect the divine image, but it is also very wise for the church to consider pathologies.”
“Narcissism can give pastors a confidence in their own ability to the disparagement of others, and a tendency to see the black side of others rather than the contribution people make to the church. There is a temptation to bully and demean.”
In the article, Leslie Francis, a canon professor of religions and education at Warwick University, also “warned that more rigorous testing could exacerbate a trend in the Church of England to recruit conventional clergy who do not rock the boat.”
The LDS Church does none of this. I think we should. Bishops. Stake Presidents. Mission Presidents. Who else? Are there emotional and psychological traits that would be qualifying or disqualifying for a Relief Society President?
If we paid more attention to what a bishop really does and should do and the character traits and training necessary, we would reduce the pool of qualified men. That has costs and benefits. At the same time, I believe it would become obvious to everybody that there are qualified women among us.
It would be a cultural revolution, including that it would require people to submit to examination, a lot like applying for the job. I don’t see any doctrinal problem, or any insurmountable conflict with scripture or history.
To be fair, I would also reassess the job of the bishop. If given the magic wand, I would drastically reduce the administrative work (counselors are or should be well qualified for this role). I would eliminate all but the most extreme parts of the disciplinary process. I would do everything I could to eliminate scorecards (activation, attendance, temple recommends, baptisms, solutions). And I would (perhaps dramatically) emphasize the welfare and counseling roles. Not with “fixes” in mind, but with help in mind. Attentive to the journey, not some end goal. As a small example, I would put all the temple recommend work on the counselors with strict instructions to stick with the questions as written, and accept only yes/no answers. If somebody wants a discussion about their spiritual journey generally, I would put that over to the bishop for a discussion without judgment.
Comments
Thank you for this. My EQP verbally attacked me yesterday during EQ, and the quote from Francis about “a temptation to bully and demean” hit home. The man is not fit for his position. Meanwhile, I’m not certain I can continue to attend the 3rd hour. The incident was upsetting enough that I was only able to get a couple of hours of sleep last night.
I look back to my own time as EQP, in a prior ward. I certainly had struggles and made mistakes during that calling–but I never made enemies of those in my quorum, and I frequently reached out to them in fellowship. In doing that, I followed some of the best examples I’ve seen from bishops and other leaders I’ve been blessed to know.
This is really interesting, Chris. Thinking about LDS bishops in the 19th century makes for an interesting comparison with your suggestions. In Mormon congregations, a bishop can have a powerful effect on the lives of individuals like CES employees.
Thanks, Chris, good stuff.
Hang on, Tim. Been there. Keep going to EQ and contribute. Bring in D&C 42:88 if you need to. He blew it. But stand your ground.
I’m sorry to hear that, Tim. What set him off, if you don’t mind me asking? Do you have plans to address it with him or anything?
Chris, I have long thought that the job of Bishop is two fold. One: administrating and two, ministering. I was one of those who in my last decade of activity alternated between ward clerk / stake clerk and ward executive secretary / stake executive secretary. My observation is that bishops, generally, are usually better at either ministering or administrating, but usually not both. So, split the difference and have a ministering bishop, and a ward administrator. Catholic parishes do this around here, with the priest and a parish administrator. The “terms” of these two positions in a ward could overlap, and the goal would be that only one would be replaced at one time. I have not set foot in an LDS building since early 1996 so what do I know anymore. This idea may be too Catholic or Protestant for the COB.
Thanks, Old Man.
I made a comment he didn’t like. It wasn’t even anything controversial. I think he just doesn’t like me, for some reason. I’d discuss it with him if I thought it would help, but I think it would just lead to further bullying. I’ve had mediocre priesthood leaders before (along with a lot of really good ones), but I’ve never before had ones who I felt actively disliked me.
“perhaps dramatically) emphasize the welfare and counseling roles.”
Crazy, leave counseling to the professionals.
I saw my brother as a newly called bishop, after his first evening of bishopric meetings, get out of the car, walk to his wife, put his head on her shoulder, and begin sobbing. The calling definitely took a deep emotional toll.