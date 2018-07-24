Prostitutes, Vampires, and Mormons—Oh My

by

Since 1847, July 24 has meant one thing to Mormons across the globe: Pioneer Day, the anniversary of the arrival of Brigham Young and the Mormon pioneers to their future home in the Salt Lake Valley, where they would eventually set up an International Church, a great university, fry sauce, and a universal WiFi password.

All of this is important, of course. But, since 2017, July 24 has been a REALLY important holiday: the day that BCC Press releases its newest crop of amazing books. This year, we are proud to bring you two remarkable books by two modern-day pioneers in every sense of the word that does not involve pushing handcarts and eating roots. Or sleeping on the ground. Or malaria.

But in lots of senses of the word, the two women whose works we unveil today are pioneers. And when you read their stories, you will know why.

Our first pioneer is Keira Shae, the author of the new memoir, How the Light Gets In (Click here for Kindle version). This is the story of a young girl growing up in Provo, but not the Provo that you think you know. Her mother was a prostitute and a drug addict, and her life was filled with abuse, neglect, and despair. You have already read some of Keira’s story here and here–but these were just little nibbles. We are now proud to present the feast.

In How the Light Gets In, you will read the compelling story of a young woman who insisted on shaping her own reality–somebody who changed her life through education and then went on to create a nonprofit agency, the Provo Promise, to make sure that other young people would have the opportunity to do the same. And you will encounter a compelling young writer and gifted storyteller who is just starting to use her voice to create new realities for herself and others. This is a book that matters, and it may very well change your life.

The second book we will launch today is by one of the best, and most accomplished writers we know: Mette Harrison, the author of the national bestselling Linda Walheim mysteries, a slew of wildly popular young adult novels, and BCC Press’s very own Book of Laman, which we released a year ago this very day.

Even if you have read all of her previous books (and we have, so trust us), you will not be prepared for the amazing wonderment that is Vampires in the Temple (Kindle version). Book One of her new urban fantasy series Mormons and Vampires.

Vampires in the Temple is a strikingly original alternative history. In this timeline, the Mormons who came to the Salt Lake Valley in 1847 encountered clans of homo vampirus—a small branch of the human family tree, not unlike Neanderthals—who lived along the shores of this inland sea, where they could find the minerals they needed to survive. In the present day, all of the homo vampirus have been banished to the Great Salt Lake’s only island, where contact with them is carefully regulated.

And then someone turns up dead.

Vampires in the Temple tells the story of Salt Lake City police detective Jack Hardy, who is called out to Vampire Island to investigate the brutal murder of his own fiancée. It would have been all too easy to pin the murder on a vampire, but Jack sees beyond the obvious and is drawn into a torturous maze of secret history and dark prophecy… not mention a conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of the Mormon church.

These are amazing books. We know you will love them passionately, because amazing books that you love passionately are the only kinds of books we know how to publish.

AND THERE’S MORE. . . .

If you are in Utah this week, you can meet the authors in person, along with a third BCC Press Superstar, Heidi Naylor, whose collection of award-winning stories, Revolver, was released on April 6 (the only day more miraculously Mormon than July 24). Keira, Mette, and Heidi will appear together at two events to read from their works, answer questions, sign books, and rock your freaking worlds.