Immigrants and Refugees are Modern-Day Pioneers

The White House commemorated Pioneer Day yesterday.
Its issued statement is thick with irony, however, as it omits any indication that the White House actually understands the lessons learned from our blessed, honored Pioneers.
Mormon Pioneers are best honored by putting our shoulder to the wheel and crafting policies that enable modern-day Pioneers to thrive. Today’s Pioneers are immigrants and refugees.
So here you go, White House, I rewrote your statement for you:
On this day in 1847, Brigham Young and the first group of Latter-day Saint pioneers entered the Salt Lake Valley to begin building a new home for their families. Fleeing persecution, these families undertook a difficult journey spanning more than a thousand miles from Illinois to the Utah territory.
In the years that followed, tens of thousands of men, women, and children would convert to Mormonism and immigrate from Europe, fleeing poverty, unrest, and the Crimean War. These Mormon Pioneers trudged across windswept plains and rugged mountains in search of religious freedom and a better way of life. Once settled in the Mountain West, they worked tirelessly to transform the arid desert landscape into a blossoming new home where their families could live in peace and prosperity. The Pioneers’ stories and accomplishments are lasting reminders of the importance of religious freedom and the enduring strength and spirit of the American people.
Our Nation honors the ingenuity, industry, and unwavering commitment to faith of all those who have endured and who continue to endure civil unrest, violence, and frontier hardships. Regrettably, as evidenced by slavery, Jim Crow, the Trail of Tears, and the Chinese Exclusion Act, America has often been imperfect in welcoming the poor and estranged. The Mormon Pioneers themselves embody a tale of both inspirational personal grit, and preventable American tragedy. Their persecution was wrought by the hands of other Americans. The Mormons would never have needed to flee to Utah if we the people had embraced their rich faith as it grew in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, and Missouri. Our collective failure to live up to our constitutional ideals perpetuated the hardships the Mormon Pioneers experienced.
America at its best strives to welcome all who seek to protect faith, families, and freedom. Today, America watches in horror as Muslims and Christians seek refuge from civil war in Syria, Rohingya Muslims flee ethnic cleansing in Burma, and Catholics in El Salvador take flight from destabilizing gang violence. Like the Mormons, these men, women, and children are extraordinary pioneers who are uprooting their lives and undertaking incredible leaps of faith into the unknown.
In recognition of the Mormon Pioneers and the modern LDS Church’s “I Was A Stranger” initiative, I am proud that America has placed welcoming refugees, streamlining administrative procedures, and ensuring family togetherness at the center of our immigration policy. We are confident that like generations of immigrants before them, their stories and strength in overcoming hardship will build an inspiring legacy and help our cities and communities continue to thrive.
The above statement looks exactly nothing like the Trump Administration’s actual vindictive, racist, and cruel policies towards immigrants, refugees, asylum-seekers, families, and victims of violence and religious persecution. This disparity should tell you everything you need to know about the sincerity of its commemoration of Mormon Pioneers.
Nothing like a politically-slanted, church-insinuated message to start the day. There’s no question the immigration process is broken and the current administration inherited a bill of goods that it is trying to repair, with a great degree of frustration. At the same time, wholesale, undocumented admission is nothing but detrimental to our society’s infrastructure. As the son of an immigrant, I would love to see a stream of folks enter through the front door and contribute to the great American experiment. Despite the struggles they are facing in their home countries, likening the illegal immigrants to the Mormon pioneers and their circumstances then is, at best, an attempt to cram a square peg in a round hole.
Yeah, John–I heard the pioneers all waited in the burning city of Nauvoo until they could legally apply for asylum…
What does “church-insinuated” mean in this context? The church is insinuating through this post that refugees are modern pioneers?
One thing is certain about the statement attributed to Trump. He didn’t compose a single syllable of it.
Although we were refugees, seeking help from the federal government and accepting the charity raised at tea parties given by the wives of federal officials in Washington, we very quickly came to see our empire-building in the West as the natural, or God-given, result of our own boot-strapping hard work. We did work hard, God did bless us, but we’re blind to history and honesty if we see our ancestors as wholly individual success stories, the way we tend to do.
By the early years of the 20th century, we had so forgotten what made our experiment work — largely, the cooperation of a sizable community — that we could drop a few dozen non-farmer Armenian refugees down in the Nevada desert with a few tools and seeds, but too few to build a house or dig a canal, and blame their failure on their race, then use that failure as an excuse to treat future Armenian refugees with skepticism with an unwillingness to help them get started.
We’ve had another century now to mythologize our origins and forget that united and near-total community effort — along with help from anybody willing to give it — whether that be Thomas L. Kane or Dollie Madison or James K. Polk — as well as our own hard work, and the blessings of Heaven, were what brought our success.
Dangit, we were refugees. Their story is our story. Turning on them will prove to be a curse on us.
Well said, Ardis.
Fantastic post, Carolyn.