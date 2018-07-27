Is Pioneer Day too Utah Mormon?

by

Steve Petersen is a lifelong Mormon of pioneer stock. Having lived in a few different places throughout the US, he’s a big tent Mormon who wishes to make all people feel welcome and comfortable attending church.

Since moving back to Utah several years ago, I’ve come to realize that many people — including Mormons — aren’t that excited about Pioneer Day . Pioneer Day is an official state holiday in Utah that celebrates the Mormon pioneers’ crucial role in the state’s history. The lack of enthusiasm has made me wonder if Pioneer Day is too Mormon — particularly, too Utah Mormon?

As a young kid in Utah, Pioneer Day was one of my favorite holidays. I come from pioneer stock and grew up hearing inspiring stories about my ancestors. We still sing hymns about pioneers and their experiences are fodder for talks and lessons. We reenact portions of their travails and cosplay through Trek. Even as a teenager in Texas, I watched Mormons proudly attend an unrelated patriotic celebration by dressing up as pioneers. (They were welcomed.)

However, I’ve come to realize how off-putting the way Pioneer Day is celebrated is to non-members, those who have left the Church, indigenous individuals, and those who are not of “pioneer stock.” I wish more people — Mormon or not — didn’t treat Pioneer Day as an exclusively Mormon holiday.

In a sign that non/ex/less active Mormons feel excluded from the official state holiday, look no further than the emergence of Pie and Beer Day (also known as “Pie ‘n Beer Day”) I first learned about it from my colleagues and non-member friends in 2013. A July 2014 The New York Times article gave it more prominence. The following July, a Salt Lake Tribune article revealed the growth of the counterculture holiday.

I can understand the impulse. When I went to the Days of ’47 Rodeo on July 23, 2015, I was amazed at the introduction of the three members of the Days of ’47 royalty court. The announcers emphasized that all three women served LDS missions. Don’t get me wrong; it’s great that they’ve served missions. But I felt that emphasis signaled that non-Mormons and non-missionaries were not welcome.

Or look at the main parade in Salt Lake City with so many floats with temples, missionaries, and family trees. Sean P. Means of the Salt Lake Tribune once opined that: “The Days of ’47 Parade and its related events are reflecting an increasingly narrow band of Utah culture — one in which many in the wide spectrum of Utah’s residents don’t see themselves.”

Why would a non-Mormon get excited about a float that depicts kids researching family names to take to the temple? Mormonism is growing more and more global, and I have been thrilled to see Polynesian, Chinese, and other multicultural and secular parade entries over the years. Why can’t more effort go toward reaching out to diverse groups to participate? How often do pioneer stock Mormons en masse learn and celebrate the heritages of other Mormons throughout the country and world with the same zeal as their pioneer heritage? Why can’t Days of 47 welcome, rather than reject, dignified entries from groups like Mormons Building Bridges ?

My Mormon friends with weak ties to Utah, including converts and those of international heritage, often feel disconnected from Pioneer Day. They respect and revere the pioneers but are bewildered by all the fuss. One of my Puerto Rican friends once shared a July 2013 Rational Faiths post by Gina Colvin, a Maori Mormon from New Zealand, detailing some of the challenges of embracing the pioneers when one isn’t descended from them. The comments on my friend’s post were filled with others expressing similar frustrations. Considering how we lionize the Pioneers, I can see how people who aren’t of “pioneer stock” can feel like second class citizens in the Church.

I recognize too, that as currently celebrated, Pioneer Day perpetuates a distorted perception of Native Americans. When Brigham Young arrived in the Salt Lake Valley back in 1847 the Utes, Paiutes, Shoshones, Goshutes, and Navajos lived within present day Utah boundaries. While there is now acknowledgment that relations between the Indians and Mormon settlers were not always harmonious, Elise Boxer, who is a Mormon Dakota, argues fervently that the holiday diminishes and dismisses the Native American perspective of the Mormon settlers’ arrival. The very word “pioneer” perpetuates a colonial narrative that belittles the Indians. Voices like hers are crucial to correct historical inaccuracies that influence how celebrants observe the holiday.

I believe the pioneers are worthy of celebration; I’m proud of my heritage. However, I don’t feel that we celebrate them in the best manner. The diverse lot of converts and immigrants that comprised the pioneers would likely balk at recognizing them today in a way that excludes others. We already ask a lot in following Church doctrine and policy; we shouldn’t add to that burden by demanding all Mormons embrace Intermountain West culture. Utah is full of people who have stories and histories that are just as worthy of celebration during a state holiday. We should tell those stories. We can and should embrace and acknowledge the rich culture of all Mormons from all corners of the Earth.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf said in his “ Four Titles ” address: “As disciples of Jesus Christ, we are united in our testimony of the restored gospel and our commitment to keep God’s commandments. But we are diverse in our cultural, social, and political preferences. The Church thrives when we take advantage of this diversity.”

I hope we can follow his sentiments to make Pioneer Day more inclusive so more Utahns, more Mormons, and more members of our communities will want to celebrate the pioneering spirit, wherever it is found.

*Photo Attribution, BLM Wyoming