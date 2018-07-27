Is Pioneer Day too Utah Mormon?

Steve Petersen is a lifelong Mormon of pioneer stock. Having lived in a few different places throughout the US, he’s a big tent Mormon who wishes to make all people feel welcome and comfortable attending church.
Since moving back to Utah several years ago, I’ve come to realize that many people — including Mormons — aren’t that excited about Pioneer Day. Pioneer Day is an official state holiday in Utah that celebrates the Mormon pioneers’ crucial role in the state’s history. The lack of enthusiasm has made me wonder if Pioneer Day is too Mormon — particularly, too Utah Mormon?
As a young kid in Utah, Pioneer Day was one of my favorite holidays. I come from pioneer stock and grew up hearing inspiring stories about my ancestors. We still sing hymns about pioneers and their experiences are fodder for talks and lessons. We reenact portions of their travails and cosplay through Trek. Even as a teenager in Texas, I watched Mormons proudly attend an unrelated patriotic celebration by dressing up as pioneers. (They were welcomed.)
However, I’ve come to realize how off-putting the way Pioneer Day is celebrated is to non-members, those who have left the Church, indigenous individuals, and those who are not of “pioneer stock.” I wish more people — Mormon or not — didn’t treat Pioneer Day as an exclusively Mormon holiday.
In a sign that non/ex/less active Mormons feel excluded from the official state holiday, look no further than the emergence of Pie and Beer Day (also known as “Pie ‘n Beer Day”) I first learned about it from my colleagues and non-member friends in 2013. A July 2014 The New York Times article gave it more prominence. The following July, a Salt Lake Tribune article revealed the growth of the counterculture holiday.
I can understand the impulse. When I went to the Days of ’47 Rodeo on July 23, 2015, I was amazed at the introduction of the three members of the Days of ’47 royalty court. The announcers emphasized that all three women served LDS missions. Don’t get me wrong; it’s great that they’ve served missions. But I felt that emphasis signaled that non-Mormons and non-missionaries were not welcome.
Or look at the main parade in Salt Lake City with so many floats with temples, missionaries, and family trees. Sean P. Means of the Salt Lake Tribune once opined that: “The Days of ’47 Parade and its related events are reflecting an increasingly narrow band of Utah culture — one in which many in the wide spectrum of Utah’s residents don’t see themselves.”
Why would a non-Mormon get excited about a float that depicts kids researching family names to take to the temple? Mormonism is growing more and more global, and I have been thrilled to see Polynesian, Chinese, and other multicultural and secular parade entries over the years. Why can’t more effort go toward reaching out to diverse groups to participate? How often do pioneer stock Mormons en masse learn and celebrate the heritages of other Mormons throughout the country and world with the same zeal as their pioneer heritage? Why can’t Days of 47 welcome, rather than reject, dignified entries from groups like Mormons Building Bridges?
My Mormon friends with weak ties to Utah, including converts and those of international heritage, often feel disconnected from Pioneer Day. They respect and revere the pioneers but are bewildered by all the fuss. One of my Puerto Rican friends once shared a July 2013 Rational Faiths post by Gina Colvin, a Maori Mormon from New Zealand, detailing some of the challenges of embracing the pioneers when one isn’t descended from them. The comments on my friend’s post were filled with others expressing similar frustrations. Considering how we lionize the Pioneers, I can see how people who aren’t of “pioneer stock” can feel like second class citizens in the Church.
I recognize too, that as currently celebrated, Pioneer Day perpetuates a distorted perception of Native Americans. When Brigham Young arrived in the Salt Lake Valley back in 1847 the Utes, Paiutes, Shoshones, Goshutes, and Navajos lived within present day Utah boundaries. While there is now acknowledgment that relations between the Indians and Mormon settlers were not always harmonious, Elise Boxer, who is a Mormon Dakota, argues fervently that the holiday diminishes and dismisses the Native American perspective of the Mormon settlers’ arrival. The very word “pioneer” perpetuates a colonial narrative that belittles the Indians. Voices like hers are crucial to correct historical inaccuracies that influence how celebrants observe the holiday.
I believe the pioneers are worthy of celebration; I’m proud of my heritage. However, I don’t feel that we celebrate them in the best manner. The diverse lot of converts and immigrants that comprised the pioneers would likely balk at recognizing them today in a way that excludes others. We already ask a lot in following Church doctrine and policy; we shouldn’t add to that burden by demanding all Mormons embrace Intermountain West culture. Utah is full of people who have stories and histories that are just as worthy of celebration during a state holiday. We should tell those stories. We can and should embrace and acknowledge the rich culture of all Mormons from all corners of the Earth.
President Dieter F. Uchtdorf said in his “Four Titles” address: “As disciples of Jesus Christ, we are united in our testimony of the restored gospel and our commitment to keep God’s commandments. But we are diverse in our cultural, social, and political preferences. The Church thrives when we take advantage of this diversity.”
I hope we can follow his sentiments to make Pioneer Day more inclusive so more Utahns, more Mormons, and more members of our communities will want to celebrate the pioneering spirit, wherever it is found.
*Photo Attribution, BLM Wyoming
Comments
Had a long comment, this site ate it, so I’ll be a bit more brief. Both sides of the “Pioneer Day” debate have idiots in them. Exclusion is a bad thing granted. But disrespect from people who don’t want to know ‘our side’ as Mormons IN Utah (with heritage that we’re proud of) and make assumptions about what we are, is equally as bad IMHO. I’m a Utah Mormon, born and bred, and my ancestors came here and settled the place so they could live peacefully and without influence from a then vicious and cruel outside world. Now Mormons are everywhere. A cultural revolution! Both sides of the debate should stop making assumptions. Neither can know the realities of living as the other side, and many don’t want to. That’s why, in my opinion anyway, we don’t live more Christ-like lives and accept people for who and what they are. We’re just humans, flawed and obtuse. We’re striving to be better, to be enlightened. That should count for something. And dismissing tradition because it’s not well understood doesn’t do any good thing for coming generations nor the LDS Community either. Exclusion and tradition don’t have to be mutually exclusive, but perhaps in this case they are. And that’s the fault of mankind as a whole.
I grew up in the Gila Valley in Arizona which is almost as Mormon as Provo and when I was a kid Pioneer Day celebrations were larger and more well attended than Independence Day celebrations. I don’t know if that’s still the case but I can see how that could irk people. Also I travel for work and one July 24 I was in downtown SLC and my non-Mormon colleagues (perhaps not realizing I’m LDS) started bitterly complaining about Pioneer Day. Their main complaint was traffic closures because of the parade but it also spilled over into other social issues that LDS basically dictate in Utah. I got the impression that the dislike for Pioneer Day was more a resentment of the majority Mormons forcing their religion on everyone around them. It seemed a little “sour grapes” to me but I understand their frustration and actually agree with a lot of it since I’ve vowed to never live in Utah even though my parents live there.
On a funny related note – I now live in Phoenix and my stake celebrates Pioneer Day in the spring because it’s too hot to be outside on July 24. While I’m proud of my heritage I found the celebrations to be tiresome and unpleasant but I’m sure my pioneer ancestors are somewhere shaking their heads at our wimpyness.
Lots of communities have an equivalent recognition of first settlers to their state or municipality (e.g., “Founders’ Day” type celebrations), so I think the Pioneer Day celebrations in Utah are fine. However, while recognizing the religious motivation of the early settlers, today’s celebrations need to be more inclusive and focused more on appreciation for their hard work and sacrifice to settle the place, rather than grow the church. I grew up in Southern Virginia, and was raised in the church there by my convert mother. The thing that bugged me was celebrating Pioneer Day there. It always felt weird. I appreciate the Mormon pioneers settling in Utah and from that place of refuge building a “center place” where the church could flourish and send missionaries out to the world (aka my mom). But asking all members over the world to celebrate Pioneer Day is too much. If they must celebrate something, find out about and honor the legacy of the LDS “pioneers” in their own country and culture. Our worldwide church needs to act like a worldwide church. By the way, my current Utah County Ward did NOT have a pioneer themed sacrament meeting this year (yay!). The talks were all about “remembering Christ” – a fine meeting.
So its ok to hold protests against a religious holiday?
Yes, it is far too much of a Utah Mormon thing. I grew up in the Church, but outside Utah. I had never heard of Pioneer Day until I was an adult. July 24th was just another summer day (and still is as far as I’m concerned). Sure, we occasionally mentioned the hardships and sacrifices of pioneers in lessons and other Church settings throughout the year, but there were no parades or celebrations or special events related to pioneers (to be fair, I aged out of YM a few years before pioneer trek reenactments became a thing, thank God). And yet, we were still good Mormons.
Probably the hardest part of Pioneer Day is the overwhelming cognitive dissonance from seeing pictures of members of the First Presidency dressed in cowboy hats and western attire.
I have no Utah or pioneer ancestors and grew up Mormon in Pennsylvania where Mormons are rare as hen’s teeth (0.2% of the population). The only people trying to cram Pioneer Day down our throats were those in the ward who were descended from pioneers and wanted to show off their impressive Mormon pedigrees. So yeah, I developed an opinion about this holiday. In Utah at least it is relevant to the state as a Founders Day celebration, but celebrating it outside of Utah has always seemed like being invited to someone else’s family reunion to me.
Here, here!
I have had mixed feeling about this in the past, but as the years have gone by, I have concluded that we have a lot to learn from the early pioneers (as I read in a stellar tweet last week: we are a church of emigrants and refugees, spiritually journeying toward our eternal home). Evicted from one home, traveling through hardship toward another, settling, struggling, failing and succeeding: it’s a metaphor for every one of us as we spiritually make our way home. The history of the pioneers can teach us how to do this better. BUT. Seeing the saints of Cambodia reenact a pioneer trek (my parents served a mission there) does feel like nonsense. Is it possible to have less fanfare but still learn from them?
There are two separate problems going on here.
One is the problem of Pioneer Day as a public holiday in Utah. Sure, it’s a founders day, but it has always been celebrated as a specifically Mormon event. With the church’s deliberate integration into the American mainstream, and with the increasing diversity of the population in Utah, a Mormon public holiday is an anachronism. Maybe we should stop calling it Pioneer Day. Instead call it Utah Day. Fire the cowering people who are running the parade right now and replace them with leaders who will make the celebration inclusive.
The other problem is how to celebrate a specifically Utahan pioneer heritage within a globalizing church. There are interesting comments about that on this thread and elsewhere. My only thought about it right now is this: I’m concerned about how closely tied the pioneer story is to a heritage of persecution and suffering. The pioneers’ sacrifice is the whole point of remembering what they did, and we must never forget that. But I’m concerned about the temptation to think that we ought to recreate their suffering in order to appreciate their sacrifice. We see that in stupidly extreme youth treks, but also in the impulse to exaggerate and take pride in our status as isolated or persecuted in the present day. I’d hate to think that this is the way that the pioneer experience might be universalized in the church.
“We already ask a lot in following Church doctrine and policy; we shouldn’t add to that burden by demanding all Mormons embrace Intermountain West culture.” Well said.
I spent most of my youth in Utah and accepted Pioneer Day uncritically, to me it was mostly just another occasion to enjoy fireworks and picnics. Now having spent almost 20 years in Illinois it feels to me like a Utah thing; my ward/stake here doesn’t do much except maybe have a sacrament meeting talk about the trek west and sing “Come, Come, Ye Saints.” This year we did neither. Actually, I love that hymn and wish we’d sing it at other times of the year.
This year I’m noticing more resistance to Pioneer Day on social media than I’ve seen in the past. I wonder if that’s because of the overall political climate in the U.S., which feels so aggressively and terribly anti-immigrant on the one hand, and outraged on the other. (I am in the outraged camp, fwiw)
I think growing into a multi-cultural, international, and politically and demographically diverse church is turning out to be harder than anticipated. I’m sympathetic to people who feel threatened by the loss of their privilege. That must be hard. I don’t mean that sarcastically, either. I want to say to them that of course it feels uncomfortable to see your church/neighborhood/government/school/entertainment change compared to how it was when you were a kid, but it will be OK, in fact in the end you’ll probably really like it the new way, so don’t fight it. You won’t be diminished by the changes, I promise they’ll only make your life richer.
“a float that depicts kids researching family names to take to the temple”. Yeah, I can see how that would turn people off. Heck, I’m LDS, and grew up in Utah, and even I think that would be ridiculous.
I get tired of the faux celebrations outside of Utah (far outside). I’ve never been able to understand the actual intent of it. The stated purpose is to remember the sacrifices of early Church members, but I suspect it’s really about reinforcing how Utah is the center, and we should all bow to the Mother Church. We often have Sacrament talks that are about local pioneers in the Church, where we reframe as pioneers those who made contributions to the local LDS community, or early family members who joined the Church. It’s all a bit forced for my taste, when we’d just be better off letting go of the whole idea and, instead of constantly talking about how this is now an international Church, actually acting like it is and scrubbing away the Utah-centric parts of it. Of course, if you’ve grown up with Pioneer Heritage entitlement, it’s hard to give that up.
We would have had a full-fledged revolt had we not held some sort of Pioneer Day celebration. I can picture at least five elderly couples calling the Stake President, demanding that he immediately release and excommunicate all local leaders for dereliction of duty, right up there with the reintroduction of polygamy, or using Jack Daniels in place of water for the Sacrament. Tradition dictates two or three weeks of Church History and Pioneer talks, to be given by whomever has the best pioneer bona-fides in the congregation. We had quilts on display, bonnets and straw hats, handcarts, and maps of the Trek(TM) westward. All of July after the 4th is themed this way. We are over 1500 miles from This Is The Place.
Past wards used Memorial Day as the big combined holiday event, with a breakfast in the park, special recognition of those who served in the military, and patriotic singing. Much easier to invite friends to a Memorial Day breakfast than a handcart demonstration.
I agree with all the points made in the post, but I have a more curmudgeonly reason not to like pioneer day – why, in our tinderbox, poor air-quality state do we legalize aerial fireworks for much of the month of July? I’m ready to shout at all the kids to get off my lawn.
The other night my Utah raised husband announced it was “Pie and Beer” day. I didn’t get it. He finally explained it slowly to me. I told him, I never celebrated Pioneer Day. Like others on here, I lived in the mission field. I am sure we had talks on Sunday about it, but nothing more. July 4th was the big party.
I also believe we end up ignoring all the convert pioneers. We are almost 200 years old now. Let’s give it a rest. I don’t see the Catholics or Lutherans having “Evangelist Day”. No “Pie and Beer” for me.
nobody, really – that sounds awful.
Sorry, but as an older Utahn, most of you don’t have a firm grip on this Utah tradition. Some of you are creating a mere caricature of the event. The parade and related events has always included other faiths and multiple ethnicities (or at least since the early 1960’s). Trek has little to do with this holiday in Utah. Treks occur all summer long. Unfortunately, handcarts have been conflated with the entire westward migration, but that is Church-wide. The Church has a peripheral role in the Days of ’47, and members of other faiths and less active LDS have fully participated for over 50 years. Wards do what they want on July 24th and on Sundays in July, about the only connection I can point to is that Thomas Manson used to encourage stakes to build floats for the parade.
I sometimes wonder if any LDS cultural celebration would escape the wrath of some in the Bloggernacle. I chuckle when some of you hope for an LDS liturgical calendar. The bloggernacle would whine like crazy about it… the Sunday preceding July 24th would be too Utah Mormon!
Founders’ Day celebrations are notoriously cheesy and provincial. While there are aspects of the holiday which could be improved, it does carry great spiritual meaning for many people. Perhaps we could exhibit the same tolerance and respect for our Utah LDS brothers and sisters that we expect of ourselves and others to have for people of various faiths.
In all of this, I am wanting to ask: How would you commemorate Pioneer Day? Can you do so without stripping it of actual connections to 1847 and making it an ultra-diverse, politically-correct nightmare?
Cat,
The Presbyterian Church in Salt Lake celebrates Reformation Sunday with the “Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan.” It honors the Scottish ancestry of some of the parishioners. It has turned into a multi-day celebration with large crowds. The Governor shows up and my family enjoys spotting GA’s who come in. The pipers are fantastic. The entire congregation throws their efforts behind this.
My wife took out her endowments on July 24th. I thought it was appropriate. After all, the Saints had finally settled in a place where they could build temples relatively unmolested.
The original post included this statement: ” . . . I’ve come to realize how off-putting the way Pioneer Day is celebrated is to non-members . . . ”
Just a quick personal observation here. My office is in South Salt Lake at the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon. None of my colleagues are LDS. Most of them are committed evangelical Christians, and they are some of my closest friends. They are always respectful of my beliefs and practices and while they don’t follow the church much, they are not antagonistic toward it at all.
But having said all of that, a couple of them have commented in the past at how offensive it it to them as Christians that Pioneer Day receives so much more recognition, publicity, etc. in Utah than Easter does.
I have mixed feelings. When you are talking about a state holiday, I think being as inclusive as possible is important. When you are talking about a Church holiday/festival, I think inclusiveness is important, but not at the expense of celebrating/honoring the pioneers. I think the pioneers and their experiences are part of our collective Church heritage and as such are worth honoring. And while talks and lessons are great, festivals and celebrations have a great power to impact us for good. I keep thinking of the Catholic church and the idea of the many saints’ days. The lives and stories of the saints are an integral part of the Catholic church-wide heritage, and the meaningful celebrations and observances that have risen up around them help to enhance that heritage. I think the answer is not to drop Pioneer Day celebrations, but to find ways to incorporate a broader definition of “pioneer” into those celebrations as well as to add other festivals throughout the year that focus on the contributions of other people or groups throughout Church history. For instance, maybe each ward or stake could plan a celebration at some point during the year focusing on the contributions of the earliest converts in that area.