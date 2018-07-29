The Kingdom of God is Like Money

by

Almost everything that makes us human occurs at the nexus of fiction and faith. This is the most important thing I learned from Yuval Noah Harari’s much-lauded book Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind. It isn’t the author’s main point, and he probably wouldn’t even agree with the way that I phrased it. But these two attributes–the ability to make up stories and the ability to believe them–strike me as the defining characteristics of humanity.

Homo sapiens are storytellers. This does not appear to be unique. Other, now-extinct human species probably told stories too. But our stories are different because they don’t have to be true. Any old Homo neanderthalensis could tell a story about a bear they saw crossing the river. And an especially clever one might even lie about the bear in order to scare another Neanderthal away from a food source. But they don’t appear to have been able to tell stories about things that weren’t exactly true but might be.

As it turns out, though, almost everything important about human civilization comes from stories that aren’t exactly true but might be–a category that includes cities, nations, empires, ethnic identities, kings, emperors, religions, collective histories, corporations, human rights, democracy, and justice. None of these things exist in nature. We can never go out on a walk and see any of them crossing the river with the bear or falling from a tree like an apple. They exist only in the stories that we tell about them.

But when we all agree to believe these stories, our collective belief creates a shared reality that is every bit as real as a bear. “Canada,” “Chrysler,” and “the First Amendment” are all, in the strictest sense, fictions. But when enough people believe these fictions, and act as if they are true, they become true. This, I believe, is as good a definition of “faith” as I could ever devise. Faith is a shared belief that creates a reality.

As an example of how faith can create reality, consider the way that money works in the modern world. Money can be anything that people agree to treat like money. For thousands of years, it took the shape of shells, beads, or small pieces of metal—tangible objects that people agreed to use as media for exchanging goods and services in a complex market. Things like gold and silver acquired value far beyond their actual utility simply because people believed that they had value. This is how belief creates reality.

In the modern world, however, only a small fraction of what we call “money” exists in the form of precious metal. And only about 10% of it exists in pieces of paper or anything tangible at all. Harari estimates that the total wealth in the world is around 60 trillion dollars of which 10 trillion exists in coins and banknotes. The rest of it—$50 trillion dollars—exists only as pieces of electronic data that gets passed around via computer transactions. It exists because we all agree to believe that it exists. Our shared belief in something we can’t see or touch has created more than 80% of all of the monetary value in the world (p. 108).

But is this faith like religious faith is faith? I think that it is—and not just because religion is one of the categories of supergroup that Harari sees as the major competitive advantage of Homo sapiens sapeins. If I read the words of Jesus in the New Testament correctly, he is telling us that our faith can create a new spiritual reality that he alternately calls “the Kingdom of God” “paradise,” and “heaven.”

It is no accident, I believe, that Christ speaks to us so often in fictions. He does not present, nor are we meant to believe, that there was such a person as the Prodigal Son or the Good Samaritan. These are fictions that form the basis of a kind of faith.

And a surprising number of Christ’s parables come in response to some version of the question, “what is the Kingdom of Heaven”? It is a mustard seed and a fisherman’s net. It is a pearl of great price and a treasure hidden in a field. It is a field of wheat and tares. It is a marriage feast and a vineyard full of laborers. But most importantly, Christ tells Peter, “the Kingdom of God is within you” (Peter 17:21).

What Jesus is telling us with all of these fictions, I believe, is that heaven is not something that we should believe in because it is true; it is, rather, something that we should believe in because our belief makes it true. It is like money: if everybody believes in it, and acts according to that belief, then our faith creates the very thing that we have faith in.

The Kingdom of Heaven, then, is like justice, and human rights, and peace, and 50 trillion dollars—a beautiful story that becomes true only to the extent that we believe it possible. It is not an otherworldly thing, but here-and-now thing—and an intensely human thing. And, like almost every human thing of importance or value, it is something that we must call into existence through our faith.