Fragmented Thoughts from a Former Breastfeeder

by

Breastfeeding did not come easily for me. Growing up, I was never close to any woman who breastfed, nor had I ever seen a woman breastfeed without a cover. I read several books about childbirth and breastfeeding and postpartum motherhood as my body swelled and my garments no longer met over the middle of my body. I remember being surprised to see so many photographs of naked women in labor, and I wondered if I should be embarrassed at seeing pictures of breasts and nipples as I read about different latching positions and breastfeeding troubleshooting tips. It had not occurred to me so plainly until then that I had no need to feel shame or shyness about these body parts that are designed for growing and feeding new little lives. Although I had always prided myself for being able to appreciate nude art in museums, the realization that my own private body parts were not just sexual objects was still something of a revelation to me.

Still, in spite of my research, when my daughter arrived we struggled with breastfeeding, and she had a difficult time latching. Different nurses had different recommendations, and I became less shy about letting other people handle my body as they showed me ways I could present my breast to my baby. Eventually, a nurse gave me a plastic nipple guard that would help my daughter latch on—something that we ended up using for five months, until one day she no longer needed it. She nursed for another year and a half without it.

Perhaps because of this rocky start, I have never breastfed any of my children with covers. I did have covers. I made my breastfeeding cover and a diaper-changing pad when I was still pregnant with my first, feeling very industrious as an expectant woman. But because my daughter did not latch well, a nursing cover was an impossible option for me from the beginning—even though I had put stiff boning into the top of the cover so that I could see my baby while she fed, the fabric kept getting in the way, or ending up in my newborn baby’s fists as she punched around and cried out in irritation when she didn’t immediately latch.

When I was topless, I could focus on holding my body and my baby just so, shaping my breast in a way that would make it easier for my tiny-mouthed baby to find what she was looking for. When I was wearing a nursing bra, garments, an undershirt, a postpartum blouse, and a nursing cover, I found myself getting tied up in holding some fabrics up, some fabrics down, with no hands left for shaping or helping or assisting at all. Not having very much chest to begin with, I am physically incapable of being able to “whip it out,” because I don’t have much to “whip out” in the first place. Having a nursing cover exacerbated this puzzle of fabric layers, and more than once my breasts ended up with scratching marks both from my angry, frustrated baby and from my own fingernails as I blindly, desperately clawed back shirt, tank top, bra, and garments without getting a fist-full of nursing cover at the same time.

Eventually, I surrendered and would drop a cover over my head as a mere formality that expressed, “hey, I’m trying,” only to push the fabric to the side so I could see my body and my baby clearly. My baby would playfully grab and pull at the cover (which at this point only covered the baby’s lower half anyway), pulling it up and down, back and forth, while she nursed contentedly in full sight of myself and anyone else who cared to look. At first, I was shy and scared to be seen by others. But as soon as I stopped trying to cover up, I enjoyed nursing a lot more. It became one of my favorite things, in fact (well, after the initial postpartum season of clogged ducts and sore nipples, I should clarify). I don’t feel like motherhood has come super naturally to me, but being able to look at my babies nursing was a dear and precious thing. As my babies got older, sometimes we would tease each other and my son or daughter would start giggling at the breast before going back to nursing and entering that mesmerizing, peaceful zone that seems to epitomize security and comfort. I wouldn’t have wanted to miss those moments by closing my babies up in a fabric cave, where everything is darker and warmer, with less oxygen. My favorite part of breastfeeding was being close enough to my children to take in their details, to learn the different subtle expressions of their eyebrows, the soft curves of their ears.

So I stopped trying to cover up. I nursed in Targets, on airplanes, in parks, and at school. I nursed in front of my favorite graduate professor who came to my house once a week to meet for our independent study course, so I wouldn’t have to miss a feeding by coming to school. The only place I did not feel comfortable nursing openly was at church, where I knew I was supposed to use the designated “Mothers’ Rooms.”

Here’s what mothers’ rooms were like for me: I’ve used several different mothers’ rooms over the years, but they have all been essentially the same—one or two plush gliders, ranging from gently used to dangerously broken (one in particular I recall having to lean against the wall so as not to risk it tipping over); a changing table with a trash can that either already had soiled diapers in it or still smelled of ghost diapers past; a lingering scent of sour milk, spit up, and poop. Sometimes the speakers broadcasting sacrament meeting worked, sometimes they didn’t. Several times, I showed up in the mothers’ room only to find that the chair or chairs were already taken, so I would lean against the wall and slowly slide down, babe in arms, until I was on the ground and could feed my baby while wedged between the diaper trash can and the occupied glider. Some women like to talk to other women while they feed, some women like to talk to their babies, and some women prefer silence. I was never really sure how to read the room when I walked into a fully occupied mothers’ room—were they all friends already and would I be seen as an interference if I sat on the floor just there? Should I just go to the coat closet again like last week? Or nurse out in the car like the week before?

Mothers’ rooms were usually mostly lonely for me, particularly since I am a good ten years older than most nursing moms in LDS wards. More than once I wished I had been able to have my husband help me with a fussy baby while I pulled all my clothes back together, but men are not allowed into mothers’ rooms. Since my babies were also snackers and comfort feeders, it meant I spent more time in mothers’ rooms than in actual chapels and classrooms during my breastfeeding years. I wished I could have felt welcome to stay and nurse with my family and my congregation.

When my oldest daughter was two, she somehow thought that breasts were called “kiddos.” (She loved watching Yo Gabba Gabba and observed more than once that the character Muno was covered in “kiddos.”) We didn’t correct her, and now all of my three young children say “kiddos” instead of “breasts” or “boobs.” I don’t regret this. I like thinking of my breasts with the lackadaisical and informal connotation of “kiddos,” like they’re just little pals on my chest that help me feed babies sometimes—just kiddos, doing their thing. My kids know what sex is, but they don’t know what “sexy” is. They know what breasts are for, but they don’t know them as sexualized objects. My 4-year-old son is not alarmed when he sees breasts. He understands them as the vehicle for feeding babies. Someday my children will understand breasts as sexual objects, and that is okay. But I am glad that they are understanding breasts as neutral, natural body parts first, and I hope that this will help them distinguish between sexual bodies and merely naked bodies in the future.

A young LDS man once told me that he couldn’t go to art museums because he found nude art too titillating. “It doesn’t even matter if it is a woman breastfeeding—I get turned on. It’s not art to me. It’s just pornography.” I was surprised he would be so candid in a large class discussion; we had been discussing a student presentation that argued for BYU students to be able to paint nude models instead of models in leotards. While this young man’s opinion was not shared widely, it gave me pause. I didn’t fault him for his honest reaction, but I did fault our culture for bestowing him with an ideology that sexualized the female form to the point that he could only think “sex” when he saw a naked figure of a woman. When it was pointed out by another student that doctors had to be able to view naked people without being aroused, he replied that it was a good thing he wasn’t planning on becoming a doctor. Perhaps that is true.

And perhaps covering up motherhood is not the best way to honor, celebrate, glorify, or respect motherhood. Perhaps we would do well as a church and as a culture to witness motherhood and make a space for breastfeeding mothers in our congregations. Perhaps instead of fearing female bodies as potential “walking pornography,” we should celebrate female bodies as creators and life-bringers—bodies that dance with cycles and tides and that bleed once a month in our own collective echo of Christ’s atonement: sacrifices of blood and pain so that others someday might live. Perhaps instead of focusing so much on hiding our bodies, our shoulders, the flesh above our knees, we focus instead on teaching people to control their thoughts and see each other as people first and foremost, regardless of our dress or undress.

Perhaps we should make our chapels a place where everyone feels welcome, even and especially breastfeeding moms.