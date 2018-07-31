Review: Believer Documentary & LoveLoud

by

After spending a fair amount of time pondering the sense of unease I felt after watching the HBO documentary “Believer,” I keep circling around to something Imagine Dragons front-man and newly-minted activist Dan Reynolds said in the film, “I don’t know much, but I’m all heart.”

Reynolds grew up in a devoutly Mormon family, the seventh of nine kids. He served his mission in Nebraska, where he talks of his willingness to knock on hundreds of doors to reach one person. Tireless knocking will resonate not only as a gospel principle, and with any Mormon who served a proselyting mission, but also will resurface thematically in the film.

In 2011, Reynolds—not yet a big rock star—married his longtime friend Aja Volkman in his parent’s backyard. Volkman’s close lesbian friends refused to attend their wedding due to the Mormon church’s very public and open opposition to same-sex marriage. This rejection is presented at the catalyst for Reynolds’ moving from a position of the familiar “It doesn’t really effect me…” to the less-comfortable “Hey, wait a minute…”

That “Hey, wait a minute…” awakening is the beginning of Reynolds’ drive to hold a charity concert to bring awareness and acceptance of LGBTQ+ issues and skyrocketing teen suicide rates in deeply conservative and deeply Mormon Utah. The LoveLoud Festival came to fruition in July 2017, and the film documents that process.

The struggle with the tension between faith, maintaining boundaries, and standing up for personal beliefs will be something Mormons can relate to, regardless of where one lands on the political spectrum. Reynolds is clearly trying to reach the more conservative Mormons—the religious families of closeted kids in deeply red areas of the country—with this documentary, and the film is edited accordingly.

Reynolds’ approach to the entire process is sincere, and deeply Mormon. He applies what he learned growing up in the church, what all Mormon kids learn in Primary: God loves His children. Give, said the Little Stream. Love at home. Keep knocking until you get an answer. Families are forever.

But…while the goal of the documentary is presented as LGBTQ+ inclusion and support, the story really is about the journey of one straight, married, returned-missionary, father of three, musically talented, white man looking to reconcile his newly-found beliefs with the foundations of his faith and his people. And not being quite sure how to do that.

And maybe that is what’s needed to reach deeply conservative Mormons who are suspicious of activism and agendas. It was important enough that Reynolds asked repeatedly for the Church to issue a statement about the LoveLoud festival so more conservative members would feel comfortable attending. Maybe hearing this message of inclusion and love—along with statistics about the horrible suicide rates of our gay children—from a returned missionary, a father of three, the seventh son, white man with a non-threatening smile, is what will reach some people who might otherwise not be willing to listen. I don’t know.

But it’s what we get.

I’m willing to assume good intentions. Is that enough? Do good intentions make up for the entire perspective presented being that of white males, most of whom are straight? Do good intentions make up for the lack of women’s voices or the lack of anyone of color? Do good intentions matter when Reynolds’ anguish and guilt are centered over the actual lives of the LGBTQ+ artists, friends and youth he interviews, including a long-delayed call to Tyler Glenn, the openly gay singer for the Neon Trees? Does my asking these questions matter in a state like Utah where the population is heavily white and Mormon and the voices of authority are always male? I don’t know.

But I believe it bears pointing out.

What also bears pointing out, gentle criticism aside, is that the LoveLoud festival raised a lot of money and awareness for LGBTQ+ charities, perhaps for people who might not otherwise know about LGBTQ+ issues.. Last Saturday, the LoveLoud 2018 festival was held in Salt Lake City, at a venue several times the size of the 2017 event. More than a million dollars was raised for LGBTQ+ charities. The concert was streamed live, and my teenagers eagerly watched, singing along to their favorite Imagine Dragons songs. They have also reached people who have otherwise had a sour taste in their mouths from the Mormon involvement in anti-gay politics in states like California. I have received texts from gay friends who were pleased to see a Mormon celebrity take such an openly supportive stance on LGBTQ+ rights. These things do matter.

It also matters that this last Saturday at LoveLoud 2018 two LGBTQ+ charities (Provo Pride and Queer Meals) left because of unfair treatment of transgender people. Bathrooms were promised to be gender inclusive, and instead transgender people were confronted and misgendered. LoveLoud issued a statement apologizing for the incidents and reiterated their zero-tolerance policy for discrimination. The statement closed with a commitment to learn from mistakes and “continuously work to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ people in our community and beyond.”

I suppose this is a solid lesson in learning as you go, taking action even if you don’t know exactly what you’re doing. Too often, we want to wait until there is little risk and we are comfortable before we act. Affecting change in the world doesn’t have to be perfect to be good, but we absolutely must listen to the people we are trying to help. Learning and adapting where new information is gathered is necessary, and for all of his centeredness, it appears to be something Dan Reynolds and the LoveLoud movement is trying to do. It’s imperfect, but it’s not nothing. As he said, he doesn’t know much, but he’s all heart, and he’s putting himself out there. I hope he’s listening as hard it looks like he is.

Did you see the documentary? Did you go to the concert? What did you think?

Believer can be streamed on HBO under documentaries.

If you have any thoughts or experiences you’d like to share from the LoveLoud festival you can send your feedback to info@loveloudfest.com.

Edit: I can’t believe I have to add this, but based on the comments, I do. Setting aside all criticism, if Dan Reynolds’ work with LoveLoud saves even one kid from suicide or self-harm, it will have been worth it.