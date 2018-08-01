Cultural Expectations as Adversity

by

This is a guest post by Camilla AM. Camilla was born and raised in São Paulo, Brazil and moved to the United States for her undergraduate studies at BYU. After graduating, she taught English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese in Brazil before returning to the United States to pursue a career as a graphic designer, initially in the private sector and later in the higher education field, most recently at The University of Texas at Brownsville. After completing a Masters in Organizational Leadership, she transitioned to a faculty position at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (formerly The University of Texas at Brownsville), where she teaches upper-division courses in Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Cross-cultural Psychology, Research Methods, and Gender Studies.

Years ago, following a job promotion, I received an email from a newly inherited male subordinate that I will never forget. In his message, he explicitly stated that he had no intentions of following orders from a woman who had fewer years of professional experience than he did, let alone someone who was so much younger than he was. He closed his email by saying that if I had any thoughts otherwise, that I was very wrong. I was shocked!

Fast forward several years, thinking about this episode, I felt compelled to share this and other experiences that have been heavily shaped by social and cultural biases present in the workplace, which resulted in the production of an edited volume book, Silencing Gender, Age, Ethnicity and Cultural Biases in Leadership.

As I started to reflect on different episodes that I have come across relating to my career and family decisions, I realized that many of my life choices have been strongly influenced by my Brazilian/Latin American ethnicity and my religious cultural expectations — both patriarchal cultures — instilled in me. As a woman, there was always a cultural assumption that it was my responsibility to focus on my husband’s professional achievements before my own, even drawing from The Family — A Proclamation to the World’s statement that “Mothers are primarily responsible for the nurture of their children,” and from the Young Women Theme’s promise that “We believe as we come to accept and act upon [the Young Women] values, we will be prepared to strengthen home and family.”

As a result, although I had had professional growth opportunities presented to me, much of my early career development was choppy because my husband and I were focused on short-term “survival” jobs while he acquired his doctoral degree, accepting those that were flexible and allowed us to somewhat manage the schedule of a young family at the same time. And, even though I was proud of and excited for my husband’s accomplishments, I was also dealing with internal conflict and resentment toward him because I was sacrificing my own work aspirations for his career benefit, even though he had always been very supportive of my decision to pursue a professional path.

On the other hand, I found comfort in the occasional words of encouragement from Church leaders for women, to seek personal growth in conjunction with building a family. One example is President Monson’s General Relief Society Meeting address in 1997 (only two years following the release of The Family — A Proclamation to the World), where he stated, “Each [woman], single or married, regardless of age, has the opportunity to learn and to grow. Expand your knowledge, both intellectual and spiritual, to the full stature of your divine potential.” I have always had a strong desire to continuously develop myself as a person and a woman, to seek a professional career, and to be an example to others around me, so finding official support from the Church was refreshing, following so many previous messages that mostly focused on my role as a mother. When my husband concluded his studies, our young family was ready to settle down and work toward long-term goals.

So, in a spirit of prayer and guidance, I had the strong impression that the right direction for my family was for me to pursue a full-time career while raising our children. However, resistance never came from my Church leadership, nor from the answers to my prayers; it came from fellow Church members, both male and female. Unfortunately, often times, I felt that other members were more judgmental about my choices than they were respectful of my personal revelations. Some of the women were stay-at-home moms by choice, and one in particular did not hesitate to tell me that I had no business working outside the home, and that my obligation to society was for me to stay home.

Thirteen years later, I am very glad I did not listen to her. I have had a wonderful professional journey in higher education, in which I have been able to learn from so many people around me, while leaving my own mark in the workplace. So, when the idea to share my story and the stories of other family/career women came about, I invited seven fellow Latinas in positions of leadership to contribute with their own accounts and to tell their narratives replete of gender, age, ethnicity and cultural biases they also had to face in their professional and personal lives. Some of the contributors were born in Latin American, others in the United States, but all currently live in the U.S. Because culture can be manifested in many forms, five of the eight contributors have LDS backgrounds at varied levels of activity, while others are Catholic.

These women discuss how their professional goals may conflict with their culture’s expectations for them, and they describe the complexity of life choices for working Latinas, including their struggles in challenging such social assumptions. This book is not a compilation of victimizing stories; on the contrary, it serves as a statement of success despite adversities.

* * *

What stories do you have encountering cultural biases in professional settings? How do you approach apparent conflicts between professional goals and external cultural expectations that seem to undermine or challenge such goals?

You can pre-order Silencing Gender, Age, Ethnicity and Cultural Biases in Leadership today for $19.99 by contacting Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group by phone (1-800-462-6420), and letting the representative know that you are placing an order toward the pre-publication order (ISBN 978-0-7618-7068-5).