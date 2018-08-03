Calling Nightmares

by

Early this morning I got into fight with a visitor at church who took umbrage at my reply to his mother’s assessment of my overall fitness to fulfill my calling. She was like, “What kind of executive secretary are you who can’t even respond to simple requests?!” Feeling pretty put out, I replied that, hey, we’re all volunteers around here, just trying to muddle along. Then her son got into my face and told me to back off. Epithets started to fly and fists weren’t far behind when I woke up in a sweat (well, that part was probably just the temperature—we’re in the middle of an epic heatwave at the moment).

I’m not sure what my subconscious was busy processing last night. I do serve as an executive secretary in real life but I’ve liked this calling more than most and I’m about to be released anyway since I just received another calling. Maybe my subconsciousness was pricking my conscience for having been out of town for the past three weeks and just phoning it in, but one of the features of being an executive secretary is precisely that a lot of it can be done remotely, which I continue to do despite my imminent release. And while being the bishop’s middleman does put me in the line of fire sometimes, I’ve found that the argument I deployed in my dream—namely, that we are all volunteers—has helped me remain sanguine under pressure and avoid the kind of nightmare I dreamed about.

In fact, at the last leadership training meeting I attended, I shared this idea with a newly-minted executive secretary who was frustrated by the less than professional interactions he’d had with members of the ward. It seems he’d been holding them to similar standards as his colleagues at work, and when I suggested we be grateful for the time we do spend and attention we do pay at church rather than be annoyed by each other’s B games it appeared as though a light went on. But who knows—maybe my subconsciousness isn’t convinced that this live and let live approach to service in the kingdom is the path to happiness.

At any rate, has your own service in the church been the source of nightmares? What importance do you ascribe to your dreams?